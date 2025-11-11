Meet The OMG Cat, The Feline Who Is Always Surprised

by

Check out these pictures of Banye, the wide-eyed British Shorthair kitty with a tuft of dark fur below his mouth that makes him look like he is forever exclaiming, “OMG!”.

Benye’s fame skyrocketed after his owner posted pictures of him on Duitang, a Chinese social media site. Apart from his pedigreed background, we know very little about the adorably perpetually stunned cat… except that he was born on June 14 2003. Actually, this makes him a Gemini, and makes us wonder if his alter ego really is the other celebrity cat of the moment – the always-angry Garfi in Turkey.

More info: Duitang (h/t: rocketnews)

