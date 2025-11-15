I Can Teach You How To Draw Anything In 4 Simple Steps

by

I can teach you how to draw anything in 4 simple steps. I can’t teach you how to draw them well, though.

Obviously, this is a bit of fun. It started as a quick scribble in a sketch pad, I uploaded it to Instagram/Facebook, and people liked it, so I started taking requests. I’m thinking of doing video tutorials or workshops.

I do some art every day and upload it to my social media accounts. I hope they make you smile.

#1 How 2 Draw A Snake

#2 How 2 Draw A Cat

#3 How 2 Draw A Snail

#4 How 2 Draw A Bear

#5 How 2 Draw A Hedgehog

#6 How 2 Draw A Bee

#7 How 2 Draw A Butterfly

#8 How 2 Draw A Bat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
