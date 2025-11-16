Eric Kunsman Photographed Payphones, A Lifeline For Some Of The Poorest Residents, In A Project Called ‘Felicific Calculus’ (19 Pics)

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Felicific Calculus: Technology as a Social Marker of Race, Class, & Economics in Rochester, NY’ by Eric Kunsman.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of November 2022 and includes twenty photographs.

In the later 18th century, as the U.S. and French Revolutions captured the attention of Europe, reformer and Utilitarian philosopher Jeremy Bentham (1748–1832) proposed an algorithm to help determine the moral rightness of an action by balancing the probable pleasures and pains that it would produce.

Bentham recognized that neither individuals nor society could strictly follow the calculation he described, but he believed it could serve as a model of an ideal calculation – that the closer the decision-making involved in determining a policy or choice adhered to the calculation, the closer the resulting choice would be to an exact determination. In the 1940s, social reformers revisited Bentham’s algorithm, naming it the Felicific Calculus.

More info: all-about-photo.com

#1

585.232.9384 – ABC School of Driving, 557 State Street, Rochester, NY 14608.

#2

585.235.9340 – 490 Motel, Mt. Read Blvd, Rochester, NY 14611.

#3

585.254.9782 – Family Dollar Store #1962, 1340 Lyell Avenue, Rochester, NY 14611.

#4

585.334.9837 – The Pizza Corner, 5665 West Henrietta Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586.

#5

585.872.9919 – Coach’s Sports Bar, 19 West Main Street, Webster, NY 14580.

#6

585.232.9429 – Dunkin Donuts, 300 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607.

#7

585.235.9156 – Campi’s Restaurant, 205 Scottsville Road, Rochester, NY 14611.

#8

585.235.9196 – Grape and Orange Mini Mart, 111 Orange Street, Rochester, NY 14611.

#9

585.235.9583 – 167 Whitney Street, Rochester, NY 14611.

#10

585.254.9533 – Freebird Cycles, 229 Lyell Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618.

#11

585.271.9197 – Clar’s Elmwood Automotive, 870 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620.

#12

585.288.9518 – 2320 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14609.

#13

585.325.9301 – Genesee Brewery, 445 Saint Paul Street, Building #6, Rochester, NY 14605.

#14

585.427.9631, 585.427.9652, 585.427.9683, 585.427.9682 – Marketplace Mall, 9291 Miracle Mile Drive, Henrietta, NY 14623.

#15

585.427.9821 – Pizza Hut #606106, 3120 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623.

#16

585.427.9848 – Stoney’s Plaza, 2852 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta, NY 14623.

#17

#18

585.671.9880 and 585.671.9976 – 185 West Main Street, Webster, NY 14580.

#19

Unknown Number – Twin Food Link Corp. 281 Carter Street, Rochester, NY 14621.

#20

585.254.9782– FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #1962, 1340 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY, 14611

Image source: all-about-photo.com

