“Gross”: Lily Allen’s CFDA Fashion Look Sparks Debate Online Amid David Harbour And Millie Bobby Brown Drama

Lily Allen’s latest red-carpet moment has the internet divided, and the timing couldn’t be more charged.
Just days after reigniting speculation about her breakup with Stranger Things actor David Harbour and his close friendship with Millie Bobby Brown, the 40-year-old singer appeared at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday (November 3), wearing a look that some fans called “fearless” and others “gross.”
The appearance comes as Allen publicly navigates her divorce, a new album centered on infidelity, and the recently revealed probe into Harbour’s on-set behavior.
Lily Allen attended the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a revealing ensemble that divided viewers online
Image credits: lilyallen
On Monday, Allen arrived at the American Museum of Natural History wearing a revealing white silk bralette and maxi skirt from Colleen Allen’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
Her top consisted of two thin shoulder straps supporting a minuscule silk panel between lace inserts that barely covered her chest. The same lace reappeared on her skirt, which turned translucent from the back with an intricate flower motif.
Image credits: Getty/Sean Zanni
In some photographs, she covered up with an oversized white silk jacket, though it did little to tone down the sensuality of the look. Allen completed the ensemble with skin-toned high heels, minimal makeup, and her hair dyed black providing contrast.
Image credits: Getty/XNY/Star Max
The outfit instantly divided audiences online.
“There’s a time and place for lingerie, and this isn’t it,” a user wrote.
“She’s 40 and glowing. Let her live,” another countered.
The outfit’s timing struck a deeper chord with fans familiar with the behind the scenes drama in Allen’s life
Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill
Allen’s marriage to David Harbour officially ended in February of this year following a five-year union that had often played out in the public eye.
Her latest album, West End Girl, released on October 24, chronicles the emotional fallout of that relationship, with songs openly referencing infidelity and betrayal.
Image credits: artimesia69
In an October interview with Interview Magazine, Allen said she had come to terms with the breakup.
“I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now,” she said.
“At the time, I was really trying to process things and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”
Image credits: dkharbour
Still, not everyone is convinced that Allen has fully moved on. During Halloween, she dressed as Madeline, a children’s book character featured in one of her new songs, where the narrator confronts a woman who slept with her husband.
“Who IS Madeline though, actually?” she teased in a TikTok caption while dancing to Cardi B’s Magnet.
Fans speculated that Millie Bobby Brown, who recently filed a harassment claim against Harbour, played a role in the separation
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Allen’s lyrics have done little to calm that speculation. In Sleepwalking, she sings, “You let me think it was me in my head / And nothing to do with them girls in your bed.”
In the track Dallas Major, she sings about a partner who lived a “double life” and “went astray” during what was meant to be an open relationship.
Image credits: Getty/Sean Zanni
Fans believe the lyrics to be directed at Harbour, who was rumored to have had an affair with costume designer Natalie Tippett.
The growing public curiosity about Harbour’s private life hasn’t been helped by his ongoing friendship with Millie Bobby Brown, who is 26 years his junior and recently married Jake Bongiovi.
Image credits: TaraCioletti
As Bored Panda previously reported, Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim against Harbour before the two started shooting the last season of Stranger Things, which contained “pages and pages of accusations,” as per an insider.
The complaint triggered a formal internal investigation into Harbour’s on-set conduct, although the result of said probe hasn’t been disclosed.
Allen’s outfit aligns with a larger trend in the fashion industry of celebrities attending high-profile events in form-fitting, revealing ensembles
Image credits: dkharbour
Online, opinions about her dress quickly bled into commentary about Allen’s personal life.
Image credits: lilyallen
“She’s trying too hard to prove she’s over him,” one user claimed, while others believe she looked “liberated.”
Beyond her personal issues, Allen’s outfit fits into a broader Hollywood fashion wave known as the “revealing dress” trend, defined by semi-translucent fabrics and skin exposure.
Image credits: dkharbour
As Bored Panda previously reported, Teyana Taylor faced near-identical criticism at the TIME 100 Next gala for a sheer ensemble that drew both admiration and disgust.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, attended the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards in a transparent lace gown, while Sydney Sweeney made headlines for a corseted skin-tight dress at Variety’s Power of Women event.
Other celebrities such as Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, and Julia Fox have also embraced the look.
“Cover up.” Netizens seem to be tired of the ‘revealing dress’ trend
Image credits: ReginaldLA
Image credits: The_Flexoo
Image credits: Johnnybrownsmus
Image credits: JohnMichal52420
Image credits: pukerrainbrow
Image credits: malcolmecks
Image credits: d1rtyvalentine
Image credits: lolitaeyes
Image credits: tayis7gay
Image credits: jopper_shipperv
Image credits: UncutDem
Follow Us