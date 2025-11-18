Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Fictional Duo? (Closed)

by

We all have that one pair we love so much, even if it’s not canon… at all.

#1

Gotta be Mulder and Scully (The X-Files)

#2

angel dust and husk u can’t tell me otherwise. (from hazbins Hotel)

#3

Laurel and Hardy. Yes, Oliver Hardy and Stan Laurel were real people, but their screen personas weren’t, and I find them endlessly charming. “The Music Box” is still a comedic masterpiece more than 90 years on.

Honorable mention: Calvin and Hobbes.

#4

Castle and Beckett from the TV show Castle

#5

Crowley & Aziraphale from Good Omens.
🐍😇
Ok yeah sorry I talk about Good Omens a LOT but it’s my favorite book/show

#6

Thor and loki…

Y’know… when their not tryna kill eachother

#7

Prince Rupert and Princess Julia aka Hawk and Fisher from The Forest Kingdom and Hawk and Fisher books.

Fezzik and Inigo from The Princess Bride.

#8

Reyna + Nico, Meg + Apollo, Hazel + Nico, Piper + Nico, Jason + Leo (I have a lot)

#9

It’s hard to pick one. Hiro and Ando for me “Heroes”. They have great chemistry and they’re both endearing. I like when Rick and Summer team up in in “Rick and Morty”. Then there’s of course, SpongeBob and Patrick!

#10

Bolek and Lolek

#11

Gus Mcgrae and woodrow Call. Lonesome dove series.

#12

mr plant and argos :3

#13

Terence Hill as Trinity and Bud Spencer as Bambino in “They Call Me Trinity” and “Trinity Is Still My Name”. Well…Hill and Spencer in any of their comedies.

#14

Rogue aka Anna Marie and Gambit aka Remy LeBeau from X-Men.

#15

Ace and Gary. The ambiguously gay duo

#16

I really enjoy Moxxie and Millie from Helluva Boss. Sure, Millie doesn’t have much characterization outside of their relationship, but they’re a cute couple.

#17

Sabito and Giyuu, even if one of them is dead…HES STILL F_ING ALIVE IN MY HEART.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Netflix - Television
Guess What: Turns Out Netflix Has More U.S. Subscribers Than Top 3 Cable Companies (Combined!)
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2016
50 Quirky And Extraordinary Moments Of Everyday Life In Japan By Shin Noguchi
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Slow Motion Footage of a Bumble Bee Pollinating Flowers
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2017
These Hyper-Realistic Socks Will Turn Your Feet Into Beautiful Animal Paws
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Review : Doctor Who Season 5 – The Eleventh Hour
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2010
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Useless Superpower? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.