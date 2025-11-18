Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Fictional Duo? (Closed)

We all have that one pair we love so much, even if it’s not canon… at all.
#1
Gotta be Mulder and Scully (The X-Files)
#2
angel dust and husk u can’t tell me otherwise. (from hazbins Hotel)
#3
Laurel and Hardy. Yes, Oliver Hardy and Stan Laurel were real people, but their screen personas weren’t, and I find them endlessly charming. “The Music Box” is still a comedic masterpiece more than 90 years on.
Honorable mention: Calvin and Hobbes.
#4
Castle and Beckett from the TV show Castle
#5
Crowley & Aziraphale from Good Omens.
🐍😇
Ok yeah sorry I talk about Good Omens a LOT but it’s my favorite book/show
#6
Thor and loki…
Y’know… when their not tryna kill eachother
#7
Prince Rupert and Princess Julia aka Hawk and Fisher from The Forest Kingdom and Hawk and Fisher books.
Fezzik and Inigo from The Princess Bride.
#8
Reyna + Nico, Meg + Apollo, Hazel + Nico, Piper + Nico, Jason + Leo (I have a lot)
#9
It’s hard to pick one. Hiro and Ando for me “Heroes”. They have great chemistry and they’re both endearing. I like when Rick and Summer team up in in “Rick and Morty”. Then there’s of course, SpongeBob and Patrick!
#10
Bolek and Lolek
#11
Gus Mcgrae and woodrow Call. Lonesome dove series.
#12
mr plant and argos :3
#13
Terence Hill as Trinity and Bud Spencer as Bambino in “They Call Me Trinity” and “Trinity Is Still My Name”. Well…Hill and Spencer in any of their comedies.
#14
Rogue aka Anna Marie and Gambit aka Remy LeBeau from X-Men.
#15
Ace and Gary. The ambiguously gay duo
#16
I really enjoy Moxxie and Millie from Helluva Boss. Sure, Millie doesn’t have much characterization outside of their relationship, but they’re a cute couple.
#17
Sabito and Giyuu, even if one of them is dead…HES STILL F_ING ALIVE IN MY HEART.
