6 Relatively Unknown But Serious Side Effects Of Eating Watermelon Every Day

There is probably no better fruit to eat during hot summer days than watermelon. It’s refreshing, sweet, and juicy. You would probably have a hard time finding a person who doesn’t like it.
Besides its great taste, watermelon also offers several health benefits, including aiding hydration, providing essential nutrients, and exhibiting anti-cancer effects, as well as reducing inflammation. At the same time, every good thing has a bad thing to outweigh it – and watermelon isn’t an exception here.
You know, the saying that goes along the lines of “everything is good in moderation.” Well, it applies to even something as simple as watermelon consumption. Turns out, eating this fruit too frequently can have a pretty negative effect on one’s body. Who would’ve thought, right? After all, the fruit is primarily water, which is known to be vital for people.
To be more specific, there are 6 major side effects that happen to a person’s body if they eat watermelon every day. Let us break it down.
The first one is digestive problems. The thing is that watermelon is high in fructose, which is a type of sugar. Problems with digesting it are especially common for folks who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or are fructose intolerant.
Sometimes, a person doesn’t even have to have these conditions to experience some uncomfortable gastrointestinal symptoms. For example: bloating, diarrhea, constipation, and stomach pain.
The second possible side effect is potassium overload. Bananas aren’t the only fruits that have a high level of potassium; watermelons have it too. In fact, they carry around 170 milligrams per cup.
Potassium is necessary for the normal functioning of cells, as it regulates heartbeat, ensures that muscles and nerves work properly, synthesizes protein, and metabolizes carbohydrates. And still, a person can easily overconsume it.
Consuming too much potassium can lead to hyperkalemia, a condition that can disrupt heart rhythm. It can also cause muscle weakness and even paralysis.
Then, too-frequent watermelon consumption can lead to blood sugar spikes. Watermelon has a high glycemic index (a measure of how fast food raises your blood sugar): its glycemic index is 74-80 on a scale of 100. So, when eating this fruit, it should be taken into consideration that it can spike blood sugar levels pretty fast.
The fourth possible side effect of excessive watermelon consumption is an allergic reaction. While this fruit isn’t among the most common allergens, it’s still possible to get it, especially for those who already have allergies to grasses or ragweed.
If not taken seriously, allergic reactions can lead to anaphylactic shock – a life-threatening reaction that can cause a drop in blood pressure, swelling, and difficulty breathing.
Watermelon can also cause migraines. The fruit contains a high level of tyramine, an amino acid, which can trigger migraine headaches. In fact, one study of nearly 4,000 people ranked watermelon as one of the fruits that leads to head pain within minutes of eating it.
The last major side effect that might be caused by too much watermelon is skin discoloration, or in other words, lycopenemia. Basically, it can give a person’s skin a temporary orange tint, which is caused by having too much lycopene in the body.
While the condition isn’t inherently dangerous, it still is quite uncomfortable, especially aesthetically speaking – no one wants to look like an orange, do they?
So, to avoid any of these side effects, it’s advised that the proper amount of watermelon to consume daily is about 1.5 to 2 cups. But overall, you shouldn’t be too spooked by the things we talked about today and swear off the fruit – it’s very good for health. As we said in the beginning, everything is alright in moderation.
