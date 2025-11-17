Hey Pandas, What Socks Are You Wearing Today? (Closed)

I would like to see what socks you are wearing today.
#1 My Socks Is Bananas 🍌 🍌🍌
#2 Ravenclaw For Everrrr 💅🏼 My Foot Looks So Strange From That Angle
#3 My Breakfast Socks
#4 It’s Xmas In August! Heh. And These Aren’t Even My Fanciest/Craziest Socks – I Have A Huge Collection. I Don’t Think I Have Any Normal/Solid-Color Socks Any More, Lol
#5 It’s Always A Mismatched Combo Of These Three
#6 Hard To See, But It’s Harry Potter’s Letter From Hogwarts
#7 Alzheimer’s Socks Funds Alzheimer Research, And Are Deliberately Mismatched. Life’s Too Short To Match Your Socks :)
#8 Rainbow!
#9 Mushroom Socks!
#10 Just…socks
#11 Chocolate Bar Socks
#12 Beerlover Socks !
#13 The Mismatched Adidas And Under Armor
#14 My Fuzzy Socks
#15 Socka Lisa
#16 Retirement Socks
#17 My Monk Socks (A Gift & A Curse),
#18 Dots
