Hey Pandas, What Socks Are You Wearing Today? (Closed)

I would like to see what socks you are wearing today.

#1 My Socks Is Bananas 🍌 🍌🍌

#2 Ravenclaw For Everrrr 💅🏼 My Foot Looks So Strange From That Angle

#3 My Breakfast Socks

#4 It’s Xmas In August! Heh. And These Aren’t Even My Fanciest/Craziest Socks – I Have A Huge Collection. I Don’t Think I Have Any Normal/Solid-Color Socks Any More, Lol

#5 It’s Always A Mismatched Combo Of These Three

#6 Hard To See, But It’s Harry Potter’s Letter From Hogwarts

#7 Alzheimer’s Socks Funds Alzheimer Research, And Are Deliberately Mismatched. Life’s Too Short To Match Your Socks :)

#8 Rainbow!

#9 Mushroom Socks!

#10 Just…socks

#11 Chocolate Bar Socks

#12 Beerlover Socks !

#13 The Mismatched Adidas And Under Armor

#14 My Fuzzy Socks

#15 Socka Lisa

#16 Retirement Socks

#17 My Monk Socks (A Gift & A Curse),

#18 Dots

Patrick Penrose
