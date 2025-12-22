Nick Reiner Received Startling Diagnosis That Allegedly Made Him ‘Erratic’ Weeks Before The Homicides

Nick Reiner, 32, was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia just weeks before he was allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, in their Brentwood home. 

The diagnosis and recent medication changes reportedly made Nick “erratic and dangerous,” with friends and insiders claiming that his behavior had grown increasingly alarming in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

Nick Reiner’s mental health and medication reportedly aggravated his erratic behavior

Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

According to two sources cited by TMZ, Nick Reiner had been under psychiatric care for mental illness in the weeks prior to the slaying of his parents. 

His behavior had reportedly become “alarming,” and about a month before the fatal incident, doctors reportedly changed his medications. This resulted in Nick becoming “out of his head.”

Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

The publication’s sources claimed that doctors were attempting to stabilize Nick with adjusted medications when the tragedy occurred.

Nick had also recently spent time at a Los Angeles rehab facility specializing in mental illness and substance a*use, with his schizophrenia reportedly worsening alongside his struggles with substance use, according to Page Six.

Image credits: Getty/Denise Truscello

Legal sources have indicated that Nick is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorney, criminal defense lawyer Alan Jackson, has not yet publicly commented on the case.

Image credits: KathleenWinche3

Image credits: JKash000

The slaying of Rob and Michelle Reiner shocked family and friends

Image credits: Getty/Eric Charbonneau

Image credits: BonBee812

On Sunday afternoon, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, were found lifeless in their Brentwood home by their daughter, Romy. Their throats had reportedly been slit, and they were hit with several stab wounds. 

The LA County Medical Examiner confirmed the slayings were caused by “multiple sharp force injuries,” ruling the manner as homicide.

Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

Nick was arrested later that night near Exposition Park in Downtown LA. He was initially booked at Parker Center Jail before being transferred to Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail. 

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged him with two counts of first-degree m*rder with a special circumstance of multiple m*rders. This carries a maximum sentence of life without parole, or possibly even the d*ath penalty.

Image credits: Getty/Denise Truscello

During his first court appearance on Wednesday, Nick appeared stoic. He was wearing an anti-s*icide smock and he was shackled at both hands and feet. 

He only spoke three words to confirm he wanted to waive his right to a fast arraignment: “Yes, your honor.”

Following the hearing, his lawyer told reporters that the case is “very, very complex and serious” and asked the public not to rush to judgment. Nick’s arraignment is scheduled for January 7.

Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

Nick Reiner had a troubled life that was filled with substance a*use and bouts of homelessness

Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

Nick lived in his parents’ guest house and had a history of violence, drug a**iction, and homelessness. He had reportedly been to rehab almost 20 times. 

The night before the murders, he attended a Christmas party at Conan O’Brien’s home with his parents.

Sources stated that the couple was “reluctant to leave him home alone” due to his extreme and stressful behavior, which had grown increasingly concerning in recent weeks. 

Image credits: Instagram/michelereiner

At the party, Nick allegedly behaved bizarrely and made guests uncomfortable, culminating in a heated argument with his parents.

Reports indicated that his parents left O’Brien’s party soon after their argument, though it was unclear if Nick left the event after the incident as well. 

Netizens shared their thoughts about Nick Reiner’s diagnosis on social media

Image credits: FiOrEkAtLover

Image credits: NandoArriechi2

Image credits: Twitsqueak

Image credits: insideyourfuego

Image credits: sundropgirl1971

Image credits: nc_nuklehead

Image credits: jack_klompus101

Image credits: Jacqui7flower

Image credits: NamexTaken

Image credits: LosTexasDiablo

Image credits: TJ17248646

Image credits: Cranberrie61818

Image credits: DMNYC888

