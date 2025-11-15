This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

by

Once one makes a decision to get a pet, they take home a new family member. Doesn’t matter whether it’s a dog, a cat, or a hamster, that little or big creature changes everything and becomes a big part of a person’s life. Unfortunately, animals don’t live as long as we would love them to (and that’s their only flaw). Pets bring a lot of joy, but there comes the time when one has to say goodbye to a dear friend.

It is hard to accept the fact that there won’t be snuggles, kisses, and cuddles anymore, therefore one has to find a way to bid farewell that could make the mourning a bit easier. One of them is to take pictures of the last moments together as a reminder of the warmth once felt.

Photographer Lauren Smith-Kennedy is helping those who have to let their pet cross the Rainbow Bridge with free end-of-life photo shoots for the animals and their humans. Her pictures perfectly capture one of the purest forms of love and companionship. Today we want to share her 17 touching photographs of people saying goodbye to their beloved members of the family.

More info: Instagram | thetillyproject.org | Facebook

#1

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#2

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#3

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#4

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#5

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#6

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#7

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#8

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#9

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#10

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#11

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#12

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#13

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#14

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#15

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#16

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

#17

This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Image source: laurensmithkennedy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rare Heavy Snowfall Turns Kyoto Into Winter Wonderland, And The Photos Look Absolutely Magical
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fringe 4.02 “One Night in October” Review
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2011
I Handmade A Ceramic Sleeping Cat
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
These 2-Sentence Horror Stories Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Artist Turns Disney Princesses Into Brave Pirates And The Result Is Lovely
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Someone Just Noticed That Chameleons Will Hold Onto Anything You Give Them, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.