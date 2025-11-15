This Photographer Captures The Touching Moments Of People Saying Goodbye To Their Pets (17 Pics)

Once one makes a decision to get a pet, they take home a new family member. Doesn’t matter whether it’s a dog, a cat, or a hamster, that little or big creature changes everything and becomes a big part of a person’s life. Unfortunately, animals don’t live as long as we would love them to (and that’s their only flaw). Pets bring a lot of joy, but there comes the time when one has to say goodbye to a dear friend.
It is hard to accept the fact that there won’t be snuggles, kisses, and cuddles anymore, therefore one has to find a way to bid farewell that could make the mourning a bit easier. One of them is to take pictures of the last moments together as a reminder of the warmth once felt.
Photographer Lauren Smith-Kennedy is helping those who have to let their pet cross the Rainbow Bridge with free end-of-life photo shoots for the animals and their humans. Her pictures perfectly capture one of the purest forms of love and companionship. Today we want to share her 17 touching photographs of people saying goodbye to their beloved members of the family.
More info: Instagram | thetillyproject.org | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
