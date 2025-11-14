Amazon Dating: Parody Website ‘Sells’ Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

by

Singles today have plenty of options when it comes to online dating. But in a time of same-day delivery, who has the patience for swiping left and right? Or even worse, scheduling a date?

Enter Amazon Dating. The website brings all the conveniences of a Prime subscription to everyone who’s seeking instant romance. Just pick the person you’d like to smother with love and order them as you would any other product.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, that’s probably because it isn’t. Even though the website and its UX look almost identical to the legit retailer, it’s actually a satire created by a group of friends who take their jokes too far.

More info: amazondating.co

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: aniacopian

Amazon Dating was set up by a team of creative minds from a wide range of fields, including director Ani Acopian, music producer Suzy Shinn, director/animator Morgan Gruer, and developers Pasquale D’Silva and Jacob Bijani.

The listed “products” on the website are all friends of Shinn and Acopian. However, Amazon Dating has received over 10,000 applications to be featured on the menu since its launch. The creators said they’ll continue adding new “listings” in small batches.

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

People who desire to be on the site can apply by submitting their name, Instagram handle, a short description of themselves, and a photo. Each listing includes the single’s ‘love language’ — 29-year-old barista and famous TikTok user Amy specified hers as ‘words of affirmation.’ The offers also come with a price tag and the ability to change the “product’s” height.

Be sure to visit the website and click around to discover the fun Easter eggs they’ve hidden!

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

If customers aren’t sure about a particular “product”, they can read its reviews

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious
Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: aniacopian

People really enjoyed scrolling through the parody website

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: vanschneider

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: GK3

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: Zareh3000

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: skiilaa

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: comaddox

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: imkialikethecar

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: helloimedden

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Image credits: brianstuckey

So the developers even answered the frequently asked questions

Amazon Dating: Parody Website &#8216;Sells&#8217; Hot Singles Near You, And Their Bios And Reviews Are Hilarious

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
House of Cards
Replacing Kevin Spacey with Kevin James in House of Cards
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2017
Review – White Collar 2.04 “By the Book”
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2010
30 Funny Pics Of Vegan “Hunters”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dog Protests Annoying Everyday Things With Funny Signs (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Wife Meets Her Celebrity Crush, Won’t Speak To Husband When He Asks Her To Respect His Privacy
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Woman Spends Nearly $500 On Groceries, Internet Asks “So… Where’s The Food?”
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.