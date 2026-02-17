Kelly Osbourne’s Latest Look Draws Hollywood Attention, Friends Say In‑Person Reality Is ‘Scary’

Kelly Osbourne’s drastic weight loss has reportedly sparked concern among those who saw her at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
The reality star’s loved ones are also said to be keeping a close eye on her and “monitoring” her health.
Kelly attended the Grammys earlier this month, which featured a tribute to her late father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.
Kelly Osbourne’s noticeably slimmer appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards has reportedly alarmed attendees and friends
Image credits: Getty/Brianna Bryson
A source close to the The Osbournes star told The Daily Mail that they were worried after seeing Kelly’s petite frame.
“She looks even skinnier in person, it was scary. I have known her for years and she has never looked like this before, not even close,” the insider explained.
“The first thing I noticed is how her face looks hollow, making her cheekbones stand out. She is gorgeous, but being that thin is hard,” they added.
The source claimed that everyone at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala “was talking about her appearance,” wondering “how much she weighs or if she was in danger.”
The TV host underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 after years of being judged for her appearance
Image credits: Getty/Jason Merritt
Kelly shared that she lost 85lbs (38 kg) after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. She has also denied reports that she used weight-loss injections to look thinner.
A second source told The Daily Mail that the 41-year-old’s thin physique has not gone unnoticed among those in her social circle.
“Nobody near her is looking to provide an intervention, but people have noticed and are monitoring it,” they noted.
Image credits: 7timeslucky07
“Kelly is definitely not concerned with how she looks and would tell anyone that would bring it up to her to go scr*w off, but she does get upset over people talking about it.
“When you see her at first, you definitely notice the weight loss to be a bit extreme.”
According to the second source, the former Fashion Police co-host is “very skinny” and the news of her father’s unexpected passing likely affected her mental and physical health.
The British musician suffered a fatal heart attack at his home in Buckinghamshire on July 22. Two weeks before, he had performed at the Back to the Beginning benefit concert.
Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, explained that Kelly lost her appetite after her father, Ozzy, passed away last year
Image credits: kellyosbourne
Kelly, one of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s three children, addressed the online commentary surrounding her appearance following her father’s passing.
“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Oz*mpic,’ you don’t look right. My dad just di*d, and I’m doing the best that I can,” she said in December.
“The only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f**k off.”
Image credits: kellyosbourne
Her mother quickly came to her defense, telling British broadcaster Piers Morgan, “She’s right. She’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”
Kelly came to prominence when she appeared in her family’s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, in the early 2000s. The series started when she was seventeen and ended when she was twenty.
Kelly, who appeared in her family’s reality show as a teen, was once told that she was “too fat for TV”
Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The singer recalled that an agent once told her she was “too fat for TV” and that she “needed to lose weight.”
If she lost weight, the unnamed man told her, she could become “a movie star.”
After The Osbournes ended in 2005, she hosted Project Catwalk and Fashion Police with Joan Rivers. She has also released two studio albums.
Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive
In 2020, Kelly revealed that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years earlier. The procedure removes part of the stomach, which helps people feel full on smaller portions of food.
“I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she admitted.
In addition to the surgery, Kelly began exercising and eating a more balanced diet.
The British star gained weight during her pregnancy with her son, Sidney, and avoided high-profile outings due to insecurity
Image credits: TheOsbournesTV
“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All [the surgery] does is move you in the right direction,” she shared.
The mom became insecure about her appearance again after she gained 100 pounds (45 kg) while pregnant with her son, Sidney, whom she shares with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.
She also suffered from gestational diabetes, a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy when blood sugar levels get too high.
Kelly avoided the spotlight during and after her pregnancy, explaining that she didn’t want to be photographed and called a “moose.”
She has since lost her baby weight, explaining that she’s tried “everything that there is out there”
Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Flores
The TV host said she was then on a “mission” to lose her baby weight after Sidney was born but admitted that she lost more than she had anticipated.
“I was like, ‘Well, I lost all the baby weight, let’s see how far I can go with it. [I] went a little bit too far, but [I] stopped.”
The London-born star explained that she has finally learned to prioritize her mental health after being criticized for her weight for most of her life.
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“I tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise. I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place.”
The discussion surrounding Kelly’s appearance echoes similar reactions to Ariana Grande, whose small frame drew concern during her Wicked press tour. The singer and actress has urged people not to speculate about her health, describing comments about other people’s bodies as “dangerous.”
“Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s Granny says, ‘Oh my god, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier, what happened?’” she said. “That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening.”
Many people expressed concern over Kelly’s appearance at the Grammys
