24 “Yes, But” Illustrations By Anton Gudim That You Might Relate To (New Pics)

Anton Gudim is an artist who’s great at noticing how contradictory our everyday life can be. Besides his quirky short-paneled comics, the artist also creates sarcastic and relatable illustrations he calls “Yes, But” that depict two sides of the same circumstance.
The idea of creating “Yes, But” comics came to Anton in 2016. This format was inspired by reflections on how people get along with a lot of contradictions in their lives. The artist found the actions of some people very contradictory: hence this “but” appeared.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com
#1
#1
#2
Image source: _yes_but
#3
Image source: _yes_but
#4
Image source: _yes_but
#5
Image source: _yes_but
#6
Image source: _yes_but
#7
Image source: _yes_but
#8
Image source: _yes_but
#9
Image source: _yes_but
#10
Image source: _yes_but
#11
Image source: _yes_but
#12
Image source: _yes_but
#13
Image source: _yes_but
#14
Image source: _yes_but
#15
Image source: _yes_but
#16
Image source: _yes_but
#17
Image source: _yes_but
#18
Image source: _yes_but
#19
Image source: _yes_but
#20
Image source: _yes_but
#21
Image source: _yes_but
#22
Image source: _yes_but
#23
Image source: _yes_but
#24
Image source: _yes_but
