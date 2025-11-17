From Comical Grimaces To Surprising Poses, This Photographer Takes Quirky And Adorable Images Of Stray Cats Of Tokyo (56 New Pics)

by

Masayuki Oki is not your typical street photographer. Based in Japan, he specializes in capturing unique and funny images of Tokyo’s adorable wanderers. And by wanderers, we mean cats!

From comical grimaces to surprising poses, Masayuki’s Instagram is flooded with cute and hilarious photos of these charming beings of all shapes and sizes. Scroll down for a flood of captivating pictures celebrating the playful and quirky side of our furry friends.

For more feline pictures by Masayuki Oki, check out our previous articles by clicking here, here, here and here

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Image source: okirakuoki

#2

Image source: okirakuoki

#3

Image source: okirakuoki

#4

Image source: okirakuoki

#5

Image source: okirakuoki

#6

Image source: okirakuoki

#7

Image source: okirakuoki

#8

Image source: okirakuoki

#9

Image source: okirakuoki

#10

Image source: okirakuoki

#11

Image source: okirakuoki

#12

Image source: okirakuoki

#13

Image source: okirakuoki

#14

Image source: okirakuoki

#15

Image source: okirakuoki

#16

Image source: okirakuoki

#17

Image source: okirakuoki

#18

Image source: okirakuoki

#19

Image source: okirakuoki

#20

Image source: okirakuoki

#21

Image source: okirakuoki

#22

Image source: okirakuoki

#23

Image source: okirakuoki

#24

Image source: okirakuoki

#25

Image source: okirakuoki

#26

Image source: okirakuoki

#27

Image source: okirakuoki

#28

Image source: okirakuoki

#29

Image source: okirakuoki

#30

Image source: okirakuoki

Patrick Penrose
