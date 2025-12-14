15 “Karens” Who Learned Their Lesson In 2025

From racist tirades at sporting events to explosive meltdowns on planes, parking lots, and public parks, the term “Karen” has become shorthand for entitlement caught on camera.
Over the years, viral videos have repeatedly exposed moments where ordinary confrontations spiraled into public scandals, often with real-world consequences.
Here are some of the most infamous “Karen” incidents that broke the internet – and what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.
#1 Brewers Karen
Real name: Shannon Kobylarczyck
This Karen went viral after launching into an unprovoked racist tirade during an MLB playoff game against a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado.
Footage of the confrontation shows Kobylarczyk growing irritated at the game, before turning to Fosado, noticing his features, and warning him she would “Call ICE” on him. But Fosado wasn’t an undocumented immigrant, far from it, he was a US citizen, and a decorated veteran who had fought for the country in two wars.
The clip was posted to social media and spread like wildfire. Within 24 hours, Kobylarczyk’s employer, global staffing firm ManPowerGroup, confirmed she had been placed on leave and then terminated following an internal investigation.
Kobylarczyck deactivated her social media accounts, and remains known to this day as the “Brewers Karen.”
#2 Texas Karen
Real name: Tonya Chadwell
The Flower Mound resident went viral after berating a Hispanic DoorDash delivery driver over her inability to speak fluent English.
Similarly to other infamous “Karens” on our list, the confrontation involved accusations of the delivery driver being an illegal immigrant, “taking jobs,” and “not belonging” to the Dallas suburb.
In the video, the woman struggled to speak coherently, repeating broken phrases while demanding the driver speak English and telling her to “go back to Mexico.” She filmed the driver repeatedly, shoved her phone toward her face, took photos of her car, and even asked for her driver’s license.
Backlash was fierce, to the point where Chadwell’s daughter had to come out and issue a public apology. She distanced herself from her mother, stating that she no longer speaks to her due to her racist behavior.
#3 Bagpipe Karen
Real name: Eunice Isgur
This Karen went viral after violently raging at a man playing bagpipes in a public park in Houston. Scott Gibb, who is originally from Scotland, was honoring his family’s heritage by playing his bagpipes along the Terry Hershey Park Trail when 76-year-old Eunice Isgur confronted him and demanded he stop.
Footage shows Isgur growing increasingly irate, shouting at Gibb and claiming he had no right to play in the public park. As the situation escalated, Isgur allegedly shined her phone’s flashlight into Gibb’s eyes and physically swiped at his wife, resulting in a chaotic scene that ended with both women falling to the ground.
The video of the encounter spread rapidly online, showing Isgur and her husband following Gibb’s wife along the trail as she recorded. Charging documents later confirmed that Isgur struck Gibb’s wife’s arm during the confrontation.
Isgur was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.
#4 Neighbor Karen
Real name: Unknown
This mysterious Karen went viral after calling police on a father walking with his own child, convinced he was a homeless man who had kidnapped a baby.
On April 22, 33-year-old Chapman Hamborg was out for a routine walk with his daughter in their quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood, giving his wife a break while their other children played at home.
The situation only became clear when a police car appeared outside Hamborg’s house. A neighbor had contacted authorities to report a “homeless” man with a baby, prompting an officer to verify Hamborg’s identity.
The officer was polite and professional, and Hamborg quickly realized the issue was not his behavior but his appearance.
#5 Park Bench Karens
Real names: Susan Bonomi & Irene Tuttle
This Karen duo went viral after berating a pregnant woman for sitting near a park bench in Florida.
Linsey Kapayou was waiting for her young son to return from the bathroom when two women approached her and claimed the snack bag her son had briefly placed beside the bench was disrespectful.
Footage shows the women talking over Kapayou as she tried to explain that the bag belonged to her son and would be picked up as soon as he returned. One of the women insisted the bench had been donated in memory of her late sister and demanded the bag be moved immediately.
As the confrontation escalated, the women questioned whether Kapayou had ever lost a family member, completely derailing the conversation. One of the women ultimately grabbed the snack bag and walked away while shouting profanities.
Kapayou later said she began recording because she felt vulnerable and intimidated, especially while pregnant and alone. The video quickly went viral on TikTok, drawing millions of views and overwhelming support for her.
#6 Road Rage Karen
Real name: Goon Katreena Aiken
On January 4, the “Karen” exited her blue sedan in Toledo and began shouting profanities at another driver, daring him to get out of his car as the dispute escalated in the middle of traffic.
Footage shows the man stepping out and appearing to walk away after attempting to calm her down. As he turned his back, the woman struck him from behind, punching him in the face.
The man reacted by striking back and lifting the woman before forcefully body-slamming her onto the frozen pavement. She was seen lying on the ground holding her head and groaning in pain as bystanders looked on.
The video went massively viral, drawing polarized reactions with just as many viewers defending the man as criticizing him for the force with which he retaliated.
In a surprising twist of events, it was Aiken herself who later volunteered her identity.
#7 Aldi Store Karen
Real name: Unknown
This Karen went viral after physically blocking cars from entering a shared parking lot during the grand opening of a new Aldi store in November.
The unnamed woman was filmed using her own body as a barricade, stepping directly in front of oncoming vehicles while claiming she was protecting parking spaces for members of an adjacent Anytime Fitness gym.
Footage shows the woman shuffling back and forth in front of a bright yellow sports car, coming within inches of being hit as the driver slammed on the brakes. Despite being warned by bystanders that she was putting her life at risk, she continued to stand her ground, insisting Aldi customers were unfairly taking spots meant for gym members.
As the standoff dragged on, the woman argued with drivers and claimed the lot was private property.
Her behavior only stopped when local firefighters arrived and told her plainly that the parking lot was public and that she had no authority to block traffic. Even then, she resisted before finally being ordered to move for safety reasons.
#8 Airport Karen
Real name: Unknown
This Karen went viral after erupting at a Southwest Airlines gate agent at Denver International Airport when she was denied boarding on an overbooked flight to Boise.
The incident, recorded and shared online in November by social media user Taylor Graboyes, shows the passenger shouting inside the terminal after being told her seat had been reassigned due to the flight being full.
Footage captures the woman aggressively confronting the gate agent, yelling questions at escalating volumes and demanding to know who the employee was, why the plane was late, and why boarding had stopped.
She repeatedly shoved her phone toward the agent while shouting, “Do you guys feel safe?” and mocked the employee for visibly shaking as she struggled to respond.
The outburst continued for nearly half an hour before airport security finally arrived, prompting cheers from nearby passengers who had been forced to listen to the tirade. Graboyes later said the gate agent was left in tears by the encounter, adding that she went over to check on her once the woman was removed from the area.
#9 Mayor’s Wife Karen
Real name: Natalie McDaniel
On July 30, the wife of then-Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren, was caught on doorbell camera entering a residence without permission to document a “Recall Mayor Seren” sign.
Footage shows McDaniel walking onto the property, photographing the sign, then opening a wrought iron door and stepping inside the home, where she remained for roughly 17 seconds before leaving and taking additional photos outside.
The homeowner later reported the incident, resulting in McDaniel’s arrest in August. She was charged with criminal trespass and burglary, and released on a $2,500 bond.
The incident added to a growing public record surrounding McDaniel’s behavior.
She had previously been caught on police bodycam storming Cleveland Heights City Hall in December, screaming at city staff, officers, and her husband during a volatile outburst. Multiple city employees later described her conduct as aggressive and unprofessional, with some citing her as a factor in resignations and internal complaints.
Kahil Seren was ultimately removed from office in September following a recall election.
#10 Kansas City Karen
Real name: Nina Miller
On September 21, Miller went viral after a video showed her taking Patrick Mahomes’ game-worn headband from 10-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan Joey Masters at MetLife Stadium.
The moment occurred during the boy’s birthday celebration, seconds after Mahomes handed him the headband, and was met with immediate outrage once the clip spread online.
In the days that followed, Miller’s response shifted repeatedly. She first dismissed the backlash, insisting both she and the child had their hands on the headband and emphasizing that she had paid for her tickets.
On September 29, she reversed course and posted an apology on TikTok, claiming she mistakenly believed Mahomes was giving the headband to her and saying she felt horrible for ruining the boy’s moment.
Miller then appeared on Inside Edition, where she apologized directly to Joey on camera and promised to return the headband.
#11 Florida Karen
Real name: Amy Senkowicz
This Karen went viral after confronting a couple inside their car in a Boca Raton parking structure and repeatedly telling them to “go home.”
The incident, recorded on a phone and posted online in November, shows an older woman blocking the couple’s exit, demanding to know where they were from, and escalating the situation without any visible provocation.
Footage shows the woman circling the vehicle, leaning into the windows, and at one point attempting to force the door open while shouting that she would call the police.
Inside the car, the woman recording can be heard insisting she was born in the United States, while her partner grows increasingly frustrated as the stranger continues telling them to leave the country.
The confrontation only de-escalated when another driver stepped in and directly told the woman to move away and stop causing the disturbance.
#12 Detroit Male Karen
Real name: Martin Sitto
Sitto went viral after allegedly unleashing a racist tirade against his Black neighbors in suburban Detroit and being taken away in handcuffs the same night.
On June 29, Hazel Park police were called to a residential neighborhood after reports that the 43-year-old was yelling racial slurs and trespassing onto a neighbor’s property.
Officers initially responded around 5 pm and warned Sitto to stay away. Just hours later, at 8:54 pm, police were called back, this time reportedly witnessing Sitto screaming profanities, spitting, throwing punches, and shouting that the “white race is ending.”
According to police documents, Sitto allegedly escalated the situation by throwing objects at a Black woman’s home, hurling a tree branch at her, and attempting to punch her.
When another Black neighbor tried to intervene, Sitto allegedly turned on him as well, damaging property and threatening violence
Sitto was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including hate crime using force, assault and battery, trespassing, and assaulting or resisting a police officer.
#13 Phillies Karen
Real name: Karen Cairny
Boasting the dubious privilege of being the only “Karen” on this list who is actually named that way, Cairny became infamous after aggressively demanding a home run ball be given to her after the father of a 10-year-old boy caught it during a Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game on September 5.
Drew Feltwell handed the ball to his son, Lincoln. Immediately after, Cairny stormed over, screaming inches from his face and insisting the ball was hers because it had landed near her seat.
Fearing a physical confrontation, Drew caved in, handing the ball to the “Karen” much to the disapproval of many netizens.
In an interview, Drew said he tried reasoning with her, explaining that the seats were empty and that he had caught the ball fairly, but nothing calmed her down. Faced with what he described as a clear fork in the road, Drew chose to de-escalate.
The case caught the attention of both teams, who gifted Lincoln signed memorabilia.
#14 American Airlines Karen
Real name: Unknown
Karens and long flights go hand in hand, with delays and cramped seats turning even the most peaceful passengers into the worst versions of themselves.
This particular incident took place on April 24, aboard Flight AA950 traveling from São Paulo to New York, when a first-class Karen became increasingly agitated as the plane sat on the tarmac before departure.
Footage from inside the cabin shows the woman shouting at flight attendants and demanding access to the cockpit, repeatedly yelling, “Do you know who you’re talking to!?”
As crew members blocked her path, she tried to push past them, forcing several attendants to physically restrain her near the cockpit door while shouting for her to back away. The situation escalated further when another passenger began yelling at her, adding to the chaos.
Ironically, the outburst she blamed on a delay ended up causing a far longer one, as the aircraft was forced to return to the gate, delaying the flight by roughly two hours while authorities were called.
Both the woman and the male passenger who confronted her were removed from the plane and handed over to local authorities.
#15 Male Karen
Real name: Howard Wright
Male Karens are usually called “Kevins” online, but the attitude remains the same.
On January 5, Australian businessman Howard Wright was captured striking a 12-year-old boy with his car and walking away with a penalty many saw as shockingly light.
The footage, which quickly spread online, shows the boy being knocked to the ground before confronting Wright, asking why he had been hit. Wright can be heard apologizing while also arguing that the vehicle the boy was riding, an electric bike, was illegal.
Queensland Police later confirmed the 58-year-old was fined roughly $640 AUD and lost three demerit points for driving without due care and attention.
Police defended the decision, stating their review of the full footage supported Wright’s claim that he had been racially abused by the boy prior to the incident, a factor they said influenced the outcome.
