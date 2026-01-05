Woman Ignores Neighbor’s Warning To Stop Feeding Their Cat, Starts Getting 5 AM Wake-Up Meows

Being a good neighbor can mean a lot of different things, but if there’s one rule, it’s to remain approachable.

However, when Reddit user Sweet-Rainbow- noticed that the lady next door was feeding their cat, she not only refused to acknowledge their concerns, but also started gaslighting them about the pet’s diet—as if running into the animal every once in a while allowed her to understand it better than the owner ever could.

Luckily, karma didn’t sit this one out and taught her a valuable lesson.

This cat owner asked their neighbor to stop feeding their pet

Image credits: Anjie Qiu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But the woman made it clear she wasn’t going to

Eventually, though, the tables turned

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This story is an example of why so many people aren’t happy with their neighbors

LendingTree surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out how well they get along with their neighbors, and a quarter (24%) said they dislike at least one. The biggest reasons were:

Seventeen percent of Americans — just like our Redditor — said they’ve been in a verbal altercation with a neighbor, while 7% have even cited a physical confrontation.

Quite surprisingly, about a fifth (19%) of Americans have moved because of an unlikeable neighbor, which is more than three times as likely among Millennials (28%) as among Baby Boomers (8%).

This time, however, it seems the lady has come to her senses, and something so drastic won’t be necessary.

People were glad to see the woman get what was coming to her

Although some would have liked to see the owner show more responsibility

