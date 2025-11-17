Hey Pandas, What’s The Grossest Thing You’ve Accidentally Eaten? (Closed)

Share your grossest experience and let’s see if there are any worse than that.
#1
my brother once ate his toenail because he thought it was string cheese
#2
When I was a boy my Mum used to drain the pineapple juice into a glass and I’d drink it (because I’m old so pineapples weren’t super common). One day I opened the fridge, saw my glass in its usual place, assumed it was pineapple and drank it. Turned out it was a separated egg-white. (Although strictly speaking the grossest thing was a plum that the middle had maggots in which I didn’t realise until I’d eaten half of it, but that doesn’t make me out to be an idiot, merely unlucky, so the egg will do)
#3
Well it wasn’t an accident, but I was convinced that the food I was eating was “Steak” not Tongue…
#4
Not me but my grandma on at least two separate occasions drank my dad’s tobacco spit. He used coke cans and with kids running around she thought one of us had left it out…
#5
A red paper wasp. It’s not like the wasp is gross itself, but man! The taste of it is absolutely hideous! Couldn’t get rid of it for several hours.
I ate it by accident when it landed on my ice cream:(
#6
A raw McDonald’s chicken nugget. They put the nice looking sides of all of them facing me and I bit into it and it was completely raw.
#7
An acorn. I ate it in 6th grade for 20 bucks. They lied to me and never paid me. I was so sad cause it tasted so bad. Also cause acorns are not good for human beings.
#8
Well I don’t think I actually ate it, but I put a slug in my mouth when I was like 2.
When I was around 15 I was staying at my grandparents and I was eating apples and oats when I thought I saw the oats moving. I suddenly saw hundreds of little weevils crawling around as the oats were probably years old. Safe to say I didn’t finish…
#9
My mum once tricked us into eating canned octopus…
#10
liquid intended for colonoscopy. I was alone at home and I measured the liquid by the liter so that it was the right amount. I drank half of it and wanted to throw up. I drank some more and vomited the liquid back into the measuring cup. I knew I wouldn’t be able to get to the pharmacy to get more medicine, so I drank the medicine I threw up. Considering that I have eaten moldy bread and heated food in the microwave on a plate with (weed) ashes, it was the worst.
#11
I don’t know what it was, but one time I was riding backseat in my parents car and eating pringles. I dropped one. I picked it up. Bit into it. As I said idk what it was… but it was not a Pringle 😭
#12
Baba Ghanoush. If I’d known it was eggplant (aubourgin), I’d never have put it in my mouth. Took two tongue brushings to cleanse the ick out of my mouth.
#13
A little bit of dog food. It was that stringy dried chicken stuff. I was eating a banana and dropped a piece, and thought the dog food was banana.
The worst part is that the cat door was right there, and the chickens would come in sometimes and eat the dog food. That piece had probably been in a chicken’s mouth
#14
alligator sausage from redding terminal
tastes like sourcrout and undercooked hot dogs covered in woodchips
#15
warm beer with cigarette ashes, in a can, from the night before. thought I just opened it.
#16
Mold in my orange juice box, I thought it tasted like taco meat and I took another sip, and I realized it was mold, but I had to get a second opinion, and my friend took a sip and said it tasted awful, so it was disgusting.
#17
I was doing a dissection of a sheep eyeball in my science class, and this hard part wasn’t coming out, and I was cranking it (with my mouth open in frustration) and it pops out and SHOOTS DOWN MY THROAT!!!
#18
Detergent. I was twelve years old and I was home alone. I looked in the shed for snacks (don’t question it) when I found a bottle of ‘lemonade’ It was actually detergent in a lemonade bottle. It was disgusting.
Follow Us