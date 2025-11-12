We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

by

We created an illustrative series titled Faded Footprints, which looks back at once-popular tourist destinations that are now extinct.

As more and more natural and manmade creations around the world come under threat from climate change, war and irresponsible tourism we want to commemorate some of the beautiful landmarks and locations we’ve lost over time.

We hope you enjoy it! Maybe you even visited some before?

Azure Window, Malta

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Guaira Falls, Brazil

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Jeffrey Pine, Yosemite

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Love Locks Bridge, Paris

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Chacaltaya Glacier, Bolivia

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Boeung Kak Lake, Cambodia

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Old Man of the Mountain, New Hampshire

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Jonah’s Tomb, Iraq

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Mukurob, Namibia

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Palmyra, Syria

We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
12 Stunning Macro Photos I Took With Oneplus 13r
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
“Totally Blindsided”: Weight Comments Urge Woman To Rethink Relationship With Childhood Friend
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2025
Homeland
What the Show Homeland Gets Wrong About the CIA
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Blended Bunch”
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2021
Parents Leave 19YO And 16YO Responsible For 8 Siblings While They Are Abroad, 19YO Says No Way
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
We Used To Photograph People Around The World In Their Homes, Now We Are Documenting Refugees Seeking Safety
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.