We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist

We created an illustrative series titled Faded Footprints, which looks back at once-popular tourist destinations that are now extinct.
As more and more natural and manmade creations around the world come under threat from climate change, war and irresponsible tourism we want to commemorate some of the beautiful landmarks and locations we’ve lost over time.
We hope you enjoy it! Maybe you even visited some before?
Azure Window, Malta
Guaira Falls, Brazil
Jeffrey Pine, Yosemite
Love Locks Bridge, Paris
Chacaltaya Glacier, Bolivia
Boeung Kak Lake, Cambodia
Old Man of the Mountain, New Hampshire
Jonah’s Tomb, Iraq
Mukurob, Namibia
Palmyra, Syria
