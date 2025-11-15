Guy Got An Interview With The Company He Had Just Been Fired From, Shares How It Went In Funny Live-Tweeting

Browsing through an endless stream of ads, sitting in interviews just to answer the same questions, completing tedious test tasks; searching for a job can be a long, monotonous, and downright boring thing to do. So when the opportunity arises to have some fun, why not take it? Twitter user Firr did. And it was awesome!
Recently, his recruiter accidentally scheduled a meeting for him with a company that he already worked for (and got fired from). But since the guy was financially stable and had some time to kill, he figured he might as well roll the dice and bought himself a fake mustache. The best part is that Firr also live-tweeted the entire thing, allowing everyone to join him on this fun ride.
More info: Twitter
Image credits: Firr
Of course, every situation is different and we don’t know all the stuff that had happened between Firr and his former bosses, but experts at Indeed, the world’s leading job site, say that parting ways with your employer on good terms is a must if you want your career to flourish.
“When you leave a company, doing so respectfully shows your employer you care about the company and its reputation. Your professionalism during the transition might earn you a recommendation from your supervisor,” they write.
“Maintaining positive relationships with peers and supervisors is also important as you might work with them again or see them at professional industry events like conferences or professional development events.”
According to the folks at Indeed, there are 9 steps that can guide you throughout this period:
1. Give notice to your supervisors;
2. Tell your boss you’re leaving before you tell anyone else at the company;
3. Help your team with the transition;
4. Continue to work hard;
5. Connect with your team;
6. Finish all your projects;
7. Offer training for your replacement;
8. Meet with human resources or your supervisor for an exit interview;
9. Maintain relationships.
But these things are often easier said than done. Becca Carnahan, who is an experienced career coach located outside of Boston, MA, told Bored Panda that “in a perfect world, we would all leave our employers on good terms with everyone ready for the next chapter and staying in touch to support each other in the future. It’s not a perfect world though and there are circumstances outside of your control. For example, if there has been abuse in the workplace or your termination was handled inappropriately or disrespectfully. You can’t control others’ behavior and it’s important to protect yourself.”
But Carnahan agreed there’s a huge upside to endings things peacefully. “It’s beneficial to have great references for future job opportunities and connections at your former job can lead to new and fruitful professional connections,” she said. “Around 80% of new jobs are secured through networking or referrals, so leaving on a positive note by giving adequate notice, resigning from your role respectfully, and helping to ease the transition where possible pays off.”
Another benefit of leaving your employer on good terms comes when you realize you’d like to come back. “Boomeranging back to an old employer is not unheard of, and with some industries or organizations, it can be quite common,” Carnahan explained. “You may leave an organization to get additional experience and then come back to your former employer in a higher-level role, with a higher salary. Or you may switch industries and realize that your previous industry was a better fit for your needs and interests. Whether you’re coming back into a similar role or a new role, if going back to your previous company brings you career fulfillment and fits with your life, circle back with your former colleagues and have that conversation!”
So while the key in this type of situation is to look after yourself, remember that empathy can go a long way!
People have been relating to the story in the funniest ways
