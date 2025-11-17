I Captured Finland’s Extraordinary Wilderness (23 Pics)

My name is Oscar Keserci and I’m a photographer living near Helsinki in Finland.

I was raised in Greece and moved to Finland in 2012. It was after moving to Finland that I found my passion for photography when I discovered the beautiful Finnish nature. I started to learn alone how to use my camera and every single day I saw an improvement. Quite fast I knew that I wanted to make photography my profession.

For the past years, I have been working as a professional photographer capturing the beauty of Finland. Sometimes I can be outside shooting images in freezing temperatures at -30C. Here is a collection with some of my favorite images from the past years. I hope you like them!

#1 Magical Sunrise

#2 Night Show

#3 The Portrait

#4 Morning Light

#5 The Perfect Night

#6 Foggy Morning

#7 Winterland

#8 Night Lake

#9 Summer Sunset

#10 Cute Bear

#11 Misty Sunrise

#12 Frozen Sea

#13 The Running Bear

#14 The Meeting

#15 Alone

#16 Frozen Planet

#17 Details In The Snow

#18 Winter Forest

#19 Snowstorm

#20 Explosion

#21 A Dream Came True

#22 Look Up!

#23 Puzzle Pieces

