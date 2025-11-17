I Captured Finland’s Extraordinary Wilderness (23 Pics)

My name is Oscar Keserci and I’m a photographer living near Helsinki in Finland.
I was raised in Greece and moved to Finland in 2012. It was after moving to Finland that I found my passion for photography when I discovered the beautiful Finnish nature. I started to learn alone how to use my camera and every single day I saw an improvement. Quite fast I knew that I wanted to make photography my profession.
For the past years, I have been working as a professional photographer capturing the beauty of Finland. Sometimes I can be outside shooting images in freezing temperatures at -30C. Here is a collection with some of my favorite images from the past years. I hope you like them!
#1 Magical Sunrise
#2 Night Show
#3 The Portrait
#4 Morning Light
#5 The Perfect Night
#6 Foggy Morning
#7 Winterland
#8 Night Lake
#9 Summer Sunset
#10 Cute Bear
#11 Misty Sunrise
#12 Frozen Sea
#13 The Running Bear
#14 The Meeting
#15 Alone
#16 Frozen Planet
#17 Details In The Snow
#18 Winter Forest
#19 Snowstorm
#20 Explosion
#21 A Dream Came True
#22 Look Up!
#23 Puzzle Pieces
