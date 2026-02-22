55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

by

winter-olympics-funny-tweetsThere is nothing like a mass spectator event to get people’s funny bone activated. Take any major thing going on, and you won’t have to look far to find folks cracking jokes, dropping hot takes and producing memes.

The Olympic games tend to always capture people’s imagination, every four years. So we’ve gathered the best tweets about the 2026 Winter Olympics (so far) for your viewing enjoyment. Make like a bobsled team, sit down and get comfortable as you ride along this list, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: HoosierSpeaker

#2

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: bigcontentguy

#3

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: mirrenelle

#4

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

#5

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: samlymatters

#6

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: Camel_Crushin

#7

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: mldiffley

#8

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: SamRobertsComms

#9

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: scottygb

#10

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: jailedamanda

#11

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: ShooterMcGavin

#12

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: tennisbish

#13

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: jessecase

#14

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: nicolefshirman

#15

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: scottygb

#16

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: foster_type

#17

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: blondehotcoffee

#18

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: hidinghoney

#19

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: SickosCommittee

#20

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: shaidivadance

#21

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: flapprdotnet

#22

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: applessquabble

#23

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: AshCrossan

#24

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: scottygb

#25

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: AdamParkhomenko

#26

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: thejacqinthebox

#27

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: JoePostingg

#28

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: Playteaux1

#29

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: LeVeonBell

#30

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: mattlindner

#31

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: MikeBeauvais

#32

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: jarvis_best

#33

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: JackMitchellLNK

#34

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: rodger

#35

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: BobTheSuit

#36

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: Olympics

#37

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: sphaeroscar

#38

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: svershbow

#39

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: ByMattWild

#40

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: KleinschmidtJD

#41

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: Danny_McMoomins

#42

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: loudmouthjulia

#43

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: girlsclubsports

#44

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: yeeeerika

#45

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: nothowyouhoped

#46

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: jasonbrownsquad

#47

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: goalietaps

#48

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: AbbyHasIssues

#49

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: ellabrockway

#50

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: katharineumm

#51

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: SlavaMalamud

#52

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: robyn_emz

#53

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: RagingDogFart

#54

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: JakeAnbinder

#55

55 Of The Most Savage And Funny Tweets About The 2026 Winter Olympics

Image source: ozdale

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
$18 Kitchen Invention ‘Eggbears’ Makes Boiling And Holding Brown Eggs Easy And Fun
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Jared Padalecki To Star in Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2019
Young Man Dies From Brain Tumor, His Family Receives A Comforting Letter With A List Of Lives His Donated Organs Saved
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Childless Couple Get Accused Of ‘Ruining’ A Family Vacation By Not Going, Find Out They Were Expected To Babysit
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
I Am A Disabled Artist And I Paint Fairies Using My iPad (5 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Create A 3d Trick Art Of Bridge Above Clouds With The Concept Of Heaven
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025