50 Visually Pleasing Examples Of Geometrical Symmetry In Nature (New Pics)

Symmetry is usually defined as a sense of “balanced proportions” or “the quality of having parts that match each other,” especially in an attractive way. And, when you think about it, it is all around us. Whether we look at human beings, architecture, art, or biology, there’s nothing more fascinating than seeing how the world is full of perfect forms and harmony.
So if you’re a true symmetry lover who loves flawless patterns and wants some order back in their lives, we’ve got you covered. Today, Bored Panda brings you a list of perfectly geometrical plants that reveal the true beauty of Mother Nature and let us appreciate how special it is.
From the most vivid colors to satisfying shapes, here are some eye-catching images for you to enjoy. Continue scrolling, upvote the ones that soothed your soul, and let us know what you think about them in the comments below! When you’re done with this list, don’t forget to check out Part 1 of this post right here.
#1 My Neighbor’s Tree Has The Perfect Fall Gradient
Image source: OrangePoppy24
#2 Nature, This Is Some Nice Symmetry
Image source: Iwokeupdeadthismorning
#3 The Symmetry On Aloe Polyphylla Is Crazy
Image source: randownasics
#4 Chemistree
Image source: ShadowsGirl9
#5 The “Kalanchoe” Succulent Plant
Image source: starstufft
#6 The Night Sky Petunia. A Real Flower Whose Petals Resemble Galaxies
Image source: Paul0416
#7 The Symmetry Of This Flower
Image source: Prost68
#8 These Leaves In This Tree
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Perfect Flower I Came Across While Hiking
Image source: urmamasmama
#10 Hala Fruit: The Fruit That Looks Like An Exploding Planet
Image source: KrushnaK1974
#11 Homegrown
Image source: Equine-Porcine
#12 A Flower I Found In Hawaii A Few Months Ago
Image source: reddit.com
#13 This Absolutely Perfect Flower Is Right Around The Corner From My House
Image source: DarwinDanger
#14 My Succulent’s Offshoot
Image source: notRedAdmin
#15 This Mushroom Photographed From Down Below
Image source: cocaineandcakepops
#16 Underside Of Victoria Amazonica’s Lilypad (Up To 200 Cm In Diameter) — Satisfying Ant Terrifying At The Same Time. Veiny Alien Plant-Flesh
Image source: kinujiki86
#17 Sunflowers Are Actually Made Up Hundreds Of Smaller Flowers In Near-Perfect Symmetry
Image source: Unknown_author69
#18 Nature’s Geometry
Image source: sacrecoeur1206
#19 Found This “Veiled Lady” Mushroom On A Hike This Morning Near Seoul, South Korea
Image source: Spudnut
#20 A Simple Plant With A Satisfying Shape
Image source: YoureNotAGenius
#21 This Diseased Leaf That Looks Pixilated
Image source: Kraynix
#22 The Patterns On This Palm Frond
Image source: oswaler
#23 It’s Hard To Tell Where One Plant Ends And Another Begins. Crassula Capitella Is A Geometric Wonder
Image source: littleprincetogo
#24 These Forget-Me-Not’s Grew In A Heart Shape
Image source: puppersdoggos
#25 First Prize Winning Dahlia, Grown By My Dad
Image source: felix_rae
#26 This Swirly Dandelion I Found
Image source: Golden_Snail_DK
#27 The Inside Of My Purple Cabbage
Image source: peebsthehuman
#28 Anyone Else In Love With This Flower Or Is It Just Me?
Image source: Desperate-Brick7
#29 Flower I Found This Morning
Image source: Palana
#30 The Inside Structure Of This Plant
Image source: cheesecake2686
#31 This Perfect Cluster Of Apples
Image source: cobrakiller2000
#32 This Nearly Perfect Dahlia I Spotted At A Local Park
Image source: duchess_of_nope
#33 Loving My New Fractal Pups
Image source: LazyBeach
#34 The Rare Purple Cauliflower. Its Signature Color Comes From The Same Antioxidant Found In Red Cabbage And Red Wine: Anthocyanin
Image source: eenachtdrie
#35 The Perfect Symmetry Of This Plant
Image source: japsanityxc
#36 These Flowers Arrange Themselves In A Grid
Image source: tehz0r
#37 Found That In My Garden – I Think It’s Pretty
Image source: Dornenkraehe
#38 The Lines And Symmetry Of This Plant Is Just Mesmerizing
Image source: the_traveling_greenhouse
#39 Lapidaria Margaretae, Looks Trippy, We’re Gonna Collect All The Geometric Looking Succulents Now
Image source: plants_on_the_gram
#40 How Round This Plant Is
Image source: legitarmadillo
#41 Unedited Flower In My Front Garden
Image source: ickievicky
#42 The Petals Of This Camellia Flower
Image source: ewilio
#43 This Symmetrical Leaf On My Philodendron
Image source: BriLyGan
#44 Geometry In Nature
Image source: edison_1
#45 This Disco-Ball-Looking Flower In Australia
Image source: MrWatermelon0
#46 Top View Of This Plant Is A Perfect Star Shape
Image source: cule_cule
#47 Asiatic Lily And It’s Spectacular Radial Symmetry
Image source: nzm_forreal
#48 Anyone Else Finding It Satisfying When Plants Pop Symmetrical Patterns? Monstera Producing Only Half Moons Left-Right-Left-Right. My Ocd Is Screaming From Joy
Image source: Crazyplantladyola
#49 Astrophytum Is My Love. I Collect Them
Image source: antoinerusconi
#50 Geometric Products Of The Mayan Jungles
Image source: peyott
