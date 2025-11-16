50 Visually Pleasing Examples Of Geometrical Symmetry In Nature (New Pics)

Symmetry is usually defined as a sense of “balanced proportions” or “the quality of having parts that match each other,” especially in an attractive way. And, when you think about it, it is all around us. Whether we look at human beings, architecture, art, or biology, there’s nothing more fascinating than seeing how the world is full of perfect forms and harmony.

So if you’re a true symmetry lover who loves flawless patterns and wants some order back in their lives, we’ve got you covered. Today, Bored Panda brings you a list of perfectly geometrical plants that reveal the true beauty of Mother Nature and let us appreciate how special it is.

From the most vivid colors to satisfying shapes, here are some eye-catching images for you to enjoy. Continue scrolling, upvote the ones that soothed your soul, and let us know what you think about them in the comments below! When you’re done with this list, don’t forget to check out Part 1 of this post right here.

#1 My Neighbor’s Tree Has The Perfect Fall Gradient

Image source: OrangePoppy24

#2 Nature, This Is Some Nice Symmetry

Image source: Iwokeupdeadthismorning

#3 The Symmetry On Aloe Polyphylla Is Crazy

Image source: randownasics

#4 Chemistree

Image source: ShadowsGirl9

#5 The “Kalanchoe” Succulent Plant

Image source: starstufft

#6 The Night Sky Petunia. A Real Flower Whose Petals Resemble Galaxies

Image source: Paul0416

#7 The Symmetry Of This Flower

Image source: Prost68

#8 These Leaves In This Tree

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Perfect Flower I Came Across While Hiking

Image source: urmamasmama

#10 Hala Fruit: The Fruit That Looks Like An Exploding Planet

Image source: KrushnaK1974

#11 Homegrown

Image source: Equine-Porcine

#12 A Flower I Found In Hawaii A Few Months Ago

Image source: reddit.com

#13 This Absolutely Perfect Flower Is Right Around The Corner From My House

Image source: DarwinDanger

#14 My Succulent’s Offshoot

Image source: notRedAdmin

#15 This Mushroom Photographed From Down Below

Image source: cocaineandcakepops

#16 Underside Of Victoria Amazonica’s Lilypad (Up To 200 Cm In Diameter) — Satisfying Ant Terrifying At The Same Time. Veiny Alien Plant-Flesh

Image source: kinujiki86

#17 Sunflowers Are Actually Made Up Hundreds Of Smaller Flowers In Near-Perfect Symmetry

Image source: Unknown_author69

#18 Nature’s Geometry

Image source: sacrecoeur1206

#19 Found This “Veiled Lady” Mushroom On A Hike This Morning Near Seoul, South Korea

Image source: Spudnut

#20 A Simple Plant With A Satisfying Shape

Image source: YoureNotAGenius

#21 This Diseased Leaf That Looks Pixilated

Image source: Kraynix

#22 The Patterns On This Palm Frond

Image source: oswaler

#23 It’s Hard To Tell Where One Plant Ends And Another Begins. Crassula Capitella Is A Geometric Wonder

Image source: littleprincetogo

#24 These Forget-Me-Not’s Grew In A Heart Shape

Image source: puppersdoggos

#25 First Prize Winning Dahlia, Grown By My Dad

Image source: felix_rae

#26 This Swirly Dandelion I Found

Image source: Golden_Snail_DK

#27 The Inside Of My Purple Cabbage

Image source: peebsthehuman

#28 Anyone Else In Love With This Flower Or Is It Just Me?

Image source: Desperate-Brick7

#29 Flower I Found This Morning

Image source: Palana

#30 The Inside Structure Of This Plant

Image source: cheesecake2686

#31 This Perfect Cluster Of Apples

Image source: cobrakiller2000

#32 This Nearly Perfect Dahlia I Spotted At A Local Park

Image source: duchess_of_nope

#33 Loving My New Fractal Pups

Image source: LazyBeach

#34 The Rare Purple Cauliflower. Its Signature Color Comes From The Same Antioxidant Found In Red Cabbage And Red Wine: Anthocyanin

Image source: eenachtdrie

#35 The Perfect Symmetry Of This Plant

Image source: japsanityxc

#36 These Flowers Arrange Themselves In A Grid

Image source: tehz0r

#37 Found That In My Garden – I Think It’s Pretty

Image source: Dornenkraehe

#38 The Lines And Symmetry Of This Plant Is Just Mesmerizing

Image source: the_traveling_greenhouse

#39 Lapidaria Margaretae, Looks Trippy, We’re Gonna Collect All The Geometric Looking Succulents Now

Image source: plants_on_the_gram

#40 How Round This Plant Is

Image source: legitarmadillo

#41 Unedited Flower In My Front Garden

Image source: ickievicky

#42 The Petals Of This Camellia Flower

Image source: ewilio

#43 This Symmetrical Leaf On My Philodendron

Image source: BriLyGan

#44 Geometry In Nature

Image source: edison_1

#45 This Disco-Ball-Looking Flower In Australia

Image source: MrWatermelon0

#46 Top View Of This Plant Is A Perfect Star Shape

Image source: cule_cule

#47 Asiatic Lily And It’s Spectacular Radial Symmetry

Image source: nzm_forreal

#48 Anyone Else Finding It Satisfying When Plants Pop Symmetrical Patterns? Monstera Producing Only Half Moons Left-Right-Left-Right. My Ocd Is Screaming From Joy

Image source: Crazyplantladyola

#49 Astrophytum Is My Love. I Collect Them

Image source: antoinerusconi

#50 Geometric Products Of The Mayan Jungles

Image source: peyott

