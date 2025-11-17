30 Times Home Renovations Were So Good They Ended Up On This Online Group

From repainting the bedroom walls and putting up new shelves in the kitchen to replacing light fixtures and outlets, our busy lifestyles often keep us away from renovating our homes.
But DIY projects can really elevate our living spaces, and either allow us to fall back in love with them or increase their value before a sale.
So let’s take a look at this subreddit to see what can be achieved. Dedicated to “real people [and] real rooms,” it features only original content, photographed and submitted by the actual inhabitants themselves.
#1 Now And Then Of Our Living Room In A Small Victorian Terrace. Bristol UK
Image source: jwilkosteel
#2 Before And After Living And Dining Room – Germany
Image source: gereon1001
#3 Kitchen Renovation Done After 13+ Months
Image source: AnnesMan
#4 Attic Remodel, Finally Done
Image source: uicker1000
#5 My First Project: Basement Kitchen Overhaul In An 18th Century Townhouse (Weymouth, UK) …bringing Back Some Character!
Image source: omcgoo
#6 Edwardian 1903 Terrace In The UK. Living Room Before And After
Image source: 100wine
#7 Home Office, Southern Ohio (Before & After)
Image source: cutoffsweatpantslady
#8 Before And After: The Kitchen Of My Condo Remodel In Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: sortofyoung
#9 I Was Out Of Town Working For 2 Weeks And My Wife Surprised Me With A Low Budget Renovation Of Our Basement Bathroom!
Image source: highvolkage
#10 Before And After Of My San Francisco Kitchen!
Image source: imaleftyyy
#11 Earthy Sunroom In Our 1927 Home. Great Falls Mt
Image source: banana-montana-
#12 Full Bathroom Renovation (Swipe For Before!) [kent, UK]
Image source: mightypenguin66
#13 Laundry. Brisbane Australia
Image source: queerasqueercanbe
#14 Finished In Time For School, My Daughter’s Room In Bethlehem, Pa
Image source: PnutStudio
#15 Converted Our Tiny Third Bedroom Into Our Upstairs Bathroom. Bristol UK
Image source: jwilkosteel
#16 Our Nursery (Prior To Baby Chaos). New Orleans, La
Image source: bayougirl
#17 Master Bathroom DIY Upgrades – Indianapolis
Image source: Pedestrian454
#18 Connecticut Kitchen Remodel
Image source: Starbudds
#19 Our New Bathroom! Slide For Before Photos. Rural Southern Minnesota
Image source: tgag10
#20 2 Years Of Dust, Noise And More Dust And Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home
Image source: SoulStone1986
#21 From Old To New. A Peek Into Our British Victorian Living Room Being Brought Back To Life. Circa 1886
Image source: samualord
#22 My Earthy Home Office. Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Image source: leeanneloveshfx
#23 Shower- After/Before -Seattle Wa
Image source: nellipalooza
#24 Before & After Of My Loft Bedroom
Image source: ongnoi
#25 Recently Finished Our Kitchen Remodel For Under $1000 – After / Before (New Hampshire)
Image source: averagejimz
#26 My Bedroom Decorating Journey. Near Sacramento, Ca
Image source: harryjsadcliffe
#27 Kitchenbefore & After – Finally Remodeled Our Kitchen In Grand Rapids, Mi
Image source: boozingrooney
#28 Primary Closet Remodel – Vernon, Nj
Image source: njaudi7
#29 Renovated Master Bath In 1930s Home (Texas)
Image source: justsumdudde
#30 Galley Kitchen Remodel, Portland Or. (Before Pic At The End)
Image source: PetuniaSlamdance
