50 Hilarious New Pics In The “Give Me A Sign” Facebook Group’s Collection

Most signs you’ll see on the street either deliver information (“Beware of Dog”) or instructions (“Do Not Enter”). But occasionally, you will encounter one that is out of the ordinary. 

The Give Me A Sign Facebook group features photos of billboards, store windows, and car windshields. They are often funny, witty, and cleverly play on words. If you’re having a bad day, these posts could be your source of free laughs. 

Jumping off Bored Panda’s previous piece, we’ve compiled a new set of photos from the page.

#1

#1

Image source: Aimen Tehseen

#2

#2

Image source: Nasrullah Zeeshan

#3

#3

Image source: Tim Lowery

#4

#4

Image source: Mike Frye

#5

#5

Image source: Awesom Steele Johnson

#6

#6

Image source: Robert Morriz

#7

#7

Image source: Catherine Lee Rodriguez

#8

#8

Image source: Mohamed Elbhaiy

#9

#9

Image source: Belinda Roe McIsaac

#10

#10

Image source: Linda Darlene Moore

#11

#11

Image source: Kelly Strickland

#12

#12

Image source: Bailey Bloch

#13

#13

Image source: Tim Lowery

#14

#14

Image source: Catherine Lee Rodriguez

#15

#15

Image source: Josh Gougher

#16

#16

Image source: Irene Beth Shafer

#17

#17

Image source: Valerie Nancy

#18

#18

Image source: Robert Marsden

#19

#19

Image source: Sara Jay Sweet

#20

#20

Image source: Paul Lewis

#21

#21

Image source: Robert Morriz

#22

#22

Image source: Jarrod Driskell

#23

#23

Image source: Barry Rudd

#24

#24

Image source: Consciously Mini

#25

#25

Image source: Meosha Whetstone

#26

#26

Image source: Kathleen Korn

#27

#27

Image source: Tabitha Gail

#28

#28

Image source: Bruce Hosmer

#29

#29

Image source: Janet Skelton

#30

#30

Image source: Jaysin Lewis

#31

#31

Image source: Gianni Gallucci

#32

Took what I thought was a nice photo of my home and discovered an issue with my welcome sign

#32

Image source: Sean Daniel

#33

#33

Image source: Pete Erickson

#34

#34

Image source: Amy Lee

#35

#35

Image source: Torben Christensen

#36

#36

Image source: Nathan McIntosh

#37

#37

Image source: Brad Hyde

#38

#38

Image source: Zain Liaqat

#39

#39

Image source: Robby Brendemuehl

#40

#40

Image source: Gøril Hvidsten

#41

#41

Image source: Carol Focht Cheney

#42

#42

Image source: Rob Zen

#43

#43

Image source: Torben Christensen

#44

#44

Image source: Dorrie Savannah Honchel

#45

#45

Image source: Brian Trafford

#46

#46

Image source: Maddie Bond

#47

#47

Image source: Mark Davies

#48

#48

Image source: Darcie Cotie

#49

#49

Image source: Christopher C. Miller

#50

#50

Image source: Nick Wulfekuhle

