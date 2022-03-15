Why Was “Adults Adopting Adults” Suddenly Canceled?

Over the last few years, there have been some pretty bizarre shows on TV. However, A&E’s Adults Adopting Adults is probably one of the most ridiculous of them all. As the show’s title suggests, the series centered around adults who were hoping to find a family through adult adoption. The series followed as potential adoptees got to know families who were interested in adopting them and vice versa. Although the first season of the show was supposed to have 10 episodes, it was canceled after just three. This cancelation came as a shock to many – including the show’s cast. So, what’s the deal? Let’s talk about why Adults Adopting Adults was canceled mid-season.
Is Adult Adoption Even Real?
Before we get into the nitty-gritty on why the series was canceled, I thought it would be helpful to address the idea of adult adoption. After all, when most people think of adoption, they automatically envision someone under the age of 18. For that reason, some people assumed that Adults Adopting Adults completely made up the idea of adult adoption. This, however, isn’t the case at all. While it is relatively rare for an adult to be adopted, it is something that can happen. The requirements for adult adoption vary by state, but consent from all parties is often a must. Once the adoption is complete, the process is identical to that of a minor adoption. According to Legal Zoom, “The most common reason to adopt an adult is for inheritance purposes. In this case, adult adoption allows someone to leave property or financial assets to the adopted individual more easily. The second reason, almost as common, is to formalize an existing parent/child relationship. For example, parents can adopt a now adult foster child or stepchild. Adult adoption is a popular option for biological parents as well as for children who find their birth family and wish to be formally acknowledged or fathers who find children they didn’t know they had.”
Here’s Why Adults Adopting Adults Was Canceled
Okay, now it’s time to address the elephant in the room. Why was Adults Adopting Adults suddenly snipped? Initially, it appeared that the cancelation was due to the show’s poor ratings, but now it looks like that might not be the case after all. Apparently, the real reason for the show’s cancelation could have something to do with one of its cast members: Danny Huff. Danny and his wife, Christy, were hoping to adopt a pregnant 20-year-old woman from Austria named Illeana. However, viewers started noticing red flags when it came to Danny’s behavior towards Illeana. To many, it seemed like Danny may have a romantic interest in his potential daughter. These speculations were confirmed when Danny admitted that felt attracted to Illeana.
To make matters worse, it was also revealed that Danny and Christy attempted to adopt an 18-year-old in the past, but that fell through because Danny developed feelings for her. On top of all of that, Christy openly admitted that Danny had cheated on her in the past and she feared he may do the same if Illeana were to join the family. Yikes! Danny, however, insists that his relationship with Illeana did not cross any lines. According to the Daily Beast, Danny said, “I never had any inappropriate actions, words, comments, anything to her”. As if Danny wasn’t already in enough hot water, viewers discovered social media posts from him that most would consider racially insensitive. A&E has not offered an official explanation as to why the show was canceled, but it likely does have something to do with the fact that viewers simply felt uncomfortable watching the show. Sure, reality TV is known for drama but there’s a line that lots of people aren’t willing to cross and it looks like Adults Adopting Adults found it.
Are Episodes of Adults Adopting Adults Available Anywhere?
In addition to the cancelation, episodes of Adults Adopting Adults have been completely wiped from the A&E website as well as the network’s streaming platform. But those who didn’t get a chance to see the show may be wondering if there’s any way they can still watch the three episodes that aired. After all, now that the show has been canceled, lots of people want to see why. Unfortunately, it looks like the answer is no. It looks like the show has literally been wiped from everywhere including places like YouTube. That said, there’s a chance that the episodes could resurface once the buzz dies down. However, the chances of the series making a legitimate comeback are very unlikely.