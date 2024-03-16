Why The Deadpool Teaser Trailer Looks Great

Deadpool is officially back! The first teaser for the third film has finally dropped and it has sent fans excitement through the roof. Of course, Ryan Reynolds returns as the “merc with the mouth”, but the popular anti-hero has some new friends by his side. That “friend” is Wolverine and the two X-Men will finally clash after some build-up in previous installments.
The plot of the upcoming film hasn’t been confirmed just yet, with the rotten tomatoes synopsis simply being, “The further adventures of wisecracking mercenary Deadpool.” However, the film will likely feature some awesome fights between Wolverine and Deadpool, fourth-wall-breaking and wisecracks, and gratuitous violence and gore. Other than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and Karan Soni (Dopinder) return as their respective characters.
Deadpool & Wolverine just surpassed an impressive milestone as it beat Spider-Man: No Way Home as the most-watched trailer in 24 hours. That’s for good reason too because the upcoming Marvel film does seem like a great return to form for the franchise. With so many easter eggs and funny one-liners, the teaser trailer did an amazing job of building more hype for Deadpool & Wolverine.
The Easter Eggs Could Lead To Further Development Of Marvel
What’s the biggest thing that fans have complained about above Marvel since Phase Three? A clear direction. While there have been several hints, none of the content in the MCU has been a linear path into the next Avengers film. With Avengers: Kang Dynasty seemingly scrapped, Marvel and Kevin Feige may have opted to go straight to Secret Wars and there have been several hints in the teaser that indicate that route.
The biggest tease was at the end where there’s a Secret Wars comic lying next to Deadpool. It finally seems that Marvel is gearing up for the next big Avengers film. Though the first season of Loki planted the seeds for Kang Dynasty, Marvel has done a piss poor job of developing the “big bad” and with the recent Jonathan Majors firing, it would be best if they simply moved on from Kang.
Deadpool can be the reset that Marvel desperately needs. Kevin Feige believes in the quality of this film as everything else has been pushed back but Deadpool & Wolverine. If the film can manage to properly expand on the multiverse concept, but keep true to being a Deadpool-style movie, and leave room for the next chapter of the MCU, then Deadpool & Wolverine is the breath of fresh air that Marvel desperately needs.
The Past X-Men Cameos
Say what you will about Fox’s X-Men films, but they do have a special place in the mainstream world. Some have been true gems (Logan, X2, X-Men: Days of Future Past) and others have been misfires. However, many of us have grown up with these characters so it’s rewarding that Deadpool has brought a recognizable face back into the fold. That face is Pyro, who hasn’t been seen since X-Men: The Last Stand. The film is rumored to have plenty of other X-Men cameos, but hopefully, they don’t blow all the surprises in the trailers.
Of course, we can’t forget about Wolverine, though it’s no secret that he’s a strong force in the film. It’ll be interesting to see how Logan is portrayed in this universe, with hints of him using his Patch persona flashing in the middle of the trailer. The X-Men universe has always been a fascinating place. It will be fun to see how they organically re-introduce these characters into the modern generation of superheroes. There’s no telling if this is the final goodbye for the past X-Men names since a new generation of X-Men will be introduced in the MCU, but whatever the case may be, the trip down memory lane will be a roller coaster ride.
The Story Looks Fun and Original
Strangely, fun has been missing in superhero films for quite some time. While films like The Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were truly great, they were all dour and dark films. The “fun” Marvel films have been bland and forgettable. The Marvel formula has gotten stale at this point, though it is due more to the lack of quality.
With the lack of a clear direction, no sense of purpose beyond making money, and little to no connection from the comics, the fun aspect of superhero films has been replaced by a corporate cash cow. The specialness that makes the genre such a rewarding experience has been gone, until now. Granted, Deadpool & Wolverine can turn out to be another disappointing Marvel film. But the buzz surrounding this feature is so strong because the marketing campaign has represented everything we used to love about superhero films.
Quality triumphs over everything. Given the history of the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to be good since Ryan Reynolds loves and cares about this franchise. Hopefully, Deadpool turns out to be as great as it’s hyped up to be.
