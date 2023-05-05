Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Pays Off The Trilogy’s Biggest Theme Perfectly

Alert! Contains heavy spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 concludes the MCU’s vibrant space opera trilogy. It’s a fast-paced emotional rollercoaster of a story, but it also makes a point to slow down when it needs to, for quiet moments. A refreshing change in a world full of movies that seem afraid to stop and catch their breath. Most importantly, it perfectly concludes the story for all of the main characters. Buried under the explosive action, sci-fi aesthetics, and laugh-out-loud comedy, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy tells a deeply human story.
The first Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014 and was a highlight of the MCU’s Phase 2. Arriving right after the dirge of Captain America: Civil War, in all its drab, tonally dissonant glory, the vibrant and snarky Guardians were a breath of fresh air. Since then, this collection of outer space oddballs have become beloved members of the MCU, outshining many of those they share the spotlight with. But the most important part in all the Guardians of the Galaxy movies is the heartfelt and deeply personal storylines they contain. Volume 3 not only continues the theme but ties everything together into a satisfying conclusion.
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Trilogy Is All About Family
The core theme of family runs through the entire trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Both the family you grow up with and the family you find along the way. Nebula even states this explicitly when she stops Gamora from fighting against Peter Quill. When Gamora tells her, “You’re family,” she responds with, “So is he.” Nebula may be Gamora’s sister but, at this point, she’s also part of the Guardians and their found family. The first two movies have strong themes of motherhood and fatherhood, with Quill losing his mother in the trilogy’s introduction, and the second movie about his two fathers. Volume 3, then, puts the focus on children.
This theme is carefully woven into the plot. Adam Warlock is revealed to be essentially little more than an overgrown child, and the story’s climactic ending sees the Guardians rescue an entire shipload of children from certain doom. But the theme is strongest with Rocket. When Rocket is injured in the opening act of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the others begin a desperate mission to save his life. While this is happening, the story cuts to several flashbacks of Rocket’s childhood as an experimental lab animal. This does a heartbreakingly good job of showing Rocket’s frankly horrific backstory but, more importantly, it takes time to focus on him taking time to find small joys in what little childhood he had. Making friends. Spending time with them. Having dreams and ambitions.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is About Growing Up
Entwined with the theme of children in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the theme of growing up and, eventually, letting your family go. Taking the steps of heading out on your own, or even starting a family of your own. Growing up is, inevitably, where childhood always leads. As well as Rocket, this theme plays out in Peter Quill’s story. Volume 3 begins with Quill drunk and depressed over losing Gamora. As the story progresses though, he grows past his childish need for things to be the way they were, and ends with the two of them parting ways on good terms. Support from his found family, the Guardians, is what he needs to reach this conclusion.
The same theme plays out through Adam Warlock’s storyline. At the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Adam is the antagonist who causes the entire story to happen when he tries to abduct Rocket. After he’s fought off, he returns to his mother, High Priestess Ayesha of the Sovereign. It quickly becomes apparent that Adam is little more than a child looking for validation. At the same time, we learn that the story’s true villain, the High Evolutionary, was the creator of the Sovereign. In a way, Ayesha is his child, similarly looking for validation. When Ayesha is killed later on, Adam is left on his own. His initial reaction is a childish one, lashing out and taking out his anger. It’s only when he’s shown kindness that he too begins to grow up.
The Guardians All Learn Who They Really Are
Partway through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there’s a quiet scene where Drax and Mantis are trying to offer Quill some much-needed advice. Mantis’s words, spoken through Drax, are that Gamora and all the others in Quill’s past are like lily pads, and he’s like a frog, hopping from one to the other, when what he really needs to do is learn how to swim. In essence, this is the lesson that every character learns over the course of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. At the conclusion of Volume 3, the group part ways, all having learned, metaphorically, how to swim. Mantis heads out to find her true self. Drax accepts that his best role has always been as a father. Nebula devotes herself to giving the rescued children the childhood she never had. Quill returns to Earth and reunites with his grandfather. And stealth protagonist Rocket Raccoon, who’s come the furthest of all, becomes the new leader of the Guardians. Every character reaches the end of the story having grown into a better version of themselves. And they owe it all to the family they found together.
Even with the jump between the second and third parts, thanks to MCU shenanigans occurring, the overall story of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy knits together perfectly well. Out in the real world, many people grapple with these issues. There’s no shortage of people who have turbulent relationships with their families and struggle with the pressures of finding out who we really are. On our journeys, we help from the family we find along the way. While comic book stories put characters into over-the-top situations, the underlying messages remain deeply relatable. With its third installment falling into place, Guardians of the Galaxy tells just such a emotional tale. Amid the swords and sci-fi weapons, it’s one of the most earnest and meaningful stories in the MCU.
