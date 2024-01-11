What’s Next for Jonathan Majors after Marvel and Verdict

As we turn the page on another chapter in Jonathan Majors’ career, it’s clear that the actor is not just a passing figure in the cinematic landscape. With pivotal roles in Marvel movies and the film ‘The Verdict’, Majors has demonstrated a versatility that has audiences and critics alike wondering: what’s next?
Magazine Dreams Marks a Career High
The film ‘Magazine Dreams’ presents Jonathan Majors as Killian Maddox, a bodybuilder grappling with inner turmoil. This role is not just another entry in his filmography but a testament to his ability to embody complex characters.
Searchlight acquired ‘Magazine Dreams’ after a prolonged bidding war, hoping to mount a Best Actor campaign for Majors, who’s also making waves as a new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His portrayal has sparked Oscar buzz and could significantly elevate his status in Hollywood.
Majors’ dedication to the role is evident as he underwent a rigorous physical transformation, consuming 6,100 calories daily for months.
The normal bodybuilder works out two times a day. I’m playing Killian Maddox…Playing him you don’t fuck around, Majors said about his commitment.
Collaboration with Spike Lee Continues
Despite facing setbacks, including being dropped by his agency and publicity team, Jonathan Majors remains attached to Spike Lee’s Amazon project ‘Da Understudy’. This indicates a strong professional bond between the actor and the esteemed director. While details about their collaboration are scant, it’s clear that Lee sees Majors as a pivotal talent worth holding onto.
Return to Theatrical Roots
Jonathan Majors is no stranger to the stage. Described as an athlete, poet, and actor, his return to theater work underscores his commitment to his craft and his desire to challenge himself across various mediums. While specifics on his theatrical endeavors are not provided, it’s evident that these experiences will only enrich his performances in both film and theater.
A Knockout Role in Creed III
In the boxing ring of ‘Creed III’, Jonathan Majors takes on the role of Damian Anderson, adversary to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed.
I’m just so humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the Rocky franchise, Majors expressed about joining this iconic series. His participation signifies not only a new challenge but also an appreciation for legacy and storytelling through physicality.
Exploring New Horizons
Jonathan Majors has portrayed pilots, cowboys, and loyal friends. His characters have sought respect, revenge, and peace. As he steps into the role of Kang the Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, we see him venturing into new genres with vigor. Looking ahead, one can only speculate on the genres and roles that await him. Perhaps we’ll see him delve into historical epics or sophisticated dramas—the possibilities are boundless.
In conclusion, Jonathan Major’s career trajectory is marked by significant roles that showcase his range and dedication. From troubled bodybuilders to formidable boxers and comic book villains, Majors continues to surprise us with his choices. Fans can look forward to seeing how he shapes his path forward in an industry that is ever-evolving.
