Why Cutting Darth Maul from the Obi-Wan Show was a Good Idea

It’s tough to know who to believe sometimes when one source is saying that an individual was on a certain set and another source says they were never there. The idea was that Ray Park was coming back to take on the role of Darth Maul in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that’s coming to Disney+, while another source is rumored to have said that Park was never on the set in the first place. But cutting Darth Maul from the series entirely feels like a good idea even if seeing him tangle with Kenobi one more time might have been interesting. It could have also been intriguing to see him as a crime lord, before their final encounter, which was seen in Rebels. But it sounds as though Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were instrumental in steering away from this battle since it’s already been done in animated form, and there’s a good chance that live-action would have demanded that it be a little more involved. A lot of people were no doubt waiting to see Kenobi and Maul hook up again, but the thing is that this story has been told, and it’s time to move on.
From the trailer that’s been released and the many articles that have already been written it would appear that the major villains in the Kenobi series will be Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor that will be hunting down the few remaining Jedi in the series. But there are a few reasons why Maul is best left out of this series since his time around Kenobi is by far and large best kept to a minimum any longer since it’s been proven that even if their first fight was more of a fluke and due to Maul’s arrogance, his skill pitted against Kenobi’s at this time leaves no doubt that Kenobi became a far more powerful Force-user.
Maul’s place in the Star Wars universe might not be over and done with since there’s a wealth of information that people still want to know, and people want to see this either on the big screen or in a series. But when it comes to Kenobi, he should be kept out since there are other ways of showing how Kenobi came to be the old man that was wandering around the desert and watching over Luke Skywalker from afar. There might be a few people that would argue with this it’s a surety that people would argue against cutting Darth Maul from the series, but the fact that it happened is still a plus given that Maul is a popular character, but it’s better that he goes off on his own and interact with others rather than keep up with an intense feud that would continue to drag on and on. Some feuds can last and last for years on end while remaining just as popular, and to be fair, Kenobi vs. Maul is still one of the greatest matchups of all time, once Kenobi was more than a padawan. Granted, their initial fight was entertaining, but their final fight was far more impactful after all that had happened.
Darth Maul’s time in the Star Wars franchise has had plenty of ups and downs, but once he goes up against Jedi of any skill and power it becomes evident that his initial mystique and the terror factor that it inspires kind of wanes in a big way. This makes it clear that if he had gone up against Anakin, before or even after becoming Darth Vader, or Mace Windu, or any Jedi that had close to or above the same skill level as Kenobi, he’s quickly exposed as being a fearsome and skilled opponent that can’t take things to the next level. That’s not a condemnation of his skill set, since he is an extremely deadly opponent, but when the list of Jedi that can defeat him continues to grow, it becomes easy to think that on his own and against others that are at his level, he’s great. But when it comes to Kenobi, he’s still a threat, but he’s become more of an annoyance.
It might be interesting to see how Maul might deal with the Grand Inquisitor since many have the belief that he would annihilate the GI without pause. That might be true, but seeing him take on Darth Vader, which is a battle that has only taken place in non-canon at this time, would be all kinds of interesting. True, it’s been established that Maul is afraid of Vader, but it would still be interesting to see if Maul might try something after gaining one advantage or another. But as far as it goes when facing Kenobi, it’s best to admit that Maul had his day and despite overcoming Kenobi a couple of times in the past, he still doesn’t measure up as of now.