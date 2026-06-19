Who Is Samantha Lewes? Tom Hanks’ First Wife, Acting Career, Children, and Cause of Death

Samantha Lewes is best known publicly as the first wife of Tom Hanks, but that label only explains why her name still surfaces. It does not explain why people remain curious about her decades after her death. Part of the reason is timing. Lewes belonged to the early chapter of Hanks’ adult life, before he became the movie star most people now think of. She was there during the years when both of them were still young, still building careers, and still living in a much rougher, more uncertain version of life than the later public image of Tom Hanks suggests.
Her story also carries a sadness that makes it linger. Samantha Lewes, born Susan Dillingham, had a brief acting career, was the mother of Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks, divorced Tom Hanks in the 1980s, and died in 2002 at a relatively young age. That combination of early-Hollywood proximity, family significance, and tragic ending has kept her name in public interest. Even so, she never became a celebrity figure in her own right. In many ways, what defines her story most is how limited and fragmentary the public record remains.
Samantha Lewes Was Part of Tom Hanks’ Life Before Peak Fame
One reason Samantha Lewes still draws attention is that she was part of Tom Hanks’ life long before his public identity hardened into something iconic. The two met while they were students at California State University, Sacramento, and married in 1978. That places her in the formative pre-superstardom period, when Hanks was still building a career instead of standing at the center of one. First spouses connected to famous actors often matter most because they belong to the unfinished chapter, and that is very much true here.
That earlier timing changes how the relationship is remembered. Lewes was not a polished late-career partner attached to an already stable public life. She was part of the messy, uncertain climb. That makes her more historically important than a simple “first wife” label suggests. She was there before the awards, before the giant film legacy, and before the family image most people now associate with Hanks. In that sense, her story belongs to the more fragile, human part of his biography.
|Topic
|Publicly Known Detail
|Why It Matters
|Birth Name
|Susan Dillingham
|This was her original name before she became publicly known as Samantha Lewes.
|Professional Name
|Samantha Lewes
|This is the name tied to her acting work and public recognition.
|Best Known For
|Being Tom Hanks’ first wife
|Her public identity remains most closely linked to Hanks’ biography.
|Marriage Year
|1978
|This places her in Hanks’ life before his biggest career breakthrough years.
|Divorce
|The marriage ended in 1987.
|This marked the end of one of the hardest and most formative chapters in both of their lives.
|Children
|She and Hanks had two children together.
|This is one of the biggest reasons she remains central to his personal history.
|Children’s Names
|Colin and Elizabeth
|Both children remain publicly known, which keeps interest in Lewes alive.
|Death
|She died in 2002.
|Her death at a relatively young age adds a tragic dimension to her story.
Her Acting Career Was Brief but Real
It is easy for Samantha Lewes’ acting work to get overshadowed completely by her marriage to Tom Hanks, but she did have a professional presence of her own. Her screen career was small rather than substantial, and that is important to say clearly. She was not a major star with a long filmography. Still, she was part of the entertainment world and had acting credits attached to her name, including appearances associated with the era when Hanks himself was still emerging.
That matters because it places her slightly outside the category of “famous person’s spouse with no industry background.” She was not simply standing next to an actor. She was also an actress, even if only briefly and on a much smaller scale. In another life or under different circumstances, that part of her story might have expanded more. Instead, it became one more small but important detail in a biography that the public mostly remembers through family and tragedy rather than career achievement.
Her Children Became a Lasting Part of Her Public Story
The reason Samantha Lewes remains part of public memory is not only Tom Hanks. It is also her children. She was the mother of Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks, and that family connection gives her a continuing place in the public record. Colin went on to become an actor in his own right, while Elizabeth later entered public view through writing and memoir work. Because both children became publicly recognizable, their mother remained part of the larger story surrounding the Hanks family.
That family dimension also makes Samantha Lewes’ story more emotionally complicated than a simple celebrity-divorce footnote. She is not just an ex-wife in Tom Hanks’ early biography. She is part of the family foundation that existed before his later marriage and later children. That means her place in his story cannot really be erased or reduced. Even after the divorce, even after her own life moved out of public view, her connection remained fixed through Colin and Elizabeth.
More recent public discussion of the family has also brought renewed attention to the hardships connected to that part of the story. That has made Samantha Lewes seem not only historically relevant but emotionally central to understanding the more difficult parts of the Hanks family’s private past.
Samantha Lewes’ Death and the Way She Is Remembered Now
Samantha Lewes died in 2002 from cancer, and her death is one of the defining facts that still shapes how people remember her. Because she died relatively young, her story has an unfinished quality. There is no later-life reinvention, no public reemergence, and no long afterword in which she redefined herself outside the marriage and divorce. The biography simply narrows and then stops. That contributes to the sense of melancholy around her name whenever it comes up.
So who was Samantha Lewes? She was Tom Hanks’ first wife, an actress with a brief screen career, the mother of Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, and someone whose life became permanently tied to the difficult early chapter of a future superstar. Her story is remembered less because she stayed famous and more because she did not. In the end, what makes Samantha Lewes distinctive is the contrast itself: she was close to one of the biggest stars in modern film history, yet her own life remained much smaller, quieter, and more tragic than the public image surrounding him.
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