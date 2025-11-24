Colin Hanks: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Colin Hanks: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Colin Hanks

November 24, 1977

Sacramento, California, US

48 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Colin Hanks?

Colin Lewes Hanks is an American actor and filmmaker recognized for his understated yet impactful performances. He often brings a thoughtful presence to diverse roles across film and television. His work demonstrates a quiet versatility.

Hanks earned widespread critical attention for his role as Gus Grimly in the FX crime series Fargo. His nuanced portrayal of the mild-mannered police officer garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He is also known for collecting vintage typewriters.

Early Life and Education

Born to actor Tom Hanks and producer Samantha Lewes, Colin Hanks spent his early years in Sacramento, California. He was immersed in an artistic family environment that subtly pointed toward a future in performance.

Hanks attended Sacramento Country Day School before pursuing higher education at Chapman University and later Loyola Marymount University. Although he left college without a degree, his early interest in storytelling and acting continued to grow.

Notable Relationships

Colin Hanks is married to Samantha Bryant, a former New York publicist, having tied the knot on May 8, 2010. Their relationship has been a steady presence in his public life.

The couple shares two daughters, Olivia Jane Hanks and Charlotte Bryant Hanks, born in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Hanks frequently speaks about the joys of fatherhood.

Career Highlights

Hanks achieved significant critical acclaim for his compelling performance as Gus Grimly in the FX crime drama Fargo, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He also delivered a memorable antagonist role as Travis Marshall in the sixth season of Showtime series Dexter.

Beyond acting, Hanks expanded into filmmaking, directing the acclaimed documentary All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records in 2015. He later helmed Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) and the upcoming John Candy: I Like Me documentary.

Signature Quote

“I like to look at scenarios and see how people interact with each other. That’s why I’m an actor because I try to recreate that.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Employee Shares Their Frustration After Finding Out Company Doesn’t Pay For Christmas Break
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Noticed That Some People Don’t Know Much About The Holocaust, So I Colorized These Photos (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
These 16 Items Are Nearing Cult Status And They Deserve A Spot In Your Cart
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
You Can Stay At Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Thanks to Airbnb
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2017
Spoontaneous: I Carve Wooden Spoons Into Fun Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Really Like But Other People Hate? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025