Meet Pudding, A Meishan Pig Who Became A Pet For Her Handler

This is Pudding, a Meishan pig. Pudding’s handler Kathryn is training her to become an “Emotional Support Animal” Have you heard of that?
People say her ears are magnificent
Is Pudding cute or weird?
She holds the pig on her lap frequently
People on Facebook seem to love her… What do you all think?
Pudding is harness trained, and goes on walks
Pudding and her handler recently attended a Hot Pepper Festival in Palestine, Texas and was featured on the front page of the local paper
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us