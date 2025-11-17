Meet Pudding, A Meishan Pig Who Became A Pet For Her Handler

This is Pudding, a Meishan pig. Pudding’s handler Kathryn is training her to become an “Emotional Support Animal” Have you heard of that?

People say her ears are magnificent

Is Pudding cute or weird?

She holds the pig on her lap frequently

People on Facebook seem to love her… What do you all think?

Pudding is harness trained, and goes on walks

Pudding and her handler recently attended a Hot Pepper Festival in Palestine, Texas and was featured on the front page of the local paper

