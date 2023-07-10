Is That 90’s Show Worth Watching?

Given the fact that the trailers have spoiled that Bob (Don Stark) will make a cameo sometime this season, Midge’s absence will likely be addressed then. However, the Donna/Kitty side plot felt inconsequential to the overall story arc. The pilot for That ‘90s Show would’ve been better off focusing on the weekend when Eric, Leia, and Donna return for the summer. The way Leia quickly meets her new set of friends feels forced. That moment when they finally become pals should’ve been saved for the second episode. Even more, the first really should’ve allowed us to understand the dynamic between Donna, Eric, and Leia organically. However, the new set of teenagers could’ve been introduced in a small but meaningful scene.

That ’90s Show Is Trying To Serve Both The Old And New Fans

That ‘90s Show is trying to kill two birds with one stone. The first is satisfying the original fans by bringing back familiar names in the cast, and the other is trying to establish the new cast for the spinoff series. The Eric/Leia story works better because it’s given more meat. More importantly, we’re already invested in Eric Foreman because we grew up with the loveable teenager from Wisconsin. The emotional beat towards the end doesn’t work, though, because we’re not invested in Eric and Leia’s relationship. Like Donna’s side plot of not calling Kitty mom, we’re given nothing more than the surface level of storytelling.

The new cast gets some solid screen time, but the pilot mainly goes for nostalgia. That’s great for That ‘70s Show fans, though new audiences likely won’t care too much. The pilot doesn’t particularly rely on That ‘70s Show callbacks, but there are moments here and there. Does it kill the show overall? No. The rest of the series has the old cast sprinkled throughout. It will surely bring a smile to your face, though it overshadows the new cast.

Final Thoughts