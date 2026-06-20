Who Is Michelle Saniei? 6 Things You Didn’t Know About The Valley Star

For Bravo reality television fans, Michelle Saniei needs no introduction. She has been a series regular on Bravo’s The Valley since 2024, the fourth spin-off from Vanderpump Rules. In addition to her reality television career, Saniei is also a real estate agent known for her huge exploits in California. As such, her clients are mostly celebrities and high earners with sales running into millions of dollars.
Michelle Saniei raised a new couple alert when pictures of her holding hands with music mogul Dr. Dre went viral in April 2026. However, during an interview with Bravo TV earlier in the month, she debunked being in any relationship but shared she’s open to trying. This comes barely a year after the finalization of her divorce. Saniei’s personal life has been in the spotlight since she joined The Valley, alongside her ex-husband Jesse Lally. Nevertheless, there are several interesting things you probably didn’t know about her. Keep reading for more details about the reality television star.
1. Michelle Saniei is of Mexican and Persian Descent
The real estate agent was born in West Hollywood, California, on November 2, 1988. While she has American nationality, her father is of Persian descent, and her mother is Mexican. Saniei’s mixed ancestry is evident in her stunning physical features. She was raised in Los Angeles until her family moved to San Diego, California, when she was 12. Saniei has built a thriving career in California.
2. She Has a Degree in Finance and Marketing
Most of Michelle Saniei’s real estate success stems from her academic background in business. She attended California State University, San Marcos, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing. Her academic background is an asset in her career, which involves closing multi-million dollar deals with high-end clients.
3. Michelle Saniei Focuses on Luxury Properties
Before she became a sensation on reality television, Michelle Saniei carved a successful career in real estate. She joined the real estate industry in San Diego and later pitched her tent with companies like Hilton & Hyland and The Beverly Hills Estates. Over time, she specialized in selling luxury properties. With high-profile clients, Saniei’s sales run into millions of dollars. She reached a milestone in her debut year as a real estate agent when she was named Rookie of the Year at Coldwell Banker, having sold 19 homes.
4. She Launched a Podcast in March 2026 to Share Candid Details About Her Journey
After making a name for herself on reality TV, Michelle Saniei began presenting her podcast, Pursuit of Sassiness with Michelle Saniei, on iHeartRadio. According to the real estate agent, most people met her as Michelle Lally on reality television when she was dealing with challenges in her love life. As such, she wants to share her true story from the beginning to help viewers understand the person they saw on the show. Pursuit of Sassiness with Michelle Saniei takes listeners through Saniei’s upbringing, academic journey, real estate success, starting her own family, and finding love again after her first marriage failed.
5. Michelle Saniei’s Divorce Played Out On National Television
@bravotv
Jesse and Michelle are having a difficult conversation in Santa Barbara. #TheValley #MichelleSaniei #JesseLally
According to Bravo, Michelle Saniei and Jesse Lally‘s relationship became serious in 2016, and they got engaged in November 2017. In October 2018, they exchanged vows at Beaulieu Garden in Napa Valley, California. The couple began filming The Valley in 2023, but trouble was already brewing in their paradise. Saniei first asked for a divorce in October 2023, and they announced their split in March 2024. Viewers got a glimpse of the demise of their marriage in The Valley‘s season 1 finale, and it has been a focal point on the show since then.
Michelle Saniei’s stint on Bravo TV’s The Valley began when she was going through a tough time as her marriage hit the rocks. Audiences watched her marriage to fellow cast member Jesse Lally fall apart after seven years. They finalized their divorce in October 2025 after being apart for over one year. Co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Isabella, in a stable, healthy environment has become their top priority.
6. Michelle Saniei Made an Uncredited Appearance on Vanderpump Rules
Although she rose to fame on The Valley, it’s not her first television appearance. Reality television audiences first met Michelle Saniei in 2020 on Vanderpump Rules season 8 episode 11 “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Cauchi,” in an uncredited appearance. Saniei has also made guest appearances on Selling Sunset and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
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