Who is Hannah Einbinder? Exploring the Life and Career of the ‘Hacks’ Actress

Hannah Einbinder is one of Hollywood’s fast-rising comedic talents and actresses. HBO’s award-winning comedy-drama Hacks was Einbinder’s breakthrough role. As one of Hacks’ main cast, Hannah Einbinder plays Ava Daniels, a comedy writer hired to help Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance character retain her Las Vegas residency.
The multitalented Hannah Einbinder is known for her comedy, acting, and writing projects. Interestingly, Einbinder’s screen career began in 2017, less than a decade ago. To truly understand her rise in the industry, it’s essential to look closely at her background, early career, and the significant milestones that have shaped her journey.
Hannah Einbinder’s Early Life & Background
Actress Hannah Einbinder is the daughter of actress, comedian, and writer Laraine Newman. Longtime television audiences will know Laraine Newman as a founding/original cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Newman was part of the seven-person 1975 cast, including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, and Garrett Morris. Hannah Einbinder was born into a Jewish family and raised in the Jewish faith.
Einbinder, born in Los Angeles on May 21, 1995, also has European ancestry, with roots in Poland, Romania, Russia/Ukraine, and Belarus. Hannah Einbinder’s father, Chad Einbinder, was also no stranger to Hollywood. Chad Einbinder is an actor and writer who also works backstage as part of the production crew. Hannah Einbinder was raised in Los Angeles and attended Beverly Hills High School, where she was the cheerleading squad captain and homecoming queen.
She Initially Studied Journalism at the University
Growing up in a household intimately connected to comedy and show business, Hannah Einbinder was exposed to the art at a young age. However, despite her parents’ involvement in entertainment, Einbinder took time to find her own path. Einbinder initially took an interest in journalism. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School, Einbinder enrolled at Chapman University to study broadcast journalism. However, after finding an interest in stand-up comedy, Hannah Einbinder graduated with a BFA in television writing and production.
Hannah Einbinder’s Early Career
While at Chapman University, Hannah Einbinder began to develop an interest in stand-up comedy. Her observational skills and unique ability to blend absurdity with a deadpan delivery heavily influenced her initial foray into the comedy world. Like any comedian, Einbinder draws inspiration and influence from several successful comedians before her. Besides her mother and SNL performers, Einbinder names actor-comedian Marc Maron, Maria Bamford, Steve Martin, and Bo Burnham, among others, as her comedic influences.
Einbinder was a natural at stand-up comedy and a part of Chapman University’s improv team. One of her earliest public performances was at a campus comedy show, where she opened for comedian Nicole Byer. Soon after, Einbinder began performing stand-up in the Los Angeles comedy scene, honing her skills at local clubs. Eventually, she made a name for herself with her distinct comedy style. By the late 2010s, Hannah Einbinder was getting the recognition she deserved.
Einbinder’s stage presence often blends the abstract with the personal. As seen in her performance in Hacks, Einbinder delivers her comedy with a sharp wit while maintaining a laid-back, understated demeanor. Besides being named as one of National Public Radio’s top 10 comedians to watch, she was also one of the New Faces of Comedy at the 2019 Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. For anyone in the comedy industry, this was a breakthrough moment. The Just for Laughs festivals are known for launching the careers of many stand-up comedians.
Hannah Einbinder is Bi-Sexual
Hannah Einbinder is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and has long revealed that she is bi-sexual. While several of her relationships haven’t been made public, the comedian actress is currently dating fellow stand-up comedian Alex Edelman. Although the couple have been dating for a few years, they have largely kept things under wraps. Neither features the other on social media, but they support each other’s careers. Einbinder and Edelman reportedly made their red carpet-debut at the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Hannah Einbinder’s Award Nominations
HBO’s Hacks has been Hannah Einbinder’s acting career-defining project. Portraying Ava Daniels, a character that also shares Einbinder’s sexuality, was a safe space for the actress. She admits it is the first time she has ever had to audition for a character who was a bi woman. So far, Hannah Einbinder has earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for playing Ava Daniels. In 2021, 2022, and 2024, Einbinder was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She has also received two Golden Globe Awards for the same role. Thanks to Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart’s chemistry, Hacks won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.
