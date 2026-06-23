Whitney Leavitt: 7 Things to Know About ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star

Since joining Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney Leavitt has become one of the franchise’s most talked-about personalities. She earned a reputation for her sharp opinions, emotional honesty, and willingness to step into controversy rather than avoiding it. With reality TV creating stars faster than any other genre, few personalities have managed to hold attention long after the cameras stop rolling, like Whitney.
However, there’s a lot more to Whitney Leavitt than viral clips and reality-show headlines. From her humble roots to her rise as one of MomTok’s defining voices, Whitney’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational. In early May 2026, Whitney announced her exit from the Emmy-nominated Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. While audiences bid farewell to her, here are seven interesting facts for fans new to Whitney Leavitt.
1. Whitney Leavitt Was Born and Raised in Utah
Whitney Leavitt was born Whitney Marie Ellis on May 12, 1993, in American Fork, Utah. Utah shaped much of her worldview, having grown up inside a deeply religious Mormon environment. The background later became one of the major foundations of her public identity. Her upbringing also placed her at the center of the cultural themes explored in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Born to Stephanie and Brady Ellis, Whitney has four biological siblings and at least half a dozen other non-biological siblings fostered by her father. Utah culture plays a significant role in the Hulu series, and Whitney embodies that world in a direct way. She often speaks openly about the expectations placed on Mormon women, especially around marriage and motherhood. Her honesty gives audiences a clearer look into her life beyond social media. It also explains why her story resonates with fans who grew up under similar pressures.
2. Whitney Leavitt Built Her Fame on TikTok Before Reality TV
Long before Hulu introduced her to mainstream audiences, Whitney Leavitt had already built a large audience on TikTok. She gained traction through dance videos, parenting content, and relatable lifestyle posts. Whitney’s account grew into the millions, turning her into one of the recognizable faces in the “MomTok” space. The online influence gave her a ready-made fanbase before television came calling.
Her TikTok success did more than boost her popularity. It created business opportunities and established her as a digital creator with staying power. While many reality stars build followings after television exposure, Whitney did it in reverse. This path gave her unusual control over her public image.
3. She Helped Define the MomTok Movement
MomTok became a cultural phenomenon because a group of Mormon mothers turned everyday life into viral entertainment. Whitney stood near the center of that movement. She helped shape its tone, style, and public identity during its explosive growth. Her influence made her one of the core figures when Hulu adapted the story for television.
However, that influence came with complications. Public attention brought scrutiny, and internal group conflicts created headlines. Whitney’s role in those tensions became a major storyline on the show. Whether audiences sided with her or not, her importance to MomTok remained obvious.
4. Whitney Leavitt Married Conner Leavitt in 2016
Whitney Leavitt’s marriage to Conner Leavitt remains one of the most discussed parts of her life. The couple married on August 19, 2016, and built their family while growing their social media presence together. Their relationship appears frequently in her content and on reality television. Audiences have watched their marriage face public challenges in real time.
Marriage sits at the center of Whitney’s brand because family life drives much of her storytelling. She often shares both joyful and difficult moments, which makes her content feel more personal. The couple shares three children, and motherhood remains one of the strongest themes in her public life. She often talks about parenting struggles, family routines, and the emotional realities of raising kids.
5. Whitney Leavitt Became a Central Figure in the “Soft Swinging” Scandal
One of the biggest reasons The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives exploded in popularity came from the now-famous “soft swinging” scandal linked to MomTok. Whitney’s name surfaced in conversations around that fallout, even though the controversy centered heavily on other cast members. The scandal changed public perception of the entire group. It also pushed Whitney into a brighter spotlight. The scandal mattered because it shattered the polished image audiences had of the MomTok community. Whitney had to navigate that fallout while maintaining friendships and protecting her family. Interestingly, it also transformed her into a major reality-TV personality.
6. Whitney Leavitt Competed on Dancing with the Stars
Whitney Leavitt expanded her reality-TV profile when she joined Dancing with the Stars. The opportunity marked a major career step because it introduced her to a wider audience outside the Hulu fanbase. It showed a different side of her personality, one focused on performance and discipline. The shift helped reshape her public image. On Dancing with the Stars, Whitney was paired with professional dancer Mark Ballas. Although they were a standout couple in that season, the duo was eliminated in the semifinals.
7. Whitney Leavitt Made Her Broadway Debut in 2026
In one of the most unexpected turns in her career, Whitney stepped onto Broadway in Chicago as Roxie Hart. The role surprised many fans because it showed ambitions far beyond social media and reality television. Her performance became a serious career milestone. It also expanded her reach into live entertainment. Interestingly, her run on the show broke records, with weekly earnings surpassing what has ever been achieved over the past decades. While riding on that success, Whitney Leavitt is scheduled to make her film debut in the holiday rom-com All For Love.
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