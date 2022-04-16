Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kim Myles

You know Kim Myles from Myles of Style, and for good reason. She’s one of HGTV’s biggest stars, and her eye for stylish design is easily recognized. No one would even guess where she came from, how she ended up where she is now, and what she did in between her day job and her career as an HGTV star, but we have it all right here. She’s a woman with so many talents that you might be shocked to realize she’s not bad at anything – that we know of.

1. She is a Hairstylist

Before she was a design star, she had another job that allowed her to be the kind of person who made things more beautiful. She was a hairstylist. It’s not that much different than design, you see. She took hair and made it more beautiful so her clients could leave feeling confident and happy. It’s all very similar.

2. She is a Reality Television Host

It’s been a job she’s had in her life since the late 2000s when she won “Design Star,” in 2007. By the time 2008 rolled around, HGTV gave her a show of her own. She was the host of Myles of Style – cute, right? – and she was making everything more attractive for those who wanted to see their lives improve. She’s a rock star.

3. She is a 70s Baby

You wouldn’t know it, but she was born in 1974. She’s so youthful and so much fun that she doesn’t seem at all like the kind of woman who is turning 50 in just two years’ time, but she is. She was born and raised in the Bakersfield, California, area.

4. She Has Always Loved Design

From the time she was a child, she’s loved design. It’s something that has called to her many times over the years, and she is thrilled to have the opportunity to do what she loves while she’s also making a living doing it. She’s always found it important to improve the spaces around her, and it’s become a lucrative career.

5. She Attended a Performing Arts School

Despite years of rearranging furniture, designing, and loving to see things go her way in a room, she was still feeling very called to become an actress. She wanted to act. So, she enrolled herself in the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts, and she worked on her acting career. She graduated, and she was hopeful she would find a way to make her living on the stage, on the television, and eventually in the movies.

6. She Went to NYC

Following her graduation, she took off across the country. From California to New York City, she was working on a career as an actress. However, things did not pan out for her. She found it difficult to make ends meet as an actress, so she took it upon herself to begin taking classes at a cosmetology school where she began doing hair and makeup for those who were performing on stage.

7. She Went to Ice Cream School

Here’s a fun story – this hairdresser loved ice cream. She and her husband were gifted an ice cream maker, and they used it. They used it so much that they made their own flavors, and they chose to enroll in something called the Ice Cream University. They found a space, they began mass manufacturing ice cream, and they sold it in the New York City area.

8. Ice Cream is a Difficult Business

Being a small business owner was a lot of hard work, and there was a lot working against them at the time. While their business did not take off and make it as they hoped it might, they were able to fall back on their respective careers as a hairstylist and a graphic designer. It helped them keep their lives going smoothly, and they are so happy.

9. New York is Home

When she was filming her own HGTV show, she was filming in California. She had to spend a lot of time away from New York, but she was also happy to be home and close to family in Bakersfield. However, she loved New York City and missed it so much when she was not there. It’s home to her.

10. She is Talented

What we have come to learn about this woman is that there is nothing she cannot do. She is talented to a fault, and she is good at everything. She’s a superstar from start to finish, and she will succeed in anything she does even if there are detours along the way.

