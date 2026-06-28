What’s Next for the Stranger Things Cast?

The Stranger Things cast stand as one of the most talked-about ensembles of the last decade. This juggernaut sci-fi series catapulted its young stars to worldwide fame and served as a bounce back for some well established thespians. Running for five seasons between 2016 and 2026, this Netflix titan reached its finale on January 1, 2026.
Saddened fans can take comfort in the fact that creators Matt & Ross Duffer have confirmed that Stranger Things will get a full reboot-style spin off. Whether the original cast board is still a mystery. So, until then, let’s take a look what the Stranger Things cast are up to next.
Finn Wolfhard
Following the epic finale of Stranger Things, fans of Finn Wolfhard didn’t have to wait long to see him on their TV sets again. Starring as a quirky event’s manager, he boarded episode four of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. He is next set to star in Matt Johnson‘s upcoming crime drama. While the project is currently untitled, Wolfhard is reportedly taking a lead role in a film that centres on a Canadian investigative journalist who uncovers an international cocaine smuggling operation run. Johnson previously made waves for writing, directing, and starring in Blackberry in 2023.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown cemented herself as a solid leading talent right from the very first episode of Stranger Things in 2016. From here, she kept herself at the forefront of the A-list by starring in some big movies, such as Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Her upcoming slate of projects is stacked heavily.
First she will reprise her titular role in Enola Holmes 3, sharing the screen with Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. She will then lead high-concept romcom movie, Just Picture It, which follows two carefree college students who encounter an odd phenomenon when their phones start displaying images from ten years in the future. Taking a turn to drama, Brown will then star in The Girl’s I’ve Been, which centres on Nora, a con artist who uses her mimicry and persuasive skills to rescue herself and her friends from perilous situations.
David Harbour
David Harbour‘s role as Jim Hopper served up one of the most well-rounded character arcs in the series, a testament to his skillset. Shortly after the show ended, he boasted his comedic skills in HBO’s DTF St. Louis, garnering a wealth of critical praise. In 2027, he will make a return to action, taking on the iconic role of Major Trautman in the Rambo prequel movie, John Rambo. Before then, just in time for the holidays, he will reprise his role as the tough-as-nails Santa in Violent Night 2.
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder was a well-established actress before Stranger Things, with two Oscar nominations to show for it. However, her role as fiercely loving and unstoppable mother Joyce Byers pushed her back into the spotlight after a period of decline. You can next see her on the small screen when she joins season 3 of Wednesday, Netflix’s extension of The Addams Family universe. She will take on the role of Tabitha.
Gaten Matarazzo
Alongside his role as Dustin in Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo has excelled in animation thanks to his unique voice. Following the finale episode, he ventured over to Hulu to take on his first leading role in a film. Pizza Movie is a stoner comedy that sees a simple pizza delivery pickup turn into an epic adventure for two weed-smoking college students. Matarazzo’s next role will be alongside Amanda Seyfried in the musical drama, Octet.
Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin executed Lucas’s transition from a shy geek to a confident sportsman with ease, showcasing just how versatile he is. That versatility has led to roles in movies like The Book of Clarence, and High Flying Bird. His next role will see him rub shoulders with seasoned thespians Rachel McAdams, Joel Edgerton, and Jeff Daniels. Titled 2034, the film will be directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and is described as a thriller centred around AI.
Natalia Dyer
Although she has been acting since 2009, Natalia Dyer‘s role as Nancy in Stranger Things was her true breakout. She evolves from a cautious, rule-following teenager in Season 1 to a fearless, tactical, and decisive monster-hunter by Season 4, all while being in the middle of a complex love triangle. This eclecticism has not gone unnoticed in Hollywood.
Dyer has had roles in films like Velvet Buzzsaw, Summer of ’72, and TV shows like Based on a True Story. She will next star opposite Cole Sprouse in the romcom movie, Goodbye Girl. Directed by Oran Zegman, the story follows a professional heartbreaker who is hired by a cowardly bride to dump her groom days before their wedding.
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke may be the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, but nepotism doesn’t come into it. When she joined season 3 in 2019, she quickly became a fan favorite. This surge in popularity led to roles in movies like Asteroid City, Maestro, and The Kill Room. She is next set to star in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and Will Gluck‘s romcom vehicle, One Night Only. She is also attached to star as Lucia Joyce, the daughter of James Joyce, in Aisling Walsh‘s biopic, Lucia.
Noah Schnapp
Out of the Stranger Things cast, Noah Schnapp is the actor with the least credits outside of the show. Although he has wowed audiences and critics with his central role of Will Byers, he is taking a backseat with acting for the foreseeable future. He plans to graduate in 2026 and also spends a large portion of his time on his businesses. He co-founded the sustainable snacking firm TBH (To Be Honest), a vegan hazelnut cocoa spread that launched in 2021. He also collaborated with Nextbite to create TenderFix, a delivery-only virtual restaurant brand that specializes on sandwiches and chicken tenders.
Charlie Heaton
Charlie Heaton is one of the few British talents in Stranger Things. Prior to starring in the series, he had made a small stomp in the UK with series like Vera, Casualty, and DCI Banks. However, his role as Jonathan Byers put him into the big leagues. In 2026, he starred in three episodes of HBO Max’s highly-acclaimed, Industry. He is next set to star in Steven Knight‘s upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series, where he will share the screen with Jamie Bell and Jessica Brown Findlay.
Joe Keery
Joe Keery was another member of the Stranger Things cast who was gifted with an exceptional character arc. Starting out as a jock who borders on bully territory, he quickly turned into a father figure for the youngsters of the group. While he became somewhat of a global heart throb, this hasn’t typecast him in the slightest. Following the season 5 finale, Keery teamed up with Liam Neeson in the wacky splatter horror, Cold Storage. His next role in Blood Covenant will see him step into full-on horror. The plot focuses on an in debt horror writer who desperately performs a ritual to summon a demon who promises to deliver the stories he can no longer craft.
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink rose to fame rapidly after joining Stranger Things in season 2, entering with one of the season’s most powerful storylines. Recognized for her talents, she was cast in Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale in 2022, and even generated serious Oscar buzz. Her next role is a big one; starring opposite Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
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