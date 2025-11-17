Top Home Designs Revealed: 50 Expert-approved Interior Design Ideas

“The door handle is the handshaking of the building,” says the Finnish architect and former professor, Juhani Pallasmaa. An excellent combination of the architectural plan with the interior decor is the best way to open the door to your dream house.
Home designs and interior designs are two sides of the same coin. Further in this article, we will break down how you can achieve a harmonious combination between the two. And for some pro insights into home designs, we’ve got you covered with the expertise of the Toronto-based architect Klejni Feimi.
But first things first, concepts:
A home plan is a detailed roadmap to bring your dream house to life. It includes everything from the size of the rooms to the suitable materials. On the other hand, interior design makes the magic happen inside those walls. So, in simple terms, a home plan is the nuts and bolts of your house, while interior design is the sprinkle of fairy dust that makes it feel like home.
50 Chic and Practical Home Design Ideas to Transform Your Space
Renowned architect Alvar Aalto once said, “Beauty is the harmony of purpose and form.” After addressing the technical side of things, let’s delve into modern and practical home designs.
After looking at 1stDibs’ latest research, involving insights from 624 international interior designers, we can affirm that the interior design trends are shifting in 2024. New colors, textures, and patterns are predicted to pop up in the interior design charts. And we’ve gotta keep in the loop!
At Bored Panda, we love gathering inspiring ideas that help you transform your home. Thus, we did thorough research and conducted an insightful interview with the Toronto-based architect Klejni Feimi to give you the very best of home designs. We suggest you take notes (or screenshots) of these 50 practical and stylish interior design ideas. Let’s get started, shall we?
#1 Green Color Scheme & Plants
Just by reading the title, we bet you imagined the most serene room. Green, the color of hope and calm, is a top pick for bedrooms and chill-out zones. Moreover, green is set to rule 2024 interiors. Floral and plant motifs are also taking the lead. Go for removable wallpaper adorned with tropical plants and carefully chosen artwork for a harmonious and peaceful space.
Image source: Spacejoy
#2 Outside, But Inside
Create a sleek, modern room by mirroring what’s outside in the interior space. Opt for small mirrors around the room to amplify the amount of natural light coming from oversized windows. Use beige shades or white paint to make the room feel more spacious. This setup is a minimalist’s dream, which lets you vibe with the surrounding nature.
Image source: Polina Kuzovkova
#3 Sunny Hall With Yellow Staircase
“Yellow isn’t a color that usually comes to mind for your home, but when coupled with a sunny staircase decor, it makes this the most cheerful hallway ever,” suggests Klejni.
Image source: IGELBACKEN INTERIÖR AB
#4 Blue Hues For A Modern Room In 2024
According to 1stDibs trends, there will be a sweet shift into cold shades like Robin’s Egg Blue, Tiffany Blue, and lighter turquoise tones. These shades of blue are perfect for creating a gender-neutral playroom for kids and teens. It’s also ideal for big rooms in which we want a color scheme that feels light but still adds depth to the overall decor.
Image source: Chastity Cortijo
#5 Home Vacation Decor
Country and cottage styles will be less popular in 2024. However, this doesn't mean you can't create a stunning chic living room and feel that rustic charm. Decorating a vacation home is simple. Be as minimal as possible. Most importantly, add anything that makes your space feel cozy. Add rustic elements through natural textures and earthy tones, like wooden beams, reclaimed wood tables, woven baskets, small artsy statues, and decorative vases.
Image source: Steven Ungermann
#6 All-White For Small Rooms
Create a bright and spacious room with all-white walls and creamy colors for the furniture. “If you can make some edits in the home designs, add large windows for small spaces. This will create a sense of opening up a limited area, making it feel larger and more inviting. The white color scheme brings a sense of cleanliness, and is easily adaptable with the rest of the decor,” explains Klejni.
Image source: Spacejoy
#7 Soft Color Combos
Be bold, experiment, and play around. “Beginner or not, soft colors never fail you. I’d go for neutral shades as they blend effortlessly together. Strong pops of colors can be overwhelming, on the other hand. Thus, don’t hesitate to request the help of a designer who is comfortable with blending shades, patterns, and textures,” suggests Klejni.
Image source: Spacejoy
#8 Stunning Contrast For A Luxurious Look
“Contrast is one of (personally, I’d say the most) powerful design tools. Nothing ever goes wrong with a strong contrasting decor. This lovely living room with wooden floors and a black backdrop highlighting the fireplace mantel is a great example. A real masterpiece that anyone can get creative enough to adapt to their place,” suggests Klejni.
Image source: Clay Banks
#9 Unique And Modern Serpentine Sofa
“Is that furniture or artwork? Both. It’s comfy, easy to turn into a room’s centerpiece, and, most importantly, plays a huge functional role. The circular sofa is a must-have in modern home designs,” suggests Klejni. You can fit it in your guest’s room or at the end of the hall, next to the staircase.
Image source: Fairfax Dorn Projects
#10 Boho Chic Decor
Bohemian style is about bringing into the house your true colors and the most adventurous side of you. Combine natural materials (wood, rattan, plants), handmade pieces, and a mix of textures and patterns. Mixing and layering, from paisleys to bold geometric prints, is a characteristic of the boho style.
Image source: Kate Darmody
#11 Maximalism Style
This is the opposite of being simple. According to 1stDibs, the maximalism style is one of the trending interior designs in 2024. Therefore, get ready to fill your space with bold colors, patterned textiles, and an assortment of artistic treasures. Feel the vibrant and eclectic world of maximalism by adding a mix of textures. “I’d personally mix and match different styles and eras. I’d go with velvet curtains, woven rugs, and luxurious chandeliers. In a maximalist house, every corner is part of a bigger puzzle of your self-expression,” says Klejni.
Image source: Steph Wilson
#12 Patterned Wallpapers On The Ceiling
A good decor is a well-thought-out design that covers in detail every space in the house. Take your decor game (literally) sky-high by adding patterned wallpaper to the ceiling. Let your ceiling steal the spotlight, whether it's a simple print, a bold geometric design, or a classic floral motif.
Image source: After Hours Farm
#13 Classic Arches For Timeless & Ancient Decor
Play with shapes that mimic classic arches and add the elegance of Victorian style. Whether you place them through arched doorways, mirrors, or furniture, they make your space feel elegant and timeless. Neutral colors emphasize the curves, so it’s better to use taupe or soft, beige shades.
Image source: Charlotte May
#14 Asymmetrical Shapes In The Room
Transform your bedroom by creating asymmetrical illusions. One way to do this is through shiplap installation. While horizontal boards exude contemporary vibes, flip the script with vertical shiplap for rooms with lofty ceilings. Embrace the asymmetry, let the lines play tricks on the eyes, and turn your bedroom into a modern space.
Image source: Andrea Davis
#15 One Side Colored Wall
Go for a mid-century modern style with a neutral floor, walls, and wardrobe palette. Make your bed the centerpiece with warm walnut tones for the headrest, adding cozy country-style vibes. Splash a bold, complimentary color on one wall to bring out your unique personality.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#16 Minimalist Decor For Limited Space
“I suggest a minimalist room decor for a small attic space emphasizing a white and airy feeling. With its vaulted ceiling, which creates a striking sense of volume, and exposed structural collar ties, the space has a unique charm,” explains Klejni. Maximize the natural light by utilizing sheer curtains or blinds to enhance the brightness.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#17 Modern Bedroom With Striking Elements
Striking elements like concealed strip lights interrupted by a large circular mirror are the perfect choice to highlight strong shapes and create an eye-catching focal point. Extend this modern style to the ceiling to further emphasize the contrast between smooth and harsh lines. “I suggest adding a big curved ceiling hidden behind a strong line to add a visually dynamic element to the space,” adds Klejni.
Image source: K5Atelier
#18 Bedroom Transformation Into A Gallery
Transform your bedroom into a personal gallery exhibition celebrating your cherished family photos and meaningful memories. Customize a beautiful room that tells your unique story through artwork and pictures. Curate the perfect blend of frames and sizes, showcasing black-and-white prints. Combine this gallery-style decor with cozy throw pillows and blankets.
Image source: laura adai
#19 Wood & Bold Colors For A Vibrant Space
To create a bedroom decor that exudes luxury, focus on making the most of the available area. “I suggest designing a large window even at the first house plan drafts, so it floods the room with natural light, creating an open and airy atmosphere. Consider installing a wooden ceiling to add warmth and texture to the space,” explains Klejni. When it comes to colors, opt for bold and vibrant shades that add personality and make a statement.
Image source: laura adai
#20 Unusual Pendants & Chandeliers
Lighting is vital because pendants and chandeliers can quickly turn into focal points. “I’d personally choose modern lighting fixtures for offices, restaurants, and other interior designs for business purposes. I would go with something like this from Makhno studio for unusual pendants,” suggests Klejni.
Image source: Collov Home Design
#21 New Textures In The House In 2024
Create a stylish and welcoming space with the trendiest materials and finishes of the upcoming year. Limewash is a popular choice because it gives the walls a soft, velvety appearance. If limewash isn't your thing, go for the warmth and earthy charm of ceramic, terra cotta accents, or blonde wood furniture and flooring. Add patterned wallpapers with irregular and curvy shapes to your decor, whether in furniture, mirrors, or shelving units. These playful silhouettes will help you add a touch of fine taste to your space.
Image source: Ann Zzz
#22 Monochromatic Scheme Rocking Again
With a monochromatic color scheme, you can create a visually impactful space that is attractive and easy to live in. Embrace the power of a single color and its different shades, tones, and tints. Use matching curtains, rugs, and furniture upholstery to create a cohesive look. Complete the decor with artwork, decorative pieces, and plants while playing with contrasting textures and finishes for a more exciting set.
Image source: Zac Gudakov
#23 Nordic-Inspired Space
The timeless elegance of the Scandinavian modernism style is best applied to bedroom design. However, thanks to this style’s simplicity, functionality, and natural beauty, we can all expect to see it in different house spaces. All it needs is a neutral color palette and minimalistic furniture with clean lines and organic shapes. Add ornament pieces from light-colored wood like birch or oak to enhance the Scandinavian house vibes.
Image source: Jon'Nathon Stebbe
#24 “Gather By The Fire” Setting
This Urban home in Toronto shows a perfect example of creating a stunning chic living room with fewer elements. It’s a perfect example of a modern and minimalist design for the fireplace with a built-in wood storage area. Opt for clean lines and luxurious finishes in your furniture, combining plush fabrics with sleek accent chairs and modern wall decor.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#25 Mid-Century Modernism Style
Create a welcoming mid-century modern living room defined by rich walnut furnishings and earthy tones. Complement it with exposed brick walls and playful terrazzo tiles. Klejni also suggests creating a cozy corner adorned with two classical armchairs from that era.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#26 Natural Light Dictates Your Design
“This is all about combining the right materials and natural light intentionally. Let the light guide your design. There are plenty of beautiful indoor plants, leather furniture, and armchairs to add a more bohemian look,” explains Klejni.
Image source: Collov Home Design
#27 Duo-Toned Dining Area Or Kitchen
Duo-toned spaces always create stunning decor that feels elegant regardless of the year on the calendar. Klejni is a fan of a striking black-and-white design, especially for the dining area or kitchen space. “Let the kitchen island or a long dining table be the black centerpiece in a pure white backdrop. The kitchen is the (black) heart of the home. That’s where life happens.” explains Klejni.
Image source: Curtis Adams
#28 Modern Urban Living Room
“While renovating your urban home, crisp white lines and molded baseboards are usually a great combination to contrast old and new. A nice leather sofa from the middle of the past century and a dark, slick fireplace complete the space. White walls bring in the minimalist trends of modern decor nowadays. However, for a touch of urban life, I’d go for a removable wallpaper that mimics natural stones on the walls,” adds Klejni.
Image source: Zac Gudakov
#29 Tauped Rooms Are Still A Hit
1stDibs last word about colors trending in 2024 highlights the use of chocolate brown and earthy tones. Hence, neutral shades and earthy colors are officially timeless. There’s a wide variety of room designs you can choose from using different taupe shades and combinations.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#30 Sight Lines For Open Spaces
Klejni suggests adding sight lines for huge long halls or open spaces in offices or living rooms. A modern approach to decorating open spaces is alternating between compression and depression (ceiling/floor height) and introducing unusual and alternate sight lines. It’s the only element that helps you show or hide certain aspects and angles of your house.
Image source: Francesca Tosolini
#31 Rare, Unique Formation
“Being able to open up your whole rear wall during those warm summer days and having a seamless indoor/outdoor space with lantern lights doesn’t come cheap, but if you have the means to do it, you won’t regret it,” suggests Klejni.
Image source: R ARCHITECTURE
#32 Cozy & Modern Breakfast Nook
Create a cozy breakfast nook in warm oak and walnut. Position your cozy nook next to large windows for ample natural light. Wood dining tables and chairs with matchy, colorful pillows and curtains create a typical and inviting breakfast nook design.
Image source: Lucinda Buford
#33 Repurpose Spaces
Transform your basement or storage space into a functional and stylish haven with a creative decor idea. Consider converting it into a cozy home office, gym, or guest room. Maximize the available space by utilizing smart storage solutions and modular furniture. Add warmth and character by choosing inviting color schemes, comfortable seating, and stylish lighting.
Image source: Karl Solano
#34 Pergola For A Second Home Outdoors
Create a beautiful second home outdoors by building a pergola in your backyard. Adorn the pergola with string lights and climbing vines, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere for lovely summer nights. Arrange comfortable seating and a dining area beneath it, making it a gathering spot for family and friends.
Image source: Randy Fath
#35 Home Designs Additions
New additions or edits in the existing building are always a cool home design idea. In this image, we see a triangular-shaped window as a special spot. It’s designed this way as a matchy spot of the existing shape of the roof, but it steals the show with the big window. You can create a reading nook or a home office space by putting a desk there.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#36 Outdoor Decor
“The courtyard is perfect for winding down after a busy day. You don’t need much: an intimate space, a place to sit next to the fireplace, and a touch of nature with beautiful plants. I’d suggest using wood decking for your outdoor decor. It’s practical and visually pleasing.” adds Klejni.
Image source: Jonathan Cooper
#37 Indoors Cave For Modern Space
This is all about bringing cave walls indoors. You can pleasantly live in cave-themed decor thanks to rough and rustic textures and finishes, dark, bold colors, and an added modern touch (furniture and ornaments) here and there. Real stone tiles for the walls and wooden floors are the tricks in such interior design.
Image source: Clay Banks
#38 Double-Height Space
Double-height spaces can be tricky if you’re renovating, but they’re a must-have if you’re building your home from scratch. They create unusual perspectives, making rooms feel more extensive and adding to a more pleasant experience overall.
Image source: Huy Nguyen
#39 Indoors Cozy Bar
You don’t need a huge backyard to enjoy some open air. A small enclosed balcony with glazed sliding doors can serve as a perfect in-between space. This space that imitates a home bar is ideal for an after-work drink.
Image source: Marah Bashir
#40 Fun And Space-Efficient Kid’s Bedroom
See that awkward concrete column near the corner? It might seem like wasted space, but it can be transformed into a fantastic element in your kid’s bedroom. Complement it with built-in furniture, and you have created a free entertainment spot for hours.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#41 Empty Corner Turned Into A Reading Nook
Empty corners can improve or worsen your overall decor. Turn that empty corner into something useful. You can create a cozy reading nook with vibrant geometric wall art complemented by sleek floating shelves adorned with succulents and LED fairy lights.
Image source: Andrea Davis
#42 Mid-Century Powder Room
Go with a mid-century modern theme for your bathroom. This is an excellent example of mixing a walnut vanity piece, and round-edge mirrors with a white mosaic tiled wall.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#43 A Mix Of Shapes & Patterns
Try a mix of round-edged mirrors, bronze fixtures, long copper light pendants, and strong black-and-white patterns. Being bold with your home designs leads to stunning and unique decor ideas.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#44 Bright & Minimalist Decor For Zen Vibes
It is a bright and minimalist space that’s all about Zen vibes. Bring nature in with the big mirrors. “I’d suggest sleek, neutral gray tiles for a modern yet calming touch. This space is the epitome of soaking in contemporary, stylish decor,” says Klejni.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#45 Matte Textures For Final Look
“Well, matte is matte! It’s often considered the last name of a luxurious space. In this restroom, we’ve paired the toilet with black tiles and gray walls for a moody and intimate space,” explains Klejni.
Image source: k5Atelier
#46 Stylish Shelving Units
Books can enhance your space more than you think. Add stylish shelving units into your home, across the hall, on the staircase’s wall, or simply in the living room. Go for sleek, open shelves to showcase your favorite books, art pieces, or other decor items. Play with different shapes and sizes for an eclectic vibe, or keep it uniform for a clean, modern look.
Image source: Francesca Tosolini
#47 Black Canvas For Dramatic House Decor
You don’t need to be a fan of Gothic style to benefit from the dramatic and luxurious look of black-painted walls. Whether you’re into vibrant artwork, metallic accents, or a burst of colors, black creates a stunning contrast. Pair it with bold furniture or vibrant accessories to let your style shine against the darkness. “It’s not just a color; it’s a mood,” says Klejni.
Image source: Creative Union Network
#48 Smooth Blending Of Colors All Over The House
Turn your house into a symphony of style by matching every room’s decor. Consider it an entire space project where each room is a unique piece of the design puzzle. For example, you can seamlessly combine a dark blue hall with a light blue bedroom. It’s not just about decorating the house. It’s about crafting a visual masterpiece with a harmonious design of the rooms.
Image source: Max Rahubovskiy
#49 Statement Floor Design
Transform your space from the ground up with a stunning floor. Consider laying down beautiful rugs with vibrant patterns. Making your floor a visual masterpiece will create a statement in the room. Whether it’s a bold Persian rug or a chic modern carpet, let your floor be the canvas that ties the entire room together.
Image source: Ryan Christodoulou
#50 Open & Airy Space
Open, airy space with high-end furniture oozes luxury. Install oversized windows that let natural light in. Adorn your walls with wall art pieces, turning them into windows to an artistic dimension.
Image source: Clay Banks
