50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

by

Is there a moment in history you wish you could experience? The world is full of beautiful old historical buildings that connect us to the past, but too many are lost to decay or thoughtless development. Restoration can give us glimpses into what they might have looked like decades or centuries ago.

The /r/Saved_Architecture subreddit collects architectural success stories. Their before-and-after photos document the work talented architects’ and tradesmen do to preserve architectural history. Some of the buildings are worn down by neglect and time, while others are revealed from beneath facades installed to hide their former beauty. The old buildings’ scars can even tell us stories – of wars, demographic changes, economic decline, or changing tastes.

Restoration is a difficult and subtle trade. Ancient materials or processes may no longer be available, and neither are the buildings’ plans. Architects may have to use old photographs or even first-hand historical accounts as clues to discover an old building’s design.

Whatever the case, we are lucky to witness these restored slices of the past. Scroll down to vote for your favorite saved architecture restorations or add one you’ve seen in your own town or city.

#1 The Bourse Of Antwerp (Antwerp Stock Exchange)- The World’s First Purpose-Built Commodity Exchange. Built In 1531 And Restored In 2019

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#2 14th Century Building, Droitwich, UK. Built In 1320, Covered And Further Covered In The 18th, 19th And 20th Centuries. Restored And Saved In 2017

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#3 Just A Quickly Reminder How A Decent Renovation Should Look Like(Warsaw, Poland)

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Synchronyme

#4 The Old Manufactury Of Lodz, Poland

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#5 Schofield Building, Cleveland, USA. Built In 1902, Facade Panelled Over In The 60s And Restored In 2017 To Its Original Design

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#6 La Samaritaine, A “Grand Magasin” Of Paris Is Going To Reopen After 15 Years Of Massive Restoration Work

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Hiro_Trevelyan

#7 Deutsches Buchgewerbehaus In Leipzig/Germany – Built 1898-1901, Reconstructed In 2018

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: pete_knightde

#8 The Changing Face Of St Bartholomew-The-Great’s Gatehouse In Smithfield, Which Was Built In 1595 And Some Point Bricked Over. It Was Bombed During A Ww1 Zeppelin Raid Knocking Off Some Bricks Revealing Its Tudor Half-Timbered Facade. It Was Restored To How It Looks Today. 1916 vs. Now

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Scraw16

#9 A Historic Building In Tbilisi, Georgia

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#10 Villa “Anna” In Konstancin-Jeziorna Near Warsaw, Poland. Built In 1904 And Renovated In 2021

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#11 Laurietta Farmhouse, Fayette, Mississippi. Built In 1825 And Restored In 2014

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#12 The Restoration Of A Mansion In Astashova, Russia

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#13 Green Gate, Gdańsk, Poland. Beautifully Restored Along With The Majority Of Gdańsk Old Town After Ww2

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#14 Elks Lodge Building In Marshall, Texas, USA. Built In 1912, It’s Beautiful Facade Was Ruined Over The Years By Modifications, But It Was Lovingly Restored To It’s Former Glory In 2013

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: IhaveCripplingAngst

#15 Old Leominster High School. Built In 1908 And Abandoned In 1986. It Was Bought And Renovated Over 2 Years To Be 32 Affordable Housing Units

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: The_Angry_Fish

#16 Schloss Brauchitschdorf (Pl: Pałac W Chróstniku), Built In 1728, Restored In 2009-2014. Chróstnik, Poland

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#17 Harlow Tower, Kent, UK. Built From 1785 To 1852 And Restored In 2011. 170 Ft Tall, A Great Example Of A Victorian Gothic Tower!

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#18 Filipescu-Cesianu House, Bucharest, Romania, 1892

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Logical_Yak_224

#19 Hacienda Zotoluca, Built In 1710, Rebuilt In 2016

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#20 A Victorian House In Rarden, Ohio, USA

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#21 Restoration Of The Palace In Tsaritsyno (Russia). The Palace Was Not Completed In The 18th Century, And Stood In Ruins, But At The Beginning Of The 21st Century, The Palace Was Built Completely In Accordance With The Project Of The 18th Century

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#22 1991 vs. Today, Eltz Manor, Vukovar, Croatia

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#23 Versailles Royal Chapel, After 3 Years Of Restoration And 300,000 Golden Leafs

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Synchronyme

#24 The Pre-Columbian Pyramids In Teotihuacan, Mexico

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#25 Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il. Built 1914, Abandoned 2002, Converted Into Hyatt Place/Hyatt House In 2018

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Logical_Yak_224

#26 Grand Hotel, Stockholm. Built In 1872, Original Facade Removed During The Mid 20th Century Before Being Restored In 2018!

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#27 Restoration Of The Konstantinovsky Palace. Photos 2000-2010. Saint Petersburg, Russia

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#28 It’s No English Manor, But I Really Appreciate How The Owners Of This Old 3-Decker On My Street In Worcester, Massachusetts Made An Effort To Restore It To It’s Original Charm

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Eglantine House In Hillsborough, Northern Ireland

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#30 Restoration Of A Church In Podmoklovo, Russia

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#31 Post Office From 1884, Călărași, Romania

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Logical_Yak_224

#32 Dresden Frauenkirche, Germany

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Synchronyme

#33 Ramba Graduate Teacher’s College, Porbandar, India

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Logical_Yak_224

#34 Andreas Gryphius Theatre In Głogów, Poland Was Badly Damaged During Ww2 But Restored This Year Back To Its Original State

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#35 Teters House, Riga, Latvia. Built In 1912 And Saved And Restored In 2015

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: danishhousemafia

#36 A Gründerzeitgebeude In Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#37 Kaiserstrasse 48 In Frankfurt/Germany – “Restored” (Because Not 100% Accurate) In 2013

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: pete_knightde

#38 The Entire Village Of Venzone In Italy Was Restored To It’s Previous Appearance After A Massive Earthquake. Truly Inspiring!

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#39 The Restoration Of A Kalmyk Buddhist Temple In The Astrakhan Region Of The Russian Federation

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#40 James Scott Mansion In Detroit, Michigan, USA

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#41 The Byzantine Palace Of Mystras, Peloponnese, Greece

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: AlbusTheWhiteMagus

#42 Elizavetino Manor Near St Petersburg, Russia

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#43 A Restored Lutheran Church In Zorkino, Russia. It Was Originally Used By The Volga Germans, Who Founded The Then Mostly German Town Of Zürich (Now Zorkino). The Inside Was Also Restored, Complete With Wooden Balconies And German Text Above The Altar

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Rhinelander7

#44 Hotel Cișmigiu, Bucharest, Romania | Arghir Culina | 1912

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Logical_Yak_224

#45 Philadelphia’s Lost A Lot Of Architecture, But In The Last Few Years Some Real Gems Have Been Saved! 2014 vs. 2019

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: whatthehellisplace

#46 Water Pumping Station, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Built In 1909

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Logical_Yak_224

#47 Mid-17th Century Raudondvaris Renaissance Castle In Lithuania (Only Ever Intended To Be Used Residentially Despite Its Colloquial Title Of “Castle”). In 1967–1975, It Was Saved From Ruination Along With Having Inauthentic Additions Of Later Eras Removed

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: MAGNVS_DVX_LITVANIAE

#48 Buda Castle’s Royal Riding Hall (Hungary): Before Ww2, After… And Since 2019

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: Hypattie

#49 A Former Monastery And Chapel On One Of The Oldest Streets In Vilnius, Lithuania. Pictured From Top To Bottom Are: A Facade Scheme (1834), A Google Street View Screenshot (2012) And Ongoing Works (2020) Across The Rest Of The Massive Ensemble

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: MAGNVS_DVX_LITVANIAE

#50 1917 Abandoned Foundry Recently Restored Into A Polyclinic In Genoa, Italy

50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded

Image source: lorenzomiglie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why You Should be Watching “Days that Shaped America”
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2018
30 People Who Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Eat In A Restaurant
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Verizon Suspends Worker Who Rescued Cat Using His Work Equipment
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
After Being Diagnosed With Cancer, I Traveled To The 7 Wonders Of The World In 13 Days
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
These Two Sibling Kittens Are Quite Different From Other Cats, But They Are Living Their Life To The Fullest After Being Rescued
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Is The Worst Teacher You Have Ever Had? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.