Hey Pandas, Imagine Your Ideal Future Self. What Qualities Do They Possess, And How Can You Start Embodying Those Qualities Today?

Self-help!
#1
At some point just the fact that i will be alive in 10 years is enough for me. (sorry for the bad mood)
#2
I would like to be a lot more patient and in better control of my mouth when I’m frustrated or angry.
I think usually the first step of change is recognizing you have a flaw.
#3
A girlfriend. I must acquire a girlfriend.
#4
I want to eat healthier 😭 I eat a lot of sugar and not Whole Foods but I want to take care of my body better. I’ve tried to start before but it’s really hard to keep it up.
