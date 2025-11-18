Hey Pandas, Imagine Your Ideal Future Self. What Qualities Do They Possess, And How Can You Start Embodying Those Qualities Today?

by

Self-help!

#1

At some point just the fact that i will be alive in 10 years is enough for me. (sorry for the bad mood)

#2

I would like to be a lot more patient and in better control of my mouth when I’m frustrated or angry.
I think usually the first step of change is recognizing you have a flaw.

#3

A girlfriend. I must acquire a girlfriend.

#4

I want to eat healthier 😭 I eat a lot of sugar and not Whole Foods but I want to take care of my body better. I’ve tried to start before but it’s really hard to keep it up.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
