I Spent A Year Working With Nature To Create This Art Series Honouring Her

Throughout 2017, I spent the first 2 weeks of every month walking in the fields and woodlands near my home, collecting images of whatever crossed my path, and putting together these 12 digital collages reflecting the change of the seasons.
The central designs are stylized Arabic words describing principles for being in a more respectful relationship with Nature. It was a year of watching continual, wondrous change that made me fall even more in love with the wilderness. (No critters were removed from their home in the process!)
#1 February: Kinship
Digital collage with decomposing leaves of Oak, Beech, Maple, Holly, Birch; Horse chestnuts, husks of Acorn and Beech nuts; Snail shell, Pine cone, twigs, Lichen.
#2 June: Reverence
Oak, Beech, Fern and Bramble leaves; Sycamore flowers, Mallow, Dog rose, Heart’s ease, unripe Sloes; Greylag goose feathers, Song thrush egg; Shield bug, Cardinal beetle, Cantharis, Garden snails and Ladybirds.
#3 March: Oneness
Budding Hawthorn, Beech and other; Alder catkins, Nettles, Violets, mushroom cap, pebble and Snail.
#4 April: Protective Care
Dandelion, Daisies, Green Alkanet, Stinging Nettles, Lesser Celandine, Addersmeat, Cleavers, Herb-Robert, Wood Spurge, Hedge Parsley, Bluebells, Lichen and Ladybirds.
#5 May: Gratitude
Young leaves of Oak, Beech and Hawthorn; May and Crab-apple blossom; Bluebells, Buttercup, Forget-me-not, Pink Campion; Orange-tip, Ladybirds, Snail, Spider, and the hatched egg of a Wood pigeon.
#6 August: Wonder
Oak and Beech leaves, Cherry Plums, Sloes, Blackberries, Acorns, Fairy Ring mushrooms, Poppy pods; Buff-tip Moth caterpillars, Silver-studded Blue butterfly.
#7 December: Stewardship
Dry leaves of Oak, Beech, Maple, Horse Chestnut and other; Holly, Mistletoe, Rose hips, Catkins, Snowberry; Tree stump; Pheasant feather, Ladybird.
#8 January: Service
Fallen leaves of Oak, Beech and Birch; Rose hips, Hawthorn, Buckthorn.
#9 October: Relationship
Fallen leaves of Oak, Maple, Birch, Beech, Brambles; Common Puffball, Shaggy Parasol; Crab apples, Conkers, Horse chestnuts, Buckthorn berries; Crow feather.
#10 July: Compassion
Poppy petals and pods, Rose petals, Maple leaves and samaras, Wild cherries, Sweet Pea; Red Admiral, Small Skipper, Grasshopper, Ladybugs, baby Slug.
#11 November: Responsibility
Fallen leaves of Oak, Maple, Maidenhair and other; Yew berries, Cherry apples; Pheasant and Wagtail feathers, unhatched Woodpigeon egg.
#12 September: Humility
Fallen leaves of Oak, Ash, Brambles, Hawthorn; Acorns, Crab apples, Haws, Ivy, Rose hips, Bittersweet; Oak galls, Snail shells, Gall wasp.
