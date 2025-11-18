83 Shrek Quotes That Come From The Deep Swamp

When it comes to legendary cinematic phrases, it would be blasphemy to ignore a large number of Shrek quotes. Their arrival to our cinematic world was a blessing in disguise for the cinephiles. Like with all DreamWorks quotes, there are hidden philosophical messages in all of them.
The best starting point would be with the Shrek onion quote. We might write off this green humanoid beast as a simple ogre. However, as the character says, ogres are like onions, meaning they have layers of emotions too. They feel, can be hurt, and be more empathetic and understanding than humans.
Farquaad and Donkey quotes from Shrek are opposites of each other— two sides of the same coin. Donkey seems to view the world through more rose-colored glasses. His friendship phrases show how much he cares about Shrek. Lord Farquaad quotes play against this idea, instead focusing on the need to be selfish.
All in all, it’s hard to argue with the fact that the majority of the best Shrek quotes are peak philosophy. We have compiled the phrases the franchise is known for. Upvote the sayings you liked the most. If you have anything else to share about the movies, do so in the comments below.
#1
“This’ll be fun. We’ll stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#2
“I hate Mondays.” – Puss in Boots
Image source: amazon.com
#3
“Blue flower, red thorns. Blue flower, red thorns. Blue flower, red thorns. Man, this would be so much easier if I wasn’t color blind!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#4
“In some cultures, donkeys are revered as the smartest of animals.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#5
“That must be Lord Farquaad’s castle. Do you think he’s maybe compensating for something?” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#6
“After a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and just trust who you are.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#7
“You know what? Maybe there’s a good reason donkeys shouldn’t talk.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#8
“Oh, what large teeth you have. I mean, white sparkly teeth. I know you probably hear this all the time from your food, but you must bleach or something, ’cause that’s one dazzling smile you got there. And do I detect a hint of minty freshness?” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#9
“OK… I’ll tell you. Do you know the Muffin Man?” – Gingerbread Man
Image source: amazon.com
#10
Donkey: “Nobody said I have the right to remain silent!”
Shrek: “Donkey, you have the right to remain silent. What you lack is the capacity.”
Image source: amazon.com
#11
“Although she lives with seven other men, she’s not easy.” — Magic Mirror
Image source: amazon.com
#12
Princess Fiona: “What kind of a knight are you?”
Shrek: “One of a kind.”
Image source: amazon.com
#13
“I’m sorry, the position of annoying talking animal has already been taken.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#14
“Ogres are like onions.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#15
“Hey! I’m no one’s messenger boy, all right? I’m a delivery boy.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#16
“What are you doing in my swamp!?” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#17
“Well my stomach aches and my palms just got sweaty, must be a high school.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#18
“You know what the best part of today was? I got the chance to fall in love with you all over again.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#19
“Only a true friend would be that truly honest.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#20
“You might have seen a housefly, maybe even a superfly, but I bet you ain’t never seen a donkey fly.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#21
“Please! I don’t wanna go back there. You don’t know what it’s like to be considered a freak… well, maybe you do, but that’s why we gotta stick together. You gotta let me stay!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#22
“You know what ELSE everybody likes? Parfaits! Have you ever met a person, you say, ‘Let’s get some parfait,’ they say, ‘Hell no, I don’t like no parfait’? Parfaits are delicious!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#23
“Wake up and smell the pheromones.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#24
“C’mon, princess, you’re not that ugly. All right, you are ugly. But you’re only like this at night. Shrek’s ugly 24/7.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#25
“I’m not a puppet. I’m a real boy.” — Pinocchio
Image source: amazon.com
#26
“Before this is over, I’m gonna need a whole lot of serious therapy. Look at my eye twitchin’.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#27
“All right, nobody move! I got a dragon here, and I’m not afraid to use it. I’m a donkey on the edge!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#28
“She called me a noble steed.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#29
“That’s another thing we have in common. I hate it when you’ve got someone in your face, you try to give someone a hint and they won’t leave, and then there’s that big awkward silence, you know?” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#30
“Oh! Pick me! Pick me! Me! Me! Meeee!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#31
“I hate these ball shows. They bore me to tears! Flip over to Wheel of Torture.” – Gingerbread Man
Image source: amazon.com
#32
Donkey: “Whoa. Look at that. Who’d wanna live in a place like that?”
Shrek: “That would be my home.”
Image source: amazon.com
#33
“You’re so wrapped up in layers, onion boy, you’re afraid of your own feelings.” — Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#34
“For five minutes, could you not be yourself?” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#35
“Look at him in his wee li’l boots!” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#36
“You didn’t slay the dragon?” – Princess Fiona
Image source: amazon.com
#37
“He endures blistering winds and scorching desert! He climbs to the highest room of the tallest tower, and what does he find? Some wolf telling him that his princess is already married!” – Fairy Godmother
Image source: amazon.com
#38
“I’m wearing ladies underwear.” – Pinocchio
Image source: amazon.com
#39
“Well, it’s no wonder you don’t have any friends.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#40
“There’s a stack of freshly made waffles in the middle of the forest! Don’t you find that a wee bit suspicious?” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#41
“Someday, I will repay you. Unless, of course, I can’t find you. Or I forget.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#42
“You know, Donkey, sometimes things are more than they appear.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#43
“I like my privacy.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#44
“Once upon a time, there was a lovely princess. But she had an enchantment upon her of a fearful sort which could only be broken by love’s first kiss. She was locked away in a castle guarded by a terrible fire-breathing dragon. Many brave knights had attempted to free her from this dreadful prison, but none prevailed. She waited in the dragon’s keep, in the highest room of the tallest tower, for her true love and true love’s first kiss… like that’s ever gonna happen. What a load of…” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#45
“I like that boulder. That is a nice boulder.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#46
“Don’t you want to tell me about your trip? How about a game of Parcheesi?” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#47
“Wow, that was really scary, and if you don’t mind me saying, if that don’t work, your breath will certainly get the job done, ’cause you definitely need some Tic Tacs or something ’cause your breath STINKS.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#48
“It’s gonna be champagne wishes and caviar dreams from now on.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#49
“Oh, Shrek. Don’t worry; things just seem bad because it’s dark and rainy and Fiona’s father hired a sleazy hitman to whack you. It’ll be better in the morning. You’ll see.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#50
“Man, you gotta warn somebody before you crack one like that. My mouth was open and everything.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#51
“Don’t die, Shrek. And if you see any long tunnels, stay away from the light!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#52
“You cut me deep, Shrek. You cut me real deep just now.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#53
“Don’t mess wit’ me. I’m the Stair Master. I’ve mastered the stairs. I wish I had a step right here, I could step here and here and here and step all over it.” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#54
“Eat me!” – Gingerbread Man
Image source: amazon.com
#55
“No, not the buttons… not my gumdrop buttons!” – Gingerbread Man
Image source: amazon.com
#56
“Fire up the ovens, Muffin Man! We’ve got a big order to fill.” – Gingerbread Man
Image source: amazon.com
#57
“Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.” — Lord Farquaad
Image source: amazon.com
#58
“Shrek, Fiona… will you accept an old frog’s apology and my blessing?” — King Harold
Image source: amazon.com
#59
“Good morning. Um, how do you like your eggs?” — Princess Fiona
Image source: amazon.com
#60
“If you think this mad scene ain’t dope, I feel you, dude.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#61
“I already had a big bowl of curly-toed weirdo for breakfast.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#62
“Well, somebody better be dying!” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#63
“Working hard or hardly working?” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#64
Shrek: “Who said I want to be part of this family?”
Princess Fiona: “You did? When you married me?”
Image source: amazon.com
#65
“I only wanted what was best for Fiona, but I can see now she already has it.” – King Harold
Image source: amazon.com
#66
“He is a bit different, but people do change for the ones they love. You’d be surprised how much I changed for your mother.” – King Harold
Image source: amazon.com
#67
“Donkey, if that was me, you’d be dead. That’s brimstone… we must be getting close.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#68
“All right, you’re going the right way for a smack bottom.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#69
“This is the part where you run away.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#70
“Because that’s what friends do, they FORGIVE EACH OTHER!” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#71
“It looks like we’re up chocolate creek without a popsicle stick.” – Gingerbread Man
Image source: amazon.com
#72
Lord Farquaad: “What’s that? It’s hideous!”
Shrek: “Well, that’s not very nice. It’s just a donkey.”
Image source: amazon.com
#73
“How do you explain sgt. pompous and the fancy pants club band?” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#74
“I’m an Ogre! You know, ‘Grab your torch and pitchforks!’” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#75
“But, I don’t understand. I’m supposed to be beautiful.” – Princess Fiona
Image source: amazon.com
#76
“Huh, celebrity marriages. They never last, do they?” – Donkey
Image source: amazon.com
#77
“Five shillings for the possessed toy. Take it away.” — Captain of Guards
Image source: amazon.com
#78
“I’m not the monster here. You are. You and the rest of that fairy tale trash, poisoning my perfect world. Now tell me!” — Lord Farquaad
Image source: amazon.com
#79
“It’s time to pack up your toothbrush and jammies. You’re the new king of Far Far Away.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
#80
“What are you doing? You know, you should sweep me off my feet out yonder window and down a rope onto your valiant steed.” – Princess Fiona
Image source: amazon.com
#81
“By night one way, by day another. This shall be the norm. Until you find true love’s first kiss. And then take love’s true form.” – Princess Fiona
Image source: amazon.com
#82
“I’ll have the Medieval Meal.” – Prince Charming
Image source: amazon.com
#83
“I didn’t know we could do that.” – Shrek
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us