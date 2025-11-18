How Do Cats Know to Use the Litter Box? Vet Expert View

For our clever felines, it is an instinctive behavior to use their litter tray, making life a lot simpler for us. Cats are hardwired to pass urine and stool in soil, dirt, or sand, so when we mimic this sort of substrate with a litter tray, it will be a natural impulse to use the tray.
In the wild, a cat may bury its excrement to keep any predators away, hiding its scent. They also bury their cat poop as a means of keeping their environment clean and reducing smell. They have a natural instinct to be hygienic, which they learn from their mother from a very young age.
How do cats learn to pee in a litter box?
Luckily for cat owners, these clever creatures have been designed by nature to use the toilet without us even having to teach them what to do. Domestic cats seek out cat litter and know how to use a litter tray from a young age.
Some cats will need litter box training if they use other areas to pass urine (like piles of clothes or beds), but this would be the exception rather than the rule.
Some kittens may need a bit of a nudge in the right direction, which usually means focusing on their environment. As they instinctively want to dig and cover their excrement, if we leave out piles of clothes, this can cause confusion. When young, ensure their litter box is the most attractive toilet on offer.
Do kittens naturally know how to use a litter box?
Yes, most kitties quickly learn how to use their litter box without us having to do anything much. They want to bury their waste and don’t enjoy toileting outside the box. Most know to use a litter tray from 4 weeks of age if we provide a clean and easily accessible tray.
However, some cats take a little longer than others to learn. You can help by placing your cat in the tray when they are posturing to the toilet and rewarding them with praise and perhaps a tasty treat when they are successful.
Will a stray cat know how to use the litter box?
If an adult cat is brought into a home and has never toileted inside before, it may take them a little longer to get the hang of things. They often require gentle encouragement in the form of treats and praise.
We should ensure there are always 2 clean boxes available in areas of the home with low foot traffic. For owners with another cat, there should be even more trays a cat can’t be expected to share.
It can help to place the cat in the tray about 10-20 minutes after a meal and to stir the litter around using a spoon or stick. For some, this encourages them to dig and then go to the toilet.
Can cats sense where their litter box is?
Yes, cats have an instinct to bury their feces and cover their urine, so if the litter box contains a substrate that can do this (like sand, shredded paper, or beads), they will know what the litter box is designed for.
When you use a covered box, it may take a little longer for the cat to learn, but you can help them out by placing them inside and showing them the potty.
If you have bought a new litter tray, you can place some of the old, used litter in it, so there is no dispute about the purpose of the new toilet in the home! The odor will attract them there.
Should I see the vet if my pet is not using their litter tray after several days?
We generally don’t need the help of a veterinarian when it comes to toilet training. Even if it has been a few days without success, most kittens will soon cotton on as long as we are consistent with our training and offering 2 clean litter trays.
However, it is a different story if a cat seems to stop using the litter box, though they could have done so before.
Causes for this can include stress, cystitis, a urinary tract infection, constipation, or kidney disease.
If you find puddles around the home or your cat avoids using the litter box, they must visit their vet for a check-up.
What are the best tips for litter training?
Thankfully, cats are clean creatures, and it is much easier to train them than a puppy! They generally choose to defecate and urinate in the trays provided, so as long as we have two clean trays per kitty in easy-to-reach places, they should be used quickly.
Remember, never punish your kitten if they have an accident outside of the tray, as this can lead to anxiety. Instead, quickly scoop them up and gently place them in their tray if they are trying to toilet outside of it. Soon, it will become a habit for your furry friend.
