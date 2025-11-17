115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Feature walls, statement walls, accent walls—whatever you call them—will still be a big trend in interior design in 2023. However, while many of us instantly think of using paint to create an accent wall, there are innumerable ways to turn a plain wall into an aesthetically compelling focal point of the room and refresh your living space.
Creative wall decor and cool wall art ideas can liven up the space and make it feel fresh and uniquely yours. And, if you are a crafty person or have an extra pair of hands (an idea for a couple’s project?), you might get an Anthropologie home decor aesthetic for Target’s price! Of course, depends on how big and ambitious you go with your wall decor, since tools can get pretty expensive. Nevertheless, wood panels, miscellaneous frame arrangements, cool odd-shaped shelves, paper crafts, vertical flower gardens, intricate light installations, and various DIY projects can all become the centerpieces of creative wall art. Be it creative living room wall decor ideas or adding a little something to the plain white wall in the guest room that you are looking for, there are plenty of ways to go about adorning it.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of creative wall decor ideas that might inspire you to liven up your own space and employ your artistic prowess! As always, make sure to upvote the ideas you liked the most. Also, if you would like to, feel free to share photos in the comments showcasing how you jazzed up your house walls. Perhaps with a DIY wall project? We would love to see it!
#1 Curling Up With Tea And A Book On This Wall Niche Bed
Image source: FauxPoesFoes228
#2 Cleverly Made Wall Sculpture
Image source: AerateMark
#3 My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat
Image source: Naco88
#4 Dino Wall
My friend: “I’m renovating my living room, I’m gonna put a dinosaur on the wall.”
Me: “Sure…”
Image source: thewitcher696
#5 The Mouse Hole We Put In The Wall When We Gutted Our House. The Light Inside Is Motion Activated And The Wallpaper Is Vintage And From A Flea Market In England
Image source: aprillawrence
#6 This Hole In The Wall Showing The Original Wallpaper From 1885
Image source: Raccoon1304
#7 Illuminated “Tetris Wall”
Image source: Minimum_Section
#8 This Restaurant I Went To Had Wall Tiles Shaped Like Cassettes
Image source: DandyGargoyle
#9 Thank You All For Your Feedback On My TV Wall A Few Months Ago, Here Is The Outcome!
Image source: DennisvanKessel
#10 Ultra-Nerdy Version Of “Sleep, Play, Love”!
Image source: hufflepuffa
#11 Elaine’s Dancing Wood Wall Piece
Image source: markhizio
#12 Reclaimed Piano Keys Wall Piece
Image source: sweetshart
#13 My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection
Image source: radiumgirlglows
#14 Guest Bathroom Remodel – Before And After
Image source: VintageWatchDog
#15 Ombré Wall, Because Why Not?!
Image source: sugarbritches878
#16 Spiral Paper Wall Art Sculpture “Whirlpool”
Image source: minkartdesign
#17 This Falling Clock That Took The Wall With It
Image source: i_was_a_lemur_once, arrestedmotion.com
#18 My Roommates And I Made Post Malone Out Of Post-Its On Our Apartment Wall
Image source: tentoesandcounting
#19 I Created Snape Out Of Painter’s Tape On My Bedroom Wall
Image source: tentoesandcounting
#20 “It Was Bland Before And I Wanted Something Unique And Attention Getter”
Image source: the-drunk-indian
#21 If You Can’t Paint Your Walls
Image source: redsthename
#22 LEGO Wall, The Possibilities Are Endless
Image source: cruelkindness923
#23 “Painted Monochrome Canvas”
Image source: theaugustframe
#24 Mushrooms Wall Sculptures
Image source: glorycat
#25 Comic Strips Projected And Painted On Wall
Image source: HomeInteriorDesign
#26 Decorated Space Of My Living Room
Image source: spiritualaroma
#27 Finished My Living Room Decor And Now I Never Want To Leave
Image source: Sportabout
#28 My Wife Has Had This Photo Frame Hanging On The Wall For Too Long Without Any Pictures In It
Tonight, after she went to sleep, I decided to take this matter into my own hands…I’ll let you know tomorrow if I’m still married.
Image source: baritone39355
#29 Gallery Wall With Original Watercolors & Prints
Image source: esylvia
#30 Rock Climbing Wall And Painted A Bob Ross Inspired Mountain Mural
Image source: The_homenista
#31 Living Room Living Art – Plant Wall
Image source: mastermayhem
#32 This Is The Way… To Decorate A Room!
Image source: Jahidinginvt
#33 Paintings Along My Stairway, Like A Little Art Gallery
Image source: ktkn0423
#34 Large Metal Wall Art Sculpture
Image source: electrickit
#35 Album Of The Gears Wall Sculpture That Lights Up
Image source: MallockStudios
#36 My Plant Wall In The High Desert
Image source: todwod
#37 Wall Of Souls, By Me, Sculpture Cast In Resin, 2019
Image source: DutchOutcast
#38 Oak Wall Art
Image source: 069943231
#39 Little Nooks With Lots Of Wall Decorations
Image source: tifa182
#40 Bold And Colorful
Image source: jen.du
#41 Our New Accent Wall
Image source: mptl27
#42 A Blacksplash For Video Meetings
Image source: UnattendedTuna
#43 Striped Rainbow Wall
Image source: JaynesWay
#44 3D Art Of A Stag Made With Tiles
Image source: demonstro
#45 The Gallery Wall Has Come Together
Image source: ellashausofcolour
#46 Plant Wall In My New Living Room
Image source: omega_weapon85
#47 LED Wall Art Over A Bed
Image source: WoodworksByMatthewD
#48 The Timeless Art Of Seduction As Wood Wall Piece
Image source: markhizio
#49 Green And Gold Geometric Wall Design
Image source: Kerdoggg
#50 The Toilet At My Work Has A Wall Of Strong Scented Wood To Replace An Air Refresher (It Works Surprisingly Well!)
Image source: Marivahlio
#51 Plant Wall!
Image source: OceanWaterWave
#52 Wall Of Clouds
Image source: ZoeAnastasiaArt
#53 Wall Sculpture Project
Image source: _NRGY_
#54 Just Painted This Accent Wall And The Vibes Are Immaculate
Image source: sunspot5b
#55 Decided To Decorate My LEGO Room With The Empty Boxes I Had Still Laying Around. Came Out Pretty Good
Image source: Dutch_Jonagold
#56 Turned Our Den Into A Lounge
Image source: ferryll
#57 My Home – Chicago
Image source: Groundbreaking-Gur79
#58 Medieval Weapons Decoration
Image source: mk148a
#59 Wall Of Dragons
Image source: yeet4memes
#60 Dark Shelving To Hold Decorations
Image source: broadwaycash
#61 Wall Decor From Decorative Plaster
Image source: yulchikon
#62 Garrus Wood Wall Piece
Image source: markhizio
#63 Recently Painted This Wall In My Daughter’s Room And Now It’s Extra Cozy
Image source: brennadel
#64 I Caved And Started Putting Nails In My Studio’s Walls, No Regrets
Image source: lochnessiebaby
#65 Geometric Wall Project (Bonus Artie With His Favorite Ball)
Image source: UkrainianHouseMafia
#66 Contrast Of Color & Texture Of The Brown Against The White
Image source: txtured.art
#67 My Bedroom Feels A Lot Cozy With Wall Art
Image source: honeymoonphase2
#68 After Spending Two Weeks Creating My Dream Accent Wall, I Now Dub My Couch As The Coziest Place In My House!
Image source: robasolo
#69 35 Year Old Skateboard
Image source: Couchy333
#70 Mosaic Wall Piece
Image source: Av0cad068
#71 Accented Walls
Image source: MakeMeMooo
#72 Abstract Wood Wall Art
Image source: bestofbharat
#73 The Cozy Wall Of Our Living Room
Image source: eirikt
#74 My Cozy Living Room & Plant Wall
Image source: itsc0nr4d
#75 The Layered Wall And Floor Look
Image source: catb1586
#76 “Got This Idea For A Cool Wall Decoration”
Image source: BrokenInternets
#77 Vintage, Original Curtis Jere “Geese In Flight Starburst” Wall Sculpture
Image source: Luxeru
#78 Large Porcelain Face Bowl With Marbled Colored Slip Pour Painting. Made To Hang On The Wall Or Hold Food
Image source: AdrienMillerArt
#79 Monochrome Wall Art With Colorful Furniture
Image source: musterduster284
#80 Added A Simple Gallery Wall On Our Breakfast Nook To Make It Joyful And Warm
Image source: BeardedGlass
#81 Happy With How My Collage Wall Turned Out.
Image source: OldPersonHerder
#82 Perfectly Imperfect Sponge Wall I Did!
Image source: halfnhash
#83 My Local Diner Has Huge Crochet Bacon And Eggs As Their Wall Decor
Image source: couchpotatolady
#84 Geometric Wall Piece!
Image source: ezraontheinternet
#85 Paneled Wall Design
Image source: NoManSkyNoGuyBuy
#86 Chain Wall Decor
Image source: SantanasSpawn
#87 Spotty Wall Design
Image source: kittycatkemp
#88 Cozy Bookshelf Design
Image source: foreverpregg
#89 Pop Art Design
Image source: anonxgym
#90 Kitsch Needlepoint Animal Art Wall Piece
Image source: DiggityShack
#91 Wall Piece Made Of Beech
Image source: JumpLiftRepeat
#92 Big And Rough Wall Piece
Image source: YoureNotAGenius
#93 Epic Light Tup Wall Piece
Image source: PsychologicalMud333
#94 Nautical Themed Bathroom
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#95 Sunrays Mural Wall
Image source: kapaw09
#96 Just Me And You
Image source: txtured.art
#97 Very Busy Wall
Image source: Akewstick
#98 Gallery Wall And Bookshelf Decor
Image source: cutpastemag
#99 Repurposed Mirror
Image source: Own_Struggle2757
#100 Gallery Wall With Mostly Watercolor Pieces
Image source: arachelrhino
#101 Wall Sculpture In The Interior With A Lamplight
Image source: Tanbelia
#102 Cacodemon Wall Piece From Fabric
Image source: Serious_Seamstress
#103 Wood Slab Too Warped To Be A Tabletop Turned Into A Wall Piece
Image source: dark_mark
#104 My Cozy Plant Wall
Image source: rosahhlee23
#105 Bedroom With A Bay Window In An Old Brooklyn Brownstone Apartment Full Of Ornately Carved Wooden Details, New York City
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#106 Kitchen Sponges, Paint, And A Couple Of Hours
Image source: tootleloo
#107 DIY Plant Wall Making My Apartment Extra Cozy
Image source: DieUweBurgerMeester
#108 Flower Wall
Image source: WithWinola
#109 Cement Wall Texture
Image source: honeycoveredcashews
#110 Eccentric Wall Art
Image source: FightaLionKillaBear
#111 My Friends Extensive Pringle Collection Wall
Image source: KymmaLabeija
#112 My Plant Wall In My Dining And Living Room
Image source: halfnhash
#113 Organized Gallery Wall
Image source: mck-07
#114 A Little Wall Piece Out Of Some Scraps From My A Quilt
Image source: BugggJuice
#115 Woven Wall Hanging
Image source: emmytooter
