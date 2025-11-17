115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

by

Feature walls, statement walls, accent walls—whatever you call them—will still be a big trend in interior design in 2023. However, while many of us instantly think of using paint to create an accent wall, there are innumerable ways to turn a plain wall into an aesthetically compelling focal point of the room and refresh your living space.

Creative wall decor and cool wall art ideas can liven up the space and make it feel fresh and uniquely yours. And, if you are a crafty person or have an extra pair of hands (an idea for a couple’s project?), you might get an Anthropologie home decor aesthetic for Target’s price! Of course, depends on how big and ambitious you go with your wall decor, since tools can get pretty expensive. Nevertheless, wood panels, miscellaneous frame arrangements, cool odd-shaped shelves, paper crafts, vertical flower gardens, intricate light installations, and various DIY projects can all become the centerpieces of creative wall art. Be it creative living room wall decor ideas or adding a little something to the plain white wall in the guest room that you are looking for, there are plenty of ways to go about adorning it.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of creative wall decor ideas that might inspire you to liven up your own space and employ your artistic prowess! As always, make sure to upvote the ideas you liked the most. Also, if you would like to, feel free to share photos in the comments showcasing how you jazzed up your house walls. Perhaps with a DIY wall project? We would love to see it!

#1 Curling Up With Tea And A Book On This Wall Niche Bed

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: FauxPoesFoes228

#2 Cleverly Made Wall Sculpture

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: AerateMark

#3 My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Naco88

#4 Dino Wall

My friend: “I’m renovating my living room, I’m gonna put a dinosaur on the wall.”

Me: “Sure…”

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: thewitcher696

#5 The Mouse Hole We Put In The Wall When We Gutted Our House. The Light Inside Is Motion Activated And The Wallpaper Is Vintage And From A Flea Market In England

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: aprillawrence

#6 This Hole In The Wall Showing The Original Wallpaper From 1885

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Raccoon1304

#7 Illuminated “Tetris Wall”

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Minimum_Section

#8 This Restaurant I Went To Had Wall Tiles Shaped Like Cassettes

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: DandyGargoyle

#9 Thank You All For Your Feedback On My TV Wall A Few Months Ago, Here Is The Outcome!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: DennisvanKessel

#10 Ultra-Nerdy Version Of “Sleep, Play, Love”!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: hufflepuffa

#11 Elaine’s Dancing Wood Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: markhizio

#12 Reclaimed Piano Keys Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: sweetshart

#13 My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: radiumgirlglows

#14 Guest Bathroom Remodel – Before And After

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: VintageWatchDog

#15 Ombré Wall, Because Why Not?!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: sugarbritches878

#16 Spiral Paper Wall Art Sculpture “Whirlpool”

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: minkartdesign

#17 This Falling Clock That Took The Wall With It

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: i_was_a_lemur_once, arrestedmotion.com

#18 My Roommates And I Made Post Malone Out Of Post-Its On Our Apartment Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: tentoesandcounting

#19 I Created Snape Out Of Painter’s Tape On My Bedroom Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: tentoesandcounting

#20 “It Was Bland Before And I Wanted Something Unique And Attention Getter”

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: the-drunk-indian

#21 If You Can’t Paint Your Walls

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: redsthename

#22 LEGO Wall, The Possibilities Are Endless

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: cruelkindness923

#23 “Painted Monochrome Canvas”

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: theaugustframe

#24 Mushrooms Wall Sculptures

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: glorycat

#25 Comic Strips Projected And Painted On Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: HomeInteriorDesign

#26 Decorated Space Of My Living Room

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: spiritualaroma

#27 Finished My Living Room Decor And Now I Never Want To Leave

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Sportabout

#28 My Wife Has Had This Photo Frame Hanging On The Wall For Too Long Without Any Pictures In It

Tonight, after she went to sleep, I decided to take this matter into my own hands…I’ll let you know tomorrow if I’m still married.

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: baritone39355

#29 Gallery Wall With Original Watercolors & Prints

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: esylvia

#30 Rock Climbing Wall And Painted A Bob Ross Inspired Mountain Mural

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: The_homenista

#31 Living Room Living Art – Plant Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: mastermayhem

#32 This Is The Way… To Decorate A Room!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Jahidinginvt

#33 Paintings Along My Stairway, Like A Little Art Gallery

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: ktkn0423

#34 Large Metal Wall Art Sculpture

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: electrickit

#35 Album Of The Gears Wall Sculpture That Lights Up

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: MallockStudios

#36 My Plant Wall In The High Desert

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: todwod

#37 Wall Of Souls, By Me, Sculpture Cast In Resin, 2019

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: DutchOutcast

#38 Oak Wall Art

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: 069943231

#39 Little Nooks With Lots Of Wall Decorations

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: tifa182

#40 Bold And Colorful

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: jen.du

#41 Our New Accent Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: mptl27

#42 A Blacksplash For Video Meetings

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: UnattendedTuna

#43 Striped Rainbow Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: JaynesWay

#44 3D Art Of A Stag Made With Tiles

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: demonstro

#45 The Gallery Wall Has Come Together

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: ellashausofcolour

#46 Plant Wall In My New Living Room

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: omega_weapon85

#47 LED Wall Art Over A Bed

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: WoodworksByMatthewD

#48 The Timeless Art Of Seduction As Wood Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: markhizio

#49 Green And Gold Geometric Wall Design

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Kerdoggg

#50 The Toilet At My Work Has A Wall Of Strong Scented Wood To Replace An Air Refresher (It Works Surprisingly Well!)

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Marivahlio

#51 Plant Wall!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: OceanWaterWave

#52 Wall Of Clouds

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: ZoeAnastasiaArt

#53 Wall Sculpture Project

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: _NRGY_

#54 Just Painted This Accent Wall And The Vibes Are Immaculate

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: sunspot5b

#55 Decided To Decorate My LEGO Room With The Empty Boxes I Had Still Laying Around. Came Out Pretty Good

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Dutch_Jonagold

#56 Turned Our Den Into A Lounge

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: ferryll

#57 My Home – Chicago

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Groundbreaking-Gur79

#58 Medieval Weapons Decoration

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: mk148a

#59 Wall Of Dragons

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: yeet4memes

#60 Dark Shelving To Hold Decorations

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: broadwaycash

#61 Wall Decor From Decorative Plaster

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: yulchikon

#62 Garrus Wood Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: markhizio

#63 Recently Painted This Wall In My Daughter’s Room And Now It’s Extra Cozy

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: brennadel

#64 I Caved And Started Putting Nails In My Studio’s Walls, No Regrets

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: lochnessiebaby

#65 Geometric Wall Project (Bonus Artie With His Favorite Ball)

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: UkrainianHouseMafia

#66 Contrast Of Color & Texture Of The Brown Against The White

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: txtured.art

#67 My Bedroom Feels A Lot Cozy With Wall Art

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: honeymoonphase2

#68 After Spending Two Weeks Creating My Dream Accent Wall, I Now Dub My Couch As The Coziest Place In My House!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: robasolo

#69 35 Year Old Skateboard

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Couchy333

#70 Mosaic Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Av0cad068

#71 Accented Walls

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: MakeMeMooo

#72 Abstract Wood Wall Art

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: bestofbharat

#73 The Cozy Wall Of Our Living Room

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: eirikt

#74 My Cozy Living Room & Plant Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: itsc0nr4d

#75 The Layered Wall And Floor Look

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: catb1586

#76 “Got This Idea For A Cool Wall Decoration”

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: BrokenInternets

#77 Vintage, Original Curtis Jere “Geese In Flight Starburst” Wall Sculpture

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Luxeru

#78 Large Porcelain Face Bowl With Marbled Colored Slip Pour Painting. Made To Hang On The Wall Or Hold Food

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: AdrienMillerArt

#79 Monochrome Wall Art With Colorful Furniture

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: musterduster284

#80 Added A Simple Gallery Wall On Our Breakfast Nook To Make It Joyful And Warm

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: BeardedGlass

#81 Happy With How My Collage Wall Turned Out.

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: OldPersonHerder

#82 Perfectly Imperfect Sponge Wall I Did!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: halfnhash

#83 My Local Diner Has Huge Crochet Bacon And Eggs As Their Wall Decor

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: couchpotatolady

#84 Geometric Wall Piece!

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: ezraontheinternet

#85 Paneled Wall Design

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: NoManSkyNoGuyBuy

#86 Chain Wall Decor

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: SantanasSpawn

#87 Spotty Wall Design

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: kittycatkemp

#88 Cozy Bookshelf Design

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: foreverpregg

#89 Pop Art Design

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: anonxgym

#90 Kitsch Needlepoint Animal Art Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: DiggityShack

#91 Wall Piece Made Of Beech

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: JumpLiftRepeat

#92 Big And Rough Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: YoureNotAGenius

#93 Epic Light Tup Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: PsychologicalMud333

#94 Nautical Themed Bathroom

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#95 Sunrays Mural Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: kapaw09

#96 Just Me And You

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: txtured.art

#97 Very Busy Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Akewstick

#98 Gallery Wall And Bookshelf Decor

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: cutpastemag

#99 Repurposed Mirror

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Own_Struggle2757

#100 Gallery Wall With Mostly Watercolor Pieces

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: arachelrhino

#101 Wall Sculpture In The Interior With A Lamplight

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Tanbelia

#102 Cacodemon Wall Piece From Fabric

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: Serious_Seamstress

#103 Wood Slab Too Warped To Be A Tabletop Turned Into A Wall Piece

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: dark_mark

#104 My Cozy Plant Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: rosahhlee23

#105 Bedroom With A Bay Window In An Old Brooklyn Brownstone Apartment Full Of Ornately Carved Wooden Details, New York City

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#106 Kitchen Sponges, Paint, And A Couple Of Hours

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: tootleloo

#107 DIY Plant Wall Making My Apartment Extra Cozy

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: DieUweBurgerMeester

#108 Flower Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: WithWinola

#109 Cement Wall Texture

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: honeycoveredcashews

#110 Eccentric Wall Art

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: FightaLionKillaBear

#111 My Friends Extensive Pringle Collection Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: KymmaLabeija

#112 My Plant Wall In My Dining And Living Room

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: halfnhash

#113 Organized Gallery Wall

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: mck-07

#114 A Little Wall Piece Out Of Some Scraps From My A Quilt

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: BugggJuice

#115 Woven Wall Hanging

115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space

Image source: emmytooter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Witcher
This is the Reason Why The Witcher Changed The Bathtub Scene
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2020
What is Pauly Shore’s Net Worth in 2022?
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2022
I Photograph The Beauty Of Nature
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 09-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
It’s Time to Admit Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker Did Not Deserve All the Hate
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2024
Arizona Doctor Says She Managed To Keep Her Child Safe For 18 Months But The Mask Mandate Ban Exposed Them To Covid In Just 3 Days
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.