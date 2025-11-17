Hey Pandas, Which Fictional Universe Would You Choose To Live In Forever?

From the mystical realms of Middle Earth to the futuristic landscapes of Blade Runner, fiction has presented us with various worlds. Which one captivates you the most, and what would be your role in it?
#1
Middle Earth, no question.
I’d 100% just want to live in Rivendell for the rest of my life.
#2
Spiderverse/rottmnt universe lol. if i had an opportunity to go, i would jump in that portal and NEVER look back :0000
Any universe with a phenomenal art style and my favorite characters basically.
#3
The Harry Potter universe
#4
The Harry Potter universe using both the books and the movies. Also the characters would be the actors that portrayed them in the movies.
#5
It’s a tie between Hogwarts and the Grishaverse
#6
headspace from omori!!!!!
#7
Pokemon
Reasons:
1 Shiny Pokemon hunting irl
2 I can ride dragons
3 Starter Pokemon
4 It’s pretty cheap. The most expensive thing is clothes, and you can just wash the same outfir over ande over again
5 lopunny😏
#8
Star wars
#9
Dragonvale (the dragons’ designs and backstories are amazing),
Club Penguin Island (Waddle On)/Jamaa (Classic),
Digital World (preferably the world of DMO)/Mighty Monsters’ world,
Elmore,
There used to be an online multiplayer game some years ago, about exploring planets, with “glowbies” and critters. I don’t remember the exact name, but it was probably Space Cadet or something, and I’d really like to live there
#10
Honestly I was rewatching the Harry Potter movie and just thinking that I’d love to have a simple life at Hogwarts. (After all the Voldemort stuff of course) Learning magic. Studying in the library. Going to Quidditch games. Eating three delicious meals every day. Idk I feel like I’d be really happy there.
#11
…This is really opening up my eyes to how messed up some of the fictional universes are.
My initial thought was Pokémon but then I remembered I was traumatized as a kid from reading about how Lampent hangs out outside of hospitals so it can eat the souls of those dying there, so not only will people dying there not cross into the afterlife of whatever Pokémon afterlife there is, their soul will be gone. Eaten.
Then I thought Harry Potter, but then I remembered how the Ministry of Magic is corrupt and oppresses non-human intelligent creatures and doesn’t allow them to have wands.
I thought Percy Jackson would be fun but now that I think about it living in constant fear of monsters hunting you down and there are only 2 places in the whole world you can feel safe in wouldn’t be very fun.
I think I would choose the Owl House. You have a good chance to get powers, and even though it is a literal demon realm, it seems relatively safe if you know your way around. Either that or Middle Earth :P
#12
Minecraft peaceful mode
#13
The Owl House. I wanna learn magic!
#14
The Sonic universe, no contest. Like bruh I wanna be a furry without getting judged for it
#15
Me and my friend’s creation, Bricali. I’m the ruler of Wofania in it! And some of the animals can talk, and my apprentice is a wolf! Also, my best friend is there, and she’s not here in real life. Though I suppose she’s be farther away if we were in Bricali… she’d live on the other side of the world! There are no humans there, except for in Collomia, but that’s not really something we care about.
#16
Amphibia!!
#17
This one is a tough one… Many awesome places I’ve read about over my bookworm years and many places that I once wanted to be in, but thinking back I don’t think they’d be ideal for living in (here’s looking at you Six Duchies). I’ll avoid the many times mentioned Wizarding world and I guess I’d go with King’s Gilead, the days before the fall as the place I’d choose to reside in. Long days and pleasant nights folks
#18
Tamriel, or one that I’ve made up in my head
#19
1984. It sounds like s**t and I totally deserve it
