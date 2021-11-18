Anyone who watched Nickelodeon during the 1990s will probably have fond memories of Danny Tamberelli. The adorable young redhead was a fixture on the network throughout the decade and he appeared on several shows. Although most of his work was on the small screen, he also had a major movie opportunity as a cast member in the now-classic movie, The Mighty Ducks. In addition to being a great actor, Danny’s comedic timing also added another layer to his ability to put on a good show. However, like many other child stars, Danny began to fade from the spotlight as he reached adulthood. If you’ve been wondering what the actor has been up to after all of these years, you’re about to find out. Keep reading to see whatever happened to Danny Tamberelli.
Danny’s Acting Journey
Danny Tamberelli was born and raised in New Jersey. We weren’t able to find much information about his upbringing, but it’s no secret that he started acting at a very early age. He got his start in the entertainment industry through a Huggies commercial and he landed his first TV role in 1986 in a series called Ryan’s Hope. While there’s no denying the fact that Danny was a cute kid, he quickly showed the world that he was much more than that. Danny was a natural performer who had a knack for putting on good shows. On top of that, he had no trouble keeping up with more seasoned actors. In 1992, he got a life-changing opportunity when he was cast as one of the title characters in the Nickelodeon sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Even though the series lasted for just three seasons, it has become one of the network’s most popular live-action shows. Shortly after the series ended, Danny became a cast member on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series, All That. With the popularity he achieved during the 90s, many people expected that Danny would continue to be an on-screen regular for many years to come. Needless to say, lots of people were surprised when 2000 rolled around and we started to see less of him.
Where Has Danny Been?
In reality, it’s not uncommon for child stars to become less active in the industry as they age. In Danny’s case, though, his choice to take a step back was completely his own. Once some people get a taste of what it’s like to be in the spotlight, they become addicted to it. That was never the case for Danny, though. Despite being a TV star, he always managed to maintain some semblance of a normal life. During an interview with Splinter News, Danny said, “I didn’t develop any weird emotional attachment to being on TV. I’d go back to Jersey, back to normal school, because I only got tutored when I was on the set. I didn’t go to private school. All my life I’ve been going to regular, public school.” That being said, Danny was in high school during his time as a cast member on All That. When the show ended in 2000, Danny decided to go to college.
He attended Hampshire College in Massachusetts where he earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary arts. Although he did some acting work here and there, he was largely focused on his education. Throughout the 2000s he worked on very few projects before becoming a little more acting during the 2010s. In 2003, Danny joined a band called Jounce which he has been a member of ever since. Despite being well known for being an actor, it appears that music is where Danny’s heart is. According to Patch, Danny said, “I’m passionate about acting, but this is what I was doing in the dressing room even then.” He added, “It’s cool to do both, but music has always been my primary outlet”. That doesn’t mean that Danny has completely given up on acting through. His most recent on-screen appearance was in the 2019 movie Ham on Rye. Additionally, Danny has a sketch comedy web series called Man Boobs Comedy. Outside of his work as a musician and an actor, Danny is a proud family man. He has been married to Katelyn Detweiler since 2018. The couple has one child together.
What’s Next For Danny?
At the moment, it appears that Danny has a few projects in the works. However, it’s unclear when any of them will be released. He seems to be perfectly content working on his web series and playing in Jounce. Still, there’s a good chance we’ll see him on our screens a few times in the next several years.