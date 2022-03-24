Getting a big break in the entertainment industry is something that every actor looks forward to. In reality, however, those breaks aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be. Time and time again, we’ve seen very talented people get major opportunities only to fade into obscurity after the project is done. That was the case with Alyson Court – or at least that’s what many people think. Court rose to fame during the 1990s when she was cast as Loonette on the popular children’s show The Big Comfy Couch. After parting ways with the show in 2003, Alyson seemingly disappeared from the screen. What many people don’t realize, though, is that she has been working consistently all this time. You may have even come across some of her work without even realizing it. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Alyson Court.
Alyson’s Acting Journey
Alyson Court was born and raised in Canada and she was fairly young when she started her acting career. We were unable to find any information on what inspired Alyson to get into acting or if she underwent any formal training before starting her career. After making her first on-screen appearance in 1984, Alyson continued to work consistently throughout the 1980s with a combination of live-action and voice roles. Although being cast in The Big Comfy Couch is often seen as a positive turning point in her career, the truth is that Alyson had already built a very impressive resume long before the show came along. However, the majority of her roles consisted of voice work on animated projects so many viewers didn’t even realize that Alyson was involved.
After spending a decade on The Big Comfy Couch, many were surprised when Alyson decided to leave the show. However, the reason was one that most people can understand. Alyson gave birth to her son, Blaede, in early 2003 and she decided that she wanted to focus on raising him. She essentially took a two-year hiatus to do just that before returning to voice work in 2006. After Alyson made her come back, she was able to find a very steady stream of work thanks to shows like American Dragon: Jake Long and The Amazing Spiez. Alyson even got involved in the gaming world and landed voice roles in games such as Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles.
What Is Alyson Doing Now?
Making the decision to leave a popular show is always a risky thing for an actor to do. However, things have been going very well for Alyson since her departure from The Big Comfy Couch. Although you haven’t seen much of her on your screens, there’s a good chance that you’ve heard her voice. Some of her recent voice acting credits include Max Voltage and Inspector Gadget. That said, it’s been a couple of years since Alyson did any voice work. However, she is still very busy. In recent years, she’s gotten more involved behind the scenes. She made her directorial debut in 2018 with a show called Miss Persona. Between 2021 and 2022, she also directed two episodes of Blue’s Clues & You.
Outside of her work, Alyson has always been a very private person. Since 2019, she has been married to a comic book creator named Z.M. Thomas. As far as we know, the couple currently lives in Canada. While there are probably a lot of people who would love to keep up with Alyson on social media, they won’t be able to find her on Instagram. Twitter appears to be the only social media platform that she is active on and she posts a wide variety of content.
What’s Next for Alyson?
Directing and producing seems to be at the top of Alyson’s priority list at the moment. More than likely, we’ll see her do more behind-the-scenes work in the next few years. As mentioned previously, Alyson hasn’t had any on-screen or voice credits since 2020. According to her page on IMDB, she doesn’t have any new projects in the works. However, it seems very likely that we’ll be seeing and hearing a lot more from Alyson in the years to come. All of The Big Comfy Couch fans out there will also be happy to know that Alyson is open to being a part of a reboot should ever happen. While talking to ET Canada, Alyson shared that she would love to participate in the project in any way possible. While there’s no plan to reboot the show at the moment, there also isn’t anything to suggest that it’s completely off the table.