Whatever Happened to the Cast of Phil of the Future?

During the 2000s, the Disney Channel simply couldn’t miss when it came to original shows. The network had several very popular shows and Phil of the Future was one of them. Although the series ran for just two seasons, it had a dedicated fan base and it gave a group of talented young stars a chance to share their skills with the world. In the years since the show ended, some of its cast members have gone on to become regulars in the entertainment industry. Others, however, have been a little less active. If you were a fan of the show and have been wondering what the cast has been up to, you’re about to find out. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Phil of the Future.
Ricky Ullman as Phil
Born in Israel, Ricky Ullman (whose real name is Raviv) moved to the United States when he was about a year old. He developed an interest in acting at a young age and he made his first on-screen appearance in 1998. By the time he was cast in Phil of the Future, he had been in quite a few shows although all of his roles were small. As the star of the series, Ricky quickly gained a lot of attention. At the time, it was clear that he had what it takes to be successful in the industry and it appeared that he had a bright future in front of him. However, things slowed down for him after Phil of the Future was canceled. His last major role was in a TV series called Rita Rocks which he was in from 2008 to 2009. Other than that, the rest of his roles have been fairly minor. His last on-screen appearance was in 2020 in a mini-series called The Accidental Wolf. These days, Raviv seems to be more focused on other interests outside of acting. He is a talented artist and musician and he has also done some directing. When it comes to his personal life, though, Raviv likes to remain private.
Amy Bruckner as Pim
Amy Bruckner began her on-screen career in 2002 and she made several appearances before being cast in Phil of the Future. However, the series ended up being her most noteworthy role. Her only other consistent opportunity was her voice role in American Dragon: Jake Long. In the years since Phil of the Future, Amy has only made a few on-screen appearances and she has remained largely absent from the spotlight. Based on her LinkedIn profile, however, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing her on our screens again. In 2021, she graduated from law school at the University of California and she currently works for a law firm in Los Angeles.
Alyson Michalka as Keely
When Alyson Michalka was cast in Phil of the Future, she had less on-screen experience than the rest of the cast. However, she has gone on to have one of the most consistent career after the show. Not only has she been in several popular shows after Phil of the Future, but she has also had a very successful music career as one-half of Aly and AJ.
Craig Anton as Lloyd
Craig Anton has been acting professionally for more than 25 years and he has gotten lots of cool opportunities during that time. Being a part of Phil of the Future gave him the chance to do something a little different than what viewers were used to seeing from him. After the show, he continued to be cast in various roles. However, his last TV appearance was in 2017.
Lise Simms as Barb
Lisa Simms began her on-screen career in the early 1990s, and she appeared in several popular shows before her days on Phil of the Future. Some of her previous credits include Sunset Beach and The Young and the Restless. In more recent years, she has continued to act although most of her roles have been guest appearances.
J.P. Manoux as Curtis
J.P. Manoux actually played two characters on Phil of the Future which was a testament to his versatility as an actor. In the years since the show’s end, J.P. has continued to work very consistently. In fact, he currently has more than 165 acting credits. If you’re a fan of his work, you’ll be excited to know that he has two TV series in the works.
Suzanne Krull as Ms. Guinevere Winston
Suzanne Krull didn’t have a starring role in Phil of the Future, but her presence on the show was memorable none the less. Suzanne continued to work after the show and appeared in series like Glee and Criminal Minds. Sadly, Suzanne passed away in 2013 after suffering an aortic aneurysm. She was only 47 years old at the time.