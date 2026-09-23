What Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s End-Credits Scene Means

Spider-Man: Brand New Day proves to be a worthy entry to the MCU film series, which began in 2002 with Tobey Maguire as the web-slinger. Every Spider-Man film since Tom Holland came along has had bonus scenes after the movie ends. Brand New Day maintained that tradition but with a twist that might have fans miss it. Instead of the anticipated mid-credits scene, the film features a teaser at the very end of the credits.
Unlike previous teasers in other MCU films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s end-credits scene is quite straightforward. It didn’t feature any actor’s appearance, yet it hints at what’s in store for Peter Parker when he returns. For a casual fan, the end-credits scene suggests that the wall-crawler’s next adventure will take place somewhere in outer space. But for hardcore fans, it might be pointing to future possibilities in the MCU.
What Happened In The Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s End-Credits Scene?
Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s end-credits scene revolves around Ned Leeds’ (Jacob Batalon) Spidey Tracker. Now at MIT, Ned invented the interactive map to keep up with Spider-Man sightings around the world. Although he no longer has memory of Peter Parker as Spider-Man, he’s still drawn to the superhero, and their reunion towards the film’s ending is everything! After deciding that being Spider-Man isn’t a justifiable excuse for a lonely life, he introduces himself to Ned, who seemingly regains his memories of Peter.
After the credits, Ned’s Spider-Man tracking app appears on the screen, indicating another Spider-Man sighting. The app zooms into New York City, then pans off Earth to outer space, with Ned’s voice announcing a new Spider-Man sighting in an unknown location. Then the map zooms out farther from Earth into space, before Ned’s voice announces the location has been found. The scene left fans wondering what web-slinger is doing in outer space. The character went to space in a live-action project for the first time in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. What possibly could he be doing there this time around?
The End-Credits Scene Hints At Spider-Man’s Role In Doomsday And Secret Wars
There’s no Spider-Man movie in the works, at least for now. So, it’s unlikely Brand New Day’s end-credits scene is already referring to another Spider-Man film. It’s rather more plausible the scene is hinting at the webhead’s appearances in the upcoming Marvel films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, the former stars Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman). It will follow heroes from three different universes as they grapple with a deadly collision course that poses an existential threat.
Like Doomsday, Secret Wars’ story also revolves around the collision of parallel dimensions. Inspired by the Secret Wars comic books, the first 12-issue run published in 1984 brought together Marvel’s most prominent heroes in a spaceship and their biggest enemies aboard another in space. Without any clue how they were assembled, the heroes witnessed the destruction of the galaxy. Then, the Beyonder created Battleworld, where the heroes and villains are pitted against each other with the promise of having their hearts’ desires fulfilled.
Spider-Man was one of the heroes assembled, alongside the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. The sage changed Spider-Man’s life when his path crossed with the sentient black costume, which became Venom. In 2015’s Secret Wars, Doctor Doom and the Molecule Man’s machinations to save the multiverse led to incursions, with dimensions colliding and destroying each other. Marvel’s main universe, Earth-616, finds itself on a collision course with other Earths in the multiverse. Like the original Secret Wars, the 2015 entry featured a major Spider-Man change: Miles Morales’ Spider-Man left the Ultimate Universe for Earth-616
Is The End-Credits Scene Setting Up Miles Morales’ Introduction To Marvel’s Main Universe?
By and large, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day end credits scene sets up the web-slinger’s future. When everything plays out, it might amount to a new beginning with Miles Morales’ Spider-Man replacing Holland’s on Earth-616, just like in 2015’s Secret Wars comic book. Holland has expressed his desire to bring Miles Morales into the main universe and pass the mantle to him. “That’s the thing that I want to do most in this character,” he told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
He reiterated that sentiment in another interview with Hobby Consolas, while discussing the future of his character. “I have aspirations to bring Miles Morales into the universe, however that works out… We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring that to life, but yeah, I feel really strongly about [it].” The British actor told the publication he’s grateful for the way he was introduced to the universe and shepherded by Robert Downey Jr. “I would love to kind of return that favor to the next generation of people that get the luxury of making these movies. So that is definitely something that I’m really working towards,” he added. Check out 5 actor feuds that prevented future collaborations.
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