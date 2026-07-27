5 Actor Feuds That Prevented Future Collaborations

From Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel to Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes, Hollywood has witnessed numerous actor feuds that left co-stars determined never to work together again. Recently, The Rock and Diesel squashed their beef for Luke Hobbs to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. Just as Reynolds and Snipes’ longstanding feud was resolved with a collaboration in Shawn Levy’s 2024 action epic, Deadpool & Wolverine. While the duo fell out on the set of David S. Goyer’s 2004 action horror Blade: Trinity, The Rock and Diesel’s quarrel began in 2016 while filming The Fate of the Furious (2017).
Another decades-long feud was resolved in 2020 when Will Smith and Janet Hubert reconciled on HBO Max’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion. The pair didn’t get along as cast members of the sitcom, which ran in the 90s, and remained unfriendly until the reunion special paved the way to hash out their differences. They apologized to each other and have been on good terms ever since. The same can’t be said of every other actor feud in Hollywood, and here are some of the biggest clashes that made future collaborations impossible.
Julia Roberts And Nick Nolte
Charles Shyer’s 1994 romantic comedy I Love Trouble stars Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte as rival reporters compelled to work together to resolve a mysterious train derailment. Roberts and Nolte didn’t get along while filming the project, which discouraged future collaboration. Speaking about their time on set, Roberts told The New York Times that The Prince of Tides actor was “completely disgusting” on set. “From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other’s nerves,” she told the publication. “He seems to go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick,” added the actress. Reacting to that, Nolte asserted that Roberts isn’t “a nice person (and) everyone knows that.” The pair has moved on from their feud, but they aren’t friends.
Jim Carrey And Tommy Lee Jones
Paired and pitted against Val Kilmer’s Batman in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever (1995), Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones had a hard time working together. While Jone hasn’t said much about what transpired, Carrey disclosed that the costar expressed his hatred toward him the night before they filmed their biggest scene together. The slapstick actor told Norm Macdonald that blood drained from Jones’ face when he ran into him in a restaurant. “He went to hug me, and he said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.’ And I said, ‘What’s the problem?’… And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.” Batman Forever remains their only work together, and Jones probably still isn’t a fan of Carrey’s acting style.
Robert De Niro And Mickey Rourke
Alan Parker’s 1987 adaptation of William Hjortsberg’s Falling Angel stars Lisa Bonet and Robert De Niro alongside Mickey Rourke, who was a big fan of De Niro at the time. Rourke said he walked up to the actor he admired to introduce himself but was snubbed. “About five minutes later, [De Niro) comes over and said, ‘I think it’s better if we don’t talk because of characters in the movie. It’s better if we don’t say hello, talk, or anything,” Rourke told Live Non è la D’Urso.
In 2020, the former professional boxer took to Instagram to call out De Niro, calling him a crybaby who has refused to work with him again since Angel Heart. According to the actor, De Niro’s resolve prevented him from landing a role in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. It’s nearly four decades since they fell apart, but there’s no resolution in sight for the pair.
Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker
The Sex and the City costars were best friends in the HBO series and its spinoff films, but didn’t get along in real life. Their decades-long feud began on the set of the sitcom, where Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis formed a friendship without Cattrall. The Samantha Jones actress felt isolated, and her situation worsened when Parker’s friend Michael Patrick King replaced Darren Star as the showrunner.
Their relationship further deteriorated when Cattrall attempted to negotiate a higher pay after Parker became an executive producer and bagged a salary increase to $300,000. Because of their feud, Cattrall declined a third Sex and the City movie, and only appeared as a guest on the revival sequel, And Just Like That. According to reports, her brief cameo was filmed separately from the rest of the cast. The duo initially downplayed reports about their feud, but when Cattrall lost her brother in 2018, Parker’s condolence message triggered her costar.
Cattrall called out Parker on Instagram, asserting she doesn’t need her love or support. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’,” she wrote. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”
Pauley Perrette And Mark Harmon
Pauley Perrette’s Abby Sciuto was a fan favorite on NCIS for 15 seasons before her sudden departure in 2018. Multiple sources reported that her unexpected exit was because of an on-set altercation with her costar, Mark Harmon. Amid fans’ calls for her return, the actress posted on X that she will never return to the show. “No I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER!,” she wrote, “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me.”
While Harmon has been mum about the issue, CBS sources disclosed that the row was over the actor bringing his dog to work, even after the canine attacked a crew member. When Perrette confronted Harmon about it, a rift ensued, compelling the showrunners to come up with a schedule for the duo to film their scenes separately. Check out why Erik Per Sullivan said no to the Malcolm in the Middle revival.
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